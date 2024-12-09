Nigeria: PDP National Leadership Dismisses 'Expulsion' of Ugochinyere

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the expulsion of Hon. Imo Ugochinyere by the Umuopia/Umukegwu Ward chapter of the PDP in Imo State as null and void and of no effect.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party said the purported expulsion is not consistent with the express provisions of Sections 57 (7) and 59 (3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules of the party, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologungaba, said on Saturday.

Section 57 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP clearly states that, "Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly..."

Ologunagba also said, Section 59 (3) of the Constitution of the PDP is unambiguous in providing that "Notwithstanding any other provision of this Constitution relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level except the National Executive Committee shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Ambassadors, Special Advisers or member of any of the Legislative Houses."

He said no Ward, Local Government or even State chapter of the party has the power to suspend, expel or discipline a member of the National Assembly in any form whatsoever without due recourse to the NWC as provided by the Constitution of the PDP.

