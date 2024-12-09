Ghana: Actor Dumelo Wins Parliamentary Seat in Ghana

9 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has won the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary constituency seat.

Dumelo, who ran under the platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), defeated the incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dumelo had been trying to win this constituency since 2018, but he lost by a narrow margin in the 2020 election. However, this time, the actor-turned-farmer won by a large margin with 40,561, compared to his closest rival, Alhassan, with 27,377.

Speaking after he was declared winner, he said, "This victory is not just for me, but for the people of Ayawaso West. I am committed to ensuring that we build a stronger, more prosperous community together.

"This is a valuable lesson for everyone. It's not about money; it's about the development of the people and addressing their needs."

Dumelo has featured in numerous films and is a well-known figure in both Nollywood and Ghallywood, including 4Play, 40 Looks Good on You, A Northern Affair, Adams Apples, A Private Storm, A Night with Her, After the Wedding, Black Men Rock, Blackmoney, and Beautiful Ruins, among others.

