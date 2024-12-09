Nigeria: Zamfara Gov Rejigs Cabinet, Swears in New Commissioner

press release

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has rejigged his cabinet and assigned a portfolio to the newly sworn-in commissioner, Kasimu Sani Kaura. On Monday, Governor Dauda Lawal chaired the Zamfara State Executive Council, during which the new commissioner was sworn in.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Mr Dauda made a minor cabinet reshuffle in the portfolios of commissioners. The statement added that Mr Kaura's appointment follows Mannir Muazu Haidara's resignation as commissioner to contest election as Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area which he won and has since been inaugurated alongside other newly elected local government chairmen.

During the swearing-in, Mr Lawal stressed that Mr Kaura's selection to represent Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) in the cabinet was informed by his competent service to his community and the state in general.

He said: "His appointment is an affirmation of this Administration's resolve to continue tapping from the pool of available capacity and the fountain of knowledge and experiences of our committed citizens to fast-track the delivery of democratic dividends and deliver on our rescue agenda to the good people of Zamfara State.

"I urge the new Commissioner to rededicate himself to serving the people. As a central member of the rescue mission, I do not doubt that he will give his best for the benefit of all.

"Honorable Commissioner, I congratulate you on this call to duty and opportunity to serve. I pray for Allah's guidance and protection upon you and us all. I urge you to work closely with your colleagues in the council and the Ministry on your assignment to realize the good of all."

The governor reiterated that he has carefully assessed the skills, abilities, and performance of all senior government officials, which led to the minor reshuffling of the cabinet. He pointed out: To enhance efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling our mandate, I believe making some minor adjustments within the Cabinet is necessary."

"In service delivery, I will continue to demand all senior appointees to put in their best and monitor every one of you so that we have square pegs in square holes. Therefore, I have approved the following postings and redeployments with immediate effect.

"The newly appointed commissioner, Kasimu Sani Kaura, will take over as the commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, succeeding Hon Mahmud Mohammed Abdullahi, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Information and Culture.

"Hon Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi has taken over as the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, replacing Hon Kabiru Moyi, who ,has been reassigned to Project Monitoring and Implementation.

"Additionally, Dr Nafisa Muhammad has been moved to the Ministry of Health, taking over from Dr Aisha M Za Anka, now the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development.

"All hand-over protocols are to be concluded within seven days. I wish to remind you once more that I will periodically monitor and evaluate the performance of all appointees as we approach our mid-term in office. Let us use this time to recommit and rededicate ourselves to the service of our Zamfara state," Governor Lawal charged them.