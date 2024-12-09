Mozambique: More Than 100 Killed By Police

8 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Police killed 27 people in four days of demonstrations which bring the total killed by police to 103, from 21 October up to and including yesterday (Saturday 7 December), according to Plataforma Eleitoral Decide https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091999366841. The highest numbers were Gaza 10, Nampula 8, and Cabo Delgado 3.

Decide's accurate reporting of killings appears to have shaken the security service. Decide is based in Beira and yesterday at 7 pm in Esturro neighbourhood two people a white Toyota Hilux without license plates (and thus probably a security service car) got out the car and tried to force the Decide communications officer into the car. The public intervened and the kidnap failed. And on Friday evening the Executive Director was poisoned. "He eventually received medical assistance, where significant traces of arsenic poison were found in his blood, in a quantity that could be considered deliberate to cause acute intoxication," Decide said in a statement today (Sunday 8 December)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.