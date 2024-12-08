Ghana's presidential election was conducted nationwide on Saturday.

Vice President Muhammadu Bawumia, the ruling party's presidential candidate, has conceded defeat in Ghana's 2024 elections and congratulated former President John Mahama.

In a concession speech delivered on Sunday, Mr Bawumia, the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that internal data from his party indicates that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has secured victory in both the presidential and parliamentary polls.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the presidential election was conducted nationwide on Saturday. However, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has yet to officially announce the final results.