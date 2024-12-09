Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah's Home Village Okongo Celebrates Namibia's First Woman President

Okongo, a village in northern Namibia, is deemed to be 'behind'.

This was until Tuesday, when it was revealed that Namibia's first woman president-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, was produced by this village.

"Okongo was always perceived as a less significant place. People from towns would look down on us when we said we were from Okongo," says Letisia Mweshitya from Oshiti sha Haihonya near Okongo.

She says some regard Okongo as far from civilisation.

"We are excited that the next president is from Okongo. As women from Okongo, we will unite and support our president. We do not want her to fail," Mweshitya says.

She believes Nandi-Ndaitwah would not be the last state president from the Okongo area.

The president-elect and her husband, Denga, are residents of Onheleiwa village, about 5km south-east of Okongo.

Lavinia Namweya, a resident of Okongo, says Nandi-Ndaitwah's Presidency would usher in a new era of equality and opportunity.

"We are celebrating not just her victory, but the empowerment of all Namibian women. She has shown us that anything is possible," she says.

Namweya says Nandi-Ndaitwah does not put herself first.

"She loves everyone."

When Nandi-Ndaitwah visits the village, she attends church services at Okongo Anglican parish, Namweya says.

Paulus Shinana (79) says he never thought a woman would one day become the president of Namibia.

"Our traditional leader is a woman, we have a woman bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia from here and now we have the president," he says.

Secretary of Onheleiwa village Valma Nghiwete says she is happy the incoming president is from her village.

"We are very proud and we believe our village, the Ohangwena region and the whole country will develop.

We also want to follow in her footsteps. We will behave very well as we should. We do not want to embarrass our president," she says.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was elected in polls opposition parties claim was not free and fair. They have indicated they would challenge the results in court.

The election was marred by a shortage of ballot papers, long waiting times and other logistical problems.

Nandi-Ndaitwah got 57% of the vote, with her main rival Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change garnering 25%.

After the Electoral Commission of Namibia chairperson Elsie Nghikembua declared Nandi-Ndaitwah as the president-elect on Tuesday night, Swapo members and supporters organised a trip to the first couple's traditional homestead at Onheleiwa.

As the vehicles adorned with Swapo flags proceeded to Onheleiwa on a bumpy gravel road, spectators lined the roadside, waving at the cars while raising their fists.

Vehicles proceeded to Onheleiwa from Okongo Village and drivers hooted to celebrate the victory, with many singing the praises of their 72-year-old leader.

Although Nandi-Ndaitwah was not present, her supporters drove to her house.

"Many of us have not been here. Some of us just wanted to set our feet in the field," says Trofimus Mbekele, Swapo's Okongo district coordinator.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's election as Namibia's incoming president follows in the footsteps of Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who made history on the African continent when she became Africa's first elected woman president in 2005.

Sirleaf was then followed by Malawi's Joyce Banda in 2012.

Nandi-Ndaitwah will be the fourth sitting woman president in southern Africa, following Tanzania's Samia Hassan.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was born on 29 October 1952 to Justina Nekoto Shaduka-Nandi and Petrus Nandi at Onamutai in the Oshana region.

She was the ninth of 13 children.

Her father was an Anglican clergyman and she attended the well-known St Mary's Mission School at Odibo.

She later taught at the school, just before going into exile.

"Growing up, political activities were also not very far from me," she told the Swapo Today newsletter last year.

After independence, she steadily climbed through the ranks of the government. She claimed victories with greater legal protections for women and children, and earned accolades for her role as environmental minister.

Her ascent was far from assured.

After the 2012 Swapo congress, Nandi-Ndaitwah seemed poised to become Namibia's first woman vice president - part of a deal brokered to win former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's support for the Hage Geingob Presidency.

When Geingob reneged, her supporters rallied and pushed Geingob to combine the deputy prime minister and international relations portfolios.

Nandi-Ndaitwah wasn't even present when Geingob announced his first Cabinet - feeding speculation she was planning to snub him if he were to appoint her only as deputy prime minister.

Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday told the media she would continue to respect the role of the press.

"I love you and I love you all, but we will have to make difficult decisions, and it will not be business as usual. We need to be serious on how we use our resources to improve the lives of Namibians," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah told public servants to implement Swapo's manifesto.

She said she wants a team that will deliver on her promise of service delivery.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has in the past promised building 10 000 houses annually and creating 256 000 jobs.