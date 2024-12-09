Liberia: Truck Fire in Garjay Town, River Cess County, Causes Massive Loss

Garjay Town, River Cess — At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, a commercial truck, plate number C41372, carrying goods from Monrovia was consumed by flames in Garjay Town, River Cess County, in South-Central Liberia. The truck, chartered by businessman John Z. D. Fombah, was en route to Sinoe County, in southeastern Liberia, when the incident occurred.

According to Fombah, the truck, which was carrying 370 bags of rice, seven drums of diesel, five drums of gasoline, and various other goods worth over a thousand U.S. dollars, fell in the middle of the road as it reached Garjay Town. Fombah, accompanied by the driver and two helpers, attempted to seek assistance from the town's residents to lift the truck back onto the road. However, Fombah claimed that local residents refused to help unless he paid them a fee of 15,000 Liberian dollars, which he said he could not afford.

A Disastrous Turn

At around 6 a.m., Fombah left the scene to get food. Upon his return, he heard an explosion and saw the truck engulfed in flames. The fire destroyed nearly all of the truck's cargo, but a few items managed to survive the blaze.

"After the truck fell, I went around calling people to help us lift it, but they refused," Fombah told local reporters. "They said I needed to pay them 15,000 Liberian dollars, which I didn't have, so they refused. By the time I went to get food and returned, the truck was on fire."

Fombah left the scene to get food. Upon his return, he heard an explosion and saw the truck engulfed in flames: Photo by Eric Opa Doue

Allegations of Theft

Fombah also accused residents of Garjay Town of looting some of the goods from the truck while it burned. He claimed that many of the town's people, who had refused to assist in lifting the truck, were seen taking items that had not been completely destroyed by the flames.

"I saw people taking things from the truck, like the rice and other goods, even as the fire raged on," he added. "I don't know what to do because now I'm not just worried about my loss but the loss for the owners of the goods I was transporting.

A scene of people taking items that had not been completely destroyed by the flames: Photo by Eric Opa Doue

A Community Divided

Emmanuel Elliotte, a local youth who witnessed the incident, confirmed Fombah's account of the events.

"When the truck fell, I was the first person to come around. I called some of the able men in the town for us to help lift up the truck. We charged them 15,000 but they said they could only pay 3,000, so we said no," Elliott explained.

He further suggested that the fire might have been caused by carelessness on the part of the truck's crew, including a crew member who allegedly dropped a lit cigarette near the truck. He also claimed that the driver did not disconnect the battery terminals after the truck fell, which may have contributed to the fire.

Senasee Kaba, the town's chief, confirmed that the town's people had refused to help lift the truck. "This morning, we heard an explosion and thought it was a house that had collapsed," Kaba said. "But when I came to the scene, I saw the truck burning. I called for help, but there was nothing we could do to stop the fire."

Emmanuel Elliotte, a local youth who witnessed the incident, confirmed Fombah's account of the events: Photo by Eric Opa Doue

No Casualties, But Significant Loss

Insp. Amos Tokpaqueh, the Chief of Traffic for the Liberia National Police in River Cess County, confirmed the incident, stating that no one was injured or killed. "When we arrived, the truck was already ablaze," he said. "There were no fatalities or injuries, only property damage."

Despite the absence of casualties, the financial impact of the fire is severe. Fombah lost not only his cargo but also personal belongings, including important documents, a phone, and money. He expressed concern over the potential repercussions of the incident for the people whose goods he was transporting.

Amos Tokpaqueh is River Cess County's Chief of Traffic: Photo by Eric Opa Doue

A Pattern of Explosions

The fire in Garjay Town is the second such incident in the community within a month. On November 7, a house in the area was destroyed in an explosion, which was believed to have been caused by a faulty connection between a solar system and a phone battery. The recurring nature of these explosions has raised concerns about safety standards in the town, especially regarding fire prevention and emergency response.

Fombah, who remains devastated by the loss of his truck and its contents, said he is unsure of how to move forward. "I don't know how I'll explain this to the people who trusted me to deliver their goods," he said. "It's a huge loss for everyone involved."

As investigations continue into the cause of the fire, the community remains divided over the events that led to the truck's destruction and the alleged theft of goods during the blaze. Authorities have yet to make any official statements regarding potential criminal actions or the next steps in addressing the incident.