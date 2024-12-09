Mozambique: More Than 100 Killed By Police

Police killed 27 people in four days of demonstrations which bring the total killed by police to 103, from 21 October up to and including yesterday (Saturday 7 December), according to Plataforma Eleitoral Decide https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091999366841. The highest numbers were Gaza 10, Nampula 8, and Cabo Delgado 3.

Decide's accurate reporting of killings appears to have shaken the security service. Decide is based in Beira and yesterday at 7 pm in Esturro neighbourhood two people a white Toyota Hilux without license plates (and thus probably a security service car) got out the car and tried to force the Decide communications officer into the car. The public intervened and the kidnap failed. And on Friday evening the Executive Director was poisoned. "He eventually received medical assistance, where significant traces of arsenic poison were found in his blood, in a quantity that could be considered deliberate to cause acute intoxication," Decide said in a statement today (Sunday 8 December)