Mozambique: Gaza: The Bulwarks of Political Terror Turn Against Their Owner

6 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The day, night and early morning were times of terror in the cities of Chibuto and Chókwè, which have been two bulwarks of political intolerance against the opposition in Gaza province. This time the victim was not the opposition but the owner (Frelimo) of the "shock groups" - the gangs of youths used in the elections to physically attack the opposition.

Historically, Chibuto and Chókwè are two districts with high levels of political intolerance against the opposition, always in favour of Frelimo. But on Thursday (yesterday, 5 December), it was a different scenario: young people rebelled against Frelimo itself, using methods they had learned from Frelimo.

