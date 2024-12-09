Mozambique: Demonstrators Close Major Roads

8 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Main roads remain closed this morning and controlled by local demonstrators. On the N1 the road has been closed at Bobole, Marracuene, just north of Maputo, since yesterday. The photo is from this morning  (Sunday 8 December). Some protesters say the road will remain closed until Wednesday. But by 17h five armoured vehicles and a number of soldiers had arrived; the road was still closed.

Elsewhere on the N1, in Xai Xai Frelimo supporters are stopping cars and forcing them to remove posters supporting Venancio Mondlane.

The photo from this morning shows a Frelimo supporter with a stick tearing a Mondlane poster off of minibus windscreen.

The Ressano Garcia border crossing with South Africa also remains closed, at least officially. But local people have an informal agreement with border staff and individual travellers are being allowed through but not commercial cargo. The main target is ferro-chrome lorries going from South Africa to Maputo port; up to 1000 a day pass this crossing. Elsewhere on the N4 from Ressano Garcia to Matola and then Maputo, there are regular road closures by local groups.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.