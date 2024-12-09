Liberia: Who Wants to Kill Speaker Koffa - Death Threats Received

Monrovia — The leadership crisis gripping Liberia's House of Representatives turned ominous yesterday as Speaker J. Fonati Koffa received a chilling death threat, warning him to step down or face lethal consequences. Delivered via SMS from the number 0887648454 registered in the name of Doris Bumie, the threat was unmistakably tied to political tensions, declaring:

The Speaker's office immediately reported the threat to the Joint Security, which has launched an investigation into the matter. Koffa's security detail has also been reinforced in response to the development.

This alarming incident comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the leadership dispute in the House, a decision that has sparked divergent interpretations and deepened the political rift. While some, including Senator Augustine S. Chea, hailed the ruling as a reaffirmation of constitutional principles, others, like lawyer Lloyd Scott, criticized it for leaving critical questions unresolved.

Divisive Reactions to Supreme Court Ruling

The Court's decision clarified Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution, affirming that the Speaker is the presiding officer and invalidating actions taken without their authority. Senator Chea praised the judgment, calling it a "vindication of constitutional authority" and a reminder of the need for lawmakers to uphold their constitutional obligations. However, the self-proclaimed Majority Bloc interpreted the ruling as a validation of their actions, with Representative James M. Kolleh asserting that the Court did not nullify their decisions and calling on the Executive to recognize Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker.

Lloyd Scott, a prominent lawyer, sharply criticized the Court for failing to address whether the removal of Speaker Koffa was constitutional. "The Court left the issue unresolved while lending solace to a Koffa win," Scott said, arguing that the Majority Bloc's actions violated constitutional provisions.

A Fractured Legislature

Representative Musa Hassan Bility framed the crisis as a wake-up call for legislative reform. "This is a reminder that we, as lawmakers, must address procedural gaps to prevent future conflicts," Bility said, emphasizing the need for clear rules on quorum enforcement and presiding authority.