The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, congratulates Ghanaian people on their successful and generally-peaceful elections.

The President of the Commission also congratulates His Excellency John Dramani MAHAMA on his victory.

The President equally commends Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his timely concession, which demonstrates his statesmanship and love for country.