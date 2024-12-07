Ghana: Temporary Closure of All Land Borders Ahead of December 7 General Elections

Ghanaian Times
Eligible voters being registered at one of the centres during the exercise
6 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Ministry for the Interior has ordered the temporary closure of all land borders as part of measures to ensure the integrity of the December 7 General Elections.

"This temporary closure is with immediate effect and ends at 6:00pm on Sunday, 8th December 2024," Interior Minister Henry Quartey said in a press statement issued in Accra today.

The Ministry therefore, urged all citizens,and travellers to and from Ghana,to cooperate with State Security Agencies enforcing the directive.

The statement copied the Minister of Justice and Attorney General's Department and the Production Co-ordinator of the Ghana Publishing Company concluded.

Related Articles

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.