Burkina Faso Military Regime Fires PM, Dissolves Government

7 December 2024
Radio France Internationale

Burkina Faso's ruling junta has dismissed interim Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela and dissolved the government. No explanation was given for the move.

Tambela's dismissal was announced in a decree issued Friday by the office of military leader Ibrahim Traore.

The decree gave no reason for the dismissal of Tambela, who was appointed interim premier soon after Traore seized power in 2022 - one of a string of military coups in the Sahel region in recent years.

Members of the dissolved government will continue in their roles until a new cabinet is named, the decree said.

Burkina has been fighting Islamist insurgents, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, since they spread into its territory from neighbouring Mali almost a decade ago.

