Nigeria: Atbu Shifts Resumption to January

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kamal Ibrahim

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (ATBU) has suspended students' resumption for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The university had earlier planned to resume the new session on December 6.

However, ATBU in a statement yesterday signed by the director information and public relations, Zailani Nappa, said the 2024/2025 session begins in January next year.

"The management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, wishes to announce the postponement of resumption date for the first semester of 24/2025 academic session to the 6th January, 2025," the statement said.

Nappa added that the decision to shift resumption became necessary due to unforeseen circumstances.

"While students, parents, guardians and other stakeholders are advised to note and adhere to this change, the management regrets any inconvenience that may result from this development," he added.

