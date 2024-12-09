Nigeria: Cleric Urges Faithful to Seek Divine Protection Amid Increased Travel Risks

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

As the festive season approaches, the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMOM) has called on its members to seek divine protection while travelling for Christmas and New Year.

Evangelist Ebuka made the call during the midweek prophetic and deliverance programme.

ZPMOM, led by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, also announced that this year's "Odeshi" programme, which means "Does not leak or penetrate" will mark the ministry's end-of-year activities at Zion Estate, Ago, Okota, Lagos.

The event, according to ZPMOM will be held next weekend, December 9 and 10, starting at 10 a.m. each day.

Ebuka explained that the programme is designed to pray for divine protection for those traveling during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, as well as to prepare followers for God's special blessings and favour in 2024.

He further emphasised that, based on testimonies from past editions, the 2023 Odeshi is expected to result in thousands giving their lives to Christ, as well as miracles, healings, deliverance, and salvation.

"With the rise in accidents and crime during the festive season, Ebuka stressed the importance of seeking divine protection as people travel within the country and internationally to visit family and loved ones," he said.

