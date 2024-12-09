Liberia: Boakai Congratulates Ghanaian President-Elect Mahama

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has extended a heartfelt congratulatory message to the newly elected President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, following his victory in the December 7, general election.

Extending compliments on behalf of the people and government of Liberia, President Boakai's message reflects Liberia's admiration for Ghana's enduring commitment to democratic governance and peaceful political transitions.

The President's message, contained in an Executive Mansion statement released on Sunday, came after Mahama's opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a concession speech, further solidifying the peaceful nature of the election.

In his congratulatory message, President Boakai praised the people of Ghana for their active participation in the electoral process, which serves as a testament to their dedication to democracy and unity.

He expressed confidence that the President-Elect will lead Ghana to greater heights while strengthening the longstanding relationship between Liberia and Ghana.

"Your election is a clear indication of the trust and confidence the people of Ghana have placed in your vision for the country. Liberia stands ready to work closely with you in advancing the shared goals of peace, prosperity, and regional integration," President Boakai stated.

President Boakai further reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to collaborating with Ghana on key issues of mutual interest within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other international platforms.

"As Ghana prepares for this new chapter, Liberia sends its warmest wishes of continued progress, stability, and development under the leadership of the President-Elect," the Executive Mansion statement said.

Ghana's Vice-President Bawumia on Sunday conceded defeat and extended congratulations to the opposition candidate and former President Mahama, for his victory.

"The people have voted for change," stated Bawumia. The elections occurred against a backdrop of challenging economic circumstances in Ghana, marked by rising costs of essentials, high unemployment among youth, and difficulties in managing debts. Despite Bawumia's acknowledgment of defeat, official results are yet to be announced.

Many are hoping that Mahama's return to power would enhance stability within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in which Ghana is a key and strategic member--playing vital leadership roles most of the time.

With the election of Mahama, political observers believe that the people of Ghana have shown again that democracy is the path to political stability, economic growth, and transparent governance.

Many global leaders, including Nigerian President and Head of ECOWAS state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have commended Dr. Bawumia for his early concession, which he said exemplified Ghana's strong democratic principles.

"Bawumia's actions reinforce Ghana's democratic ethos," Nigerian media quote the President as saying. He recognized Mahama's leadership record, including his tenure as President from 2012 to 2017, as a testament to the trust the Ghanaian people place in him.

The ECOWAS Chairman reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Ghana, emphasizing shared history, culture, and regional goals.