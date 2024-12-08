Ghana: President, First Lady, Casts Votes in Kyebi

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have at about midday today, cast their votes at the rock of ages Polling Station in Kyebi.

Describing the process as excellent and very smooth and simple, President Akufo-Addo said the entire procedure was also efficient.

He was happy to note that reports coming in from across the country have suggested that the elections are predominantly going very well.

"Ghanaians are showing the commitment to democratic outcomes and we all have to be thankful to God for that. Each vote counts, your voice matters," he said.

Concluding, he said, "we want to have a situation whereby at the end of the day, majority of Ghanaians are satisfied with the outcome."