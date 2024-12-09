Nigeria: Marine Engineers, Naval Architects to Hold Agm in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) is set to hold its Annual Conference/AGM in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday, 9th December 2024 at Heliconia Park Hotel, Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt.

With the theme, "Advancing National Maritime Regulations for Shared Prosperity" the 2024 edition tagged MARSPER 2024 is the 13th in the series.

Topics, including Innovative Approaches to Maritime Safety Compliance, the Cabotage Act and The Role of Waivers In The Advancement Of The Nigerian Maritime Industry and Technological Advancements In Naval Architecture And Their Regulatory Impacts.

Others are, Economic Growth Through Effective Maritime Financing And Financial Regulations as well as Collaborative Strategies For Maritime Industry Growth And Regulations will be treated.

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara will be the chief host while the Minister of Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola will be the Special guest of honour.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the AGM takes center stage virtually, with a link that will be provided for participants, according to a statement by Engr. Eferebo I Sylvanus, the chairman, 2024 Conference/AGM Planning Committee.