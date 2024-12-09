Mozambique: Demonstrators Close Major Roads

Main roads remain closed this morning and controlled by local demonstrators. On the N1 the road has been closed at Bobole, Marracuene, just north of Maputo, since yesterday. The photo is from this morning (Sunday 8 December). Some protesters say the road will remain closed until Wednesday. But by 17h five armoured vehicles and a number of soldiers had arrived; the road was still closed.

Elsewhere on the N1, in Xai Xai Frelimo supporters are stopping cars and forcing them to remove posters supporting Venancio Mondlane.

The photo from this morning shows a Frelimo supporter with a stick tearing a Mondlane poster off of minibus windscreen.

The Ressano Garcia border crossing with South Africa also remains closed, at least officially. But local people have an informal agreement with border staff and individual travellers are being allowed through but not commercial cargo. The main target is ferro-chrome lorries going from South Africa to Maputo port; up to 1000 a day pass this crossing. Elsewhere on the N4 from Ressano Garcia to Matola and then Maputo, there are regular road closures by local groups.