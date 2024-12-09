Nigeria: FG Urges Nigerians to Support Made-in-Nigeria Products

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

The federal government has called on Nigerians to patronise and promote Made-in-Nigeria goods and services for sustainable economic development of the country.

The permanent secretary, special services office and supervising permanent secretary, political and economic affairs office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, made the call at the Regional and State Coordinators Conference of Made-in-Nigeria in Abuja.

The permanent secretary, who was represented at the event by the director, International Organisation Department (IOD), Musiliu Oladunjoye, stated that the conference was a crucial step in Nigeria's journey towards economic growth and development.

He added that effective collaboration, innovative solutions and capacity building would serve as a booster to the Made-in-Nigeria project.

The national coordinator of the Made in Nigeria Project under the International Organisation Department in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Nwabueze said the "Made in Nigeria" project was beyond a slogan but a movement that had the capacity to boost Nigeria's economic fortune.

He urged all Nigerians to take pride in patronising products and services that are homegrown, crafted, and delivered by talented entrepreneurs, artisans and innovators in the country.

While delivering his keynote address, Barrister Promise Ogadinma Mbani, the Eastern Coordinator of Made-in-Nigeria Products observed that one of the major setbacks for the 'Made in Nigeria' products is the cultural preference for foreign products.

He advocated for registration, standardisation and promotion of Made-in-Nigeria products and services in the country in order to improve patronage within and outside the shores of the country.

He further emphasised the need to educate, sensitise and create awareness among Nigerians.

