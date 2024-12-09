Liberia: Speaker Koffa's Office Reports Death Threat

Monrovia, Liberia — The Office of House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has reported a death threat allegedly sent to the Speaker via an unknown number, warning him to resign or face fatal consequences.

According to a message seen by FrontPage Africa, the alleged threat stated:

"Koffa, the Speaker job is for the UP. Our party won't sit there and reward its enemies. We will kill you if we have to. Hint to the wise is sufficient. Resign now!!!"

In response, the Speaker's office disclosed that his security team has alerted counterparts within the joint security apparatus, and an investigation is underway.

A statement from the Speaker's office assured the public that he remains safe and is spending a quiet evening at home with his family.

The incident has raised concerns about the escalating tension in the House of Representatives.