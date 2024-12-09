Nigeria: Ex-Niger Gov Prescribes Death Penalty for Killers of Security Personnel

Former governor of Niger State, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu, yesterday said anyone or group who kills a uniformed personnel must be put to death in order to encourage security personnel.

Aliyu said patriotism must be taken to the highest level and to protect security personnel, Nigeria must formulate a policy that stipulates death penalty for anyone who kills any of them.

Aliyu stated this at the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), Abuja, an institution owned by Department of State Services (DSS) during the graduation ceremony for members of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC), 17.

The two-time governor, who made reference to the death of over 30 soldiers in Niger State last year, wondered why anyone would threaten or kill personnel while on duty and still go free.

He said, "I am happy that the chief of defence staff, Gen. Christopher Musa is here. Although, they say the CDS or the military are not involved in issues of policies, let me say this; I have not seen any country where about 38 soldiers would be killed and there will be deafening silence afterwards. I want to recommend that anybody that kills a uniform person must die!

"When people talk of patriotism, patriotism is not taken in one eye. Patriotism comes as the result of a symbiotic relationship between the government and the government.

In the government, if I realise that the government protects me, why would I not love my government? So suddenly you hear daba, daba, here and there. No doubt about it."

While speaking at the event, the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said all those threatening Nigeria's peace whether in Nigeria or abroad, must be brought to book.

The NSA, who represented the president at the event, said those over 30 soldiers were killed due to operational accidents and assured that the government is doing a lot to ensure Nigerians sleep with their eyes closed.

Also speaking at the event, the director-general of DSS, Adeola Ajayi, assured that Nigerians would soon experience peace as all security agencies were working together under the leadership of the NSA.

According to him, "Together we can we win. CDS and NSA have driven a synergy in a way I have never seen in my career. We need to work together. Our take away from here is that no security challenges can't defeat us if we work together.

"Very soon all Nigerians will sleep with their two eyes closed. Thanks to the president for the direction he his taking the country. Thank you for appointment me. I will never let you down."

91 participants including security agents from five foreign countries, including Chad, The Gambia, Ghana, Cote'deivoure and Rwanda graduated EIMC

The graduation also had dignitaries in attendance including the ministers of FCT, Finance and Justice, Nyesom Wike, Wale Edun and Lateef Fagbemi respectively; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and other Service Chiefs, six former Director-General of DSS, among others.