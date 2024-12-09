Mozambique: Police Run Out of Bullets in Chókwè

6 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

In early evening, the revolt spread to the city of Chókwè. Two Frelimo Party offices, the  city and district committees, were attacked and set on fire Streets were blocked with barricades and burning tyres.
Many shops were vandalised and looted. Only the banks were not looted, but attempts were made to attack them, on the grounds that “they also belong to 'them'" - leaders of Frelimo.

The police tried to contain the riots during the night and early morning without success. There came a time when the police were unable to continue shooting. They had run out of bullets, and there was an obvious risk that they would be attacked by the demonstrators. The solution was to watch as the rioters looted the shops.

