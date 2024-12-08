Ghanaian electorate will on Saturday elect a new president and Members of Parliament (MPs) who are seeking their mandates to rule the country for the next four years, after several weeks of intense campaigning.

In all, 18,774,159 on the electoral roll, would exercise their franchise at 40,976 polling stations.

Of the figure, 131,478 comprising security personnel, journalists and Electoral Commission (EC) staff, took part in the special voting, December 2 and December 5, respectively.

Of the 12 candidates vying for the highest political office of the country, 8 are contesting on the ticket of political parties, while four are independent candidates.

They include the incumbent Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent candidate, and Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

Others are Nana Kwame Bediako, an independent candidate, Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumankuma of the Convention People's Party (CPP) and Mr Mohammed Frimpong of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and George Twum-Barima-Adu, an independent candidate.

The rest are Mr Hassan Abdulai Ayariga of All People's Congress (APC), Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate and Mr Daniel Augustus Lartey of the Great Consolidated Ghana Party (GCPP).

Despite the long list of contenders, the highest so far in the country's electoral history, it is clear that the flag bearers of the NPP and NDC are the front runners in the race, just like it has been in the last eight polls.

Out of the eight elections held in the country since 1992, the NPP and NDC has both won four times. The winner of the election would sustain or break the two term pattern of governance.

This is the first time Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President Mahama would be contending.

For former President Mahama, this is his fourth race to the Jubilee house after losing in 2016 and 2020.