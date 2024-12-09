Nigeria: Recruitment - Fire Service Releases List of Successful Candidates

After nearly a year of waiting, the federal government has released the final list of successful candidates for recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ja'afaru Ahmed, shared the update in a statement yesterday, saying candidates can check the list on the board's portal, cdcfib.career, starting from Monday, December 9, 2024.

The statement said the final documentation exercise for successful candidates would be held in Abuja at the Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Center from December 9 to 21, 2024.

"Applicants are required to wear white tops and shorts, and bring both originals and photocopies of their credentials. They must also ensure they attend on the date specified in their invitation letter. They are also to ensure that they appear on the date indicated on their invitation letter and follow the information contained therein strictly," the statement added.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the development came after multiple missed deadlines, including promises to complete the recruitment process by June and September this year, which were not fulfilled.