Nigeria: Obasanjo, Gowon Present As Plateau Kicks Off Month of Tourism

The Plateau state government has organized the maiden edition of the State Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival.

The event which started on Friday, November 29th, and ended on Sunday, December 1, 2024, drew crowd to the famed Ten Commandments Prayer Altar at Doi, Du District of the Jos South local government area of the State.

Prominent figures like former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon made a startling statement, revealing how former President Olusegun Obasanjo who also attended the event made it alive out of the detention.

While speaking on the first day of the event, General Gowon who was the Special Guest of Honour disclosed that he pleaded with the late Gen. Sani Abacha not to execute former President Olusegun Obasanjo for an alleged coup plot in 1995.

"I wrote a letter to Abacha; I pleaded with him that God made him a leader to do good and not evil. I sent my wife with the letter in the middle of the night to Abacha in Abuja; I pleaded with him that such a thing should not happen. I'm glad that soon after that, things changed.

"And not only that Obasanjo left prison, he became our President in 1999. This is something that only prayers and sincerity can do. I'm happy that today myself and Obasanjo are here to celebrate the unity of Plateau," he said.

The former Head of State noted that Plateau had gone through a series of security challenges; and, the carol provided a suitable avenue for the people to commune and commended Governor Mutfwang for the diverse initiatives to promote peaceful coexistence among the people.

To the ex-president, the revelation came as a shock as he confessed on the second day of the event that he did not know the role the former Head of State played.

Obasanjo said, "I have to thank you, my boss. Yesterday (Friday), you gave us a revelation. When I came out of prison, I had the opportunity to go around the world thanking friends who appealed and prayed for my release from prison.

"I did that based on what I heard when I was in prison and when I came out, of friends who contributed to appeal and pray for my release. I did not know that you wrote a personal letter to appeal for my release until you said it yesterday. I thank you for that."

He acknowledged the impact of the event and stated that even if he was not invited for the 2025 edition if God keeps him alive, he would attend the praise festival which he commended Governor Mutfwang for birthing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As citizens still reel in the euphoria of the event, more tourism-inclined activities like mini-trade fairs, fashion fairs, end of year festivals, among others are unfolding to the delight of citizens and the Governor has also given the Jos Wildlife Park a facelift to make it more welcoming to visitors.

However, what Plateau citizens owe themselves and Governor Mutfwang during this festive season is to give peace a chance and enjoy the many activities lined up for the month.