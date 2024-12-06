Nigeria: Firm Commits to Boosting Food Security in Nigeria

Global leader in energy management and industrial automation, Schneider Electric, has expressed commitment to driving food production, saying the issues confronting Nigeria's agricultural sector deserve attention.

The firm said this at the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Conference themed: 'Sustainable Engineering Solutions to Food Security and Climate Change.'

Speaking at the event, Country President of Schneider Electric Nigeria, Ajibola Akindele, disclosed the company's commitment to addressing Nigeria's critical challenges.

Akindele said by addressing Nigeria's food security challenges and promoting climate action, Schneider Electric would contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 2 and 13.

He said: "At Schneider Electric, we recognise the interconnectedness of climate action and food security. Through our innovative energy and automation solutions, we are helping to build resilient systems that drive food production, conserve resources, and mitigate the effects of climate change."

Also Speaking, Marketing Communications Manager, Anglophone Africa, Omobolanle Omotayo, said: "We have created training programmes through collaborations with NGOs, academic institutions, and other stakeholders, dedicated to equipping engineers and technicians with skills in sustainable practices. This programme contributes to building a skilled workforce that can develop and maintain energy-efficient systems, particularly in underserved communities."

Meanwhile, the company's ongoing projects, such as solar-powered mini-grids and energy-efficient food processing solutions, are already driving tangible impact.

These initiatives, according to the firm, directly benefit farmers and small-scale enterprises, supporting Nigeria's food security goals while advancing the fight against climate change.