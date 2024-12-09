Liberia: Justice Gbeisay Urges Boakai to Organize Symposium for Govt Officials

Justice Yarmin Quiqui Gbeisay is calling on President Joseph Boakai to organize a symposium for officials of his government, especially the members of the National Legislature in order to remind them what it means to be aber of the Legislature.

Justice Gbeisay served as orator at the 11th Commencement Convention of the Liberia International Christian College on Saturday, December 7, 2024, where about 85 students graduated with pre graduate degree in four disciplines, including, general agriculture, theology, education and business and public administration.

Justice Gbeisay, who spoke on the topic 'Re - thinking the Purpose of Your Education in The 21st century, explained that the symposium will also remind each member of the Legislature their responsibility to the society, and what the society expects of one who is elected and referred to as honorable.

Early, he defined education as a form of freedom or redemption from primitive life, primitive behaviour, primitive thinking to a more civilized way of addressing or approaching issues.

"An educated person ought to be or should be someone who is enlightened and whose reasoning ability can bring positive and innovative ideas and developments," he said.

Stressing further, the key words for education are knowledge, skills, freedom, redemption and among others.

Justice Gbeisay told the graduates that an educated person must have to be different from an illiterate person in order to become productive and successful.

"Since the end of our 14yr war in Liberia, the most serious challenge facing Liberia today is how to redefine our educational trajectory to make it more productive, responsive and serviceable to address the needs of our country," he said.

He told the graduates that we are challenged to rethink the purpose of our education, something he said, he would like to expand and extend this challenge to the government of Liberia, especially to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Emphasizing on the importance of education, he said education is intended to civilize the citizens so as to behave in conformity with the laws and the norms of the society.

"As you can see today, our country is gradually degenerating into a lawless or lassiez faire society, where the freedom of speech guaranteed by the law is been abused, discipline has vanished and the love of our country and loyalty thereof has disappeared in thin air,' he said, with applauds from graduating class.

"The beautiful African culture of respect for elders is now in oblivion," he added.

Giving an instance, he said when one views our local television and sees all of the interactions of our lawmakers and their behaviors, one is left to wonder whether our education is serving any useful purpose.

Counting on former President Ellen Sirleaf recent remark, when she told the lawmakers to stop making noise and make laws, he urged the graduates to be the trail blazers of the ex-president's remarks so as to remind all Liberia to take seriously our assigned responsibilities and duties and perform honorably to public expectation.

Justice Gbeisay the situation at the Legislature cannot be looked at with blind eye, because the government is organized in the form of a triangle, with three equal sides or three co branches, where when one ankle is affected by crisis, it also undermines the functioning and operation of the other two branches.

He added a symposium is urgent and necessary in that if an honorable man is seen on national television ringing insults and profanity against a fellow lawmaker in a ghetto language, what does that lawmaker tell his children when he returns home, he asked rhetorically.

"Will he reprimand his children who saw him on the television when they use the same ghetto language in the house or community," he wondered.

However, Justice Gbeisay has caution the graduates to change according to the theme, saying, "in the 21st century is imperative, not just for this solemn occasion but also for the defining moment nation's history to usher in a new method of doing things and way of living and new way of building the nation.

"Do not be a college graduate who eats bananas, oranges , biscuits, drinks plastic water and throws the debris on the public street," he said.

"If you do so, it means you have a degree but are not educated and civilized," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the President of LICC had praised God for his rich grace that enable the college to this level, since its establishment in 2008.

Rep. Dr. Nuwoe James Kiamu said with God blessing the college had established five academic departments that operated, agriculture, business, education, nursing and theology, even though the nursing department is still new.