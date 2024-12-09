Liberia: Speaker Koffa Flexes Authority, Declares Majority Bloc's Budget Hearings Invalid

Monrovia — Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has drawn a hard line following the Supreme Court's recent ruling, urging all government spending entities to disregard invitations for budget hearings extended by unauthorized committees set up by "absent members" of the House of Representatives. In a statement issued by the leadership of the House, Speaker Koffa stated that only Representative Dixon Seboe, Chair of Ways, Means, and Finance, has the authority to convene budget hearings.

"It has come to the attention of the leadership of the House that certain absent members have organized themselves into committees to conduct budget hearings," the statement read. "This action is inconsistent and contrary to the Supreme Court's decision in the matter In Re the Constitutionality of Certain Members of the House of Representatives, as decided on December 6, 2024."

Speaker Koffa declared any hearings or decisions made by these unauthorized committees as "ultra vires" and invalid. "All spending entities are hereby advised not to honor any invitation or appear for any hearing not scheduled by Hon. Dixon Seboe. Any sittings or actions to the contrary will not be cognizable at law," he added.

"Let us prioritize unity, legality, and our shared responsibility to the citizens of Liberia," Koffa said.

The Supreme Court ruled that legislative actions must adhere strictly to Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution, which require that the Speaker presides over all sessions unless unavailable. It also reaffirmed that a quorum of a simple majority is needed for legislative proceedings.