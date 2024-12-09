Nigeria: Japa - More Doctors Leaving Nigeria-Consultant

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

A consultant neurologist at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof. Kolawole Wahab, has re-echoed concerns over the refusal of new medical doctors in Nigeria to participate in the residency training.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that more fresh doctors upon completion of their medical programmes in the university, prefer to leave the country to pursue greener pasture abroad instead of enrolling for the residency training.

Wahab said some doctors who recently obtained medical degrees had decide to leave without waiting for housemanship training.

He stated this in a paper he presented at the annual general meeting and scientific conference of the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (ARD-UITH) branch in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday.

In Wahab's lecture titled: "Reshaping Residency Training in Nigeria: Digital Technology, Financial Inclusion and their Impact on Residency Training," heemphasised the importance of residency training for fresh medical graduands, advising them against neglecting it.

He described residency training as adult education or self-directed learning and goal oriented.

Wahab also stressed the need for resident doctors in the country to equip themselves with the latest knowledge of artificial intelligence ndTelemedicine.

