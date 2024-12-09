Liberia: 'Vote of No Confidence in NEC Chair, Executive Director'

-- As aggrieved staff seek Lansanah's suspension and Sengbe's immediate removal from Executive Director position

The ongoing crisis at Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) has intensified as Chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah and Executive Director Anthony K. Sengbe face growing criticism and calls for disciplinary action. At a recent press conference, nearly 30 recently dismissed staff members demanded immediate action to address what they described as worsening conditions within the NEC.

Rennie Gleegbar, spokesperson for the aggrieved staff, outlined their grievances, including allegations of dictatorial leadership by Lansanah. The group called on President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to suspend Lansanah, accusing her of unilateral decision-making and failure to consult with fellow commissioners. They described her leadership style as counterproductive and claimed her actions during the 2023 elections undermined the Commission's operations.

The staff also criticized Sengbe, alleging he acted as Lansanah's enforcer rather than an independent administrator. They accused him of wrongful dismissals, withholding financial information, and neglecting staff welfare. They demanded his dismissal and claimed his appointment bypassed proper vetting processes outlined in the New Elections Law.

Efforts to resolve the crisis have so far yielded little progress. The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies were reportedly involved in discussions, but no concrete resolution has been achieved. Josiah Jokai, Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), has invited both parties to his office for mediation, expressing hope for cooperation.

The aggrieved staff further accused Lansanah of misusing her authority, referencing Section 2.19 of the 1986 New Elections Law, which mandates consultation with other commissioners. They rejected the legitimacy of a purported policy manual used to justify mass dismissals, claiming it was unconstitutional.

In addition to leadership changes, the staff demanded the reinstatement of their general allowances for the 2023 elections and the inclusion of health and life insurance in the 2025 fiscal budget. They highlighted the deaths of 12 colleagues over the past year, whose families received no support, as evidence of NEC's failure to prioritize staff welfare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While Lansanah is currently in Ghana observing elections, tensions at the NEC continue to escalate, with employees insisting on corrective measures and justice for their grievances. Sengbe, when contacted, declined to comment on the allegations.