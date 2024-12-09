Nigeria: Trapped 63-Year-Old Plumber Rescued From Deep Well in Lagos

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday rescued a 63-year-old plumber, Akin Kuboye, who became trapped while working in a 120-meter-deep well at No. 20 Muyibi Adebayo Street, off Agric Road, Egan-Igando, Lagos.

According to reports, Kuboye became trapped while carrying out maintenance work in the well, located at the rear of a bungalow building with 14 rooms, covering approximately 648 square meters.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident and stated that the victim was receiving treatment at the time of reporting.

Adeseye commended the efforts of the Ejigbo rescue crew, saying, "The tenacity of the Ejigbo rescue team successfully brought the plumber out alive from the well. He was handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service, which stabilized him from the effects of inhaled ammonia gas before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment."