Liberia: UN Envoy Urges Govt to Align Policies With 2030 Agenda

Monrovia — United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Madam Christine N. Umutoni has encouraged the Liberian government to develop policies that reflect national commitment to the 2030 Agenda and focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at a high-level Strategic Policy Dialogue between the Government of Liberia and the United Nations (UN) convened on December 6, 2024, at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, Madam Umutoni stressed that the global goals provide a comprehensive framework that transcends individual sectors and breaks silos, helping to take an integrated approach to development a future where no one is left behind.

She added that the path to achieving the 2030 Agenda has been hindered by intersecting crises, including climate change and geopolitical instability. "Hence only 17% of the targets are on track and that's why initiatives like the SDG Summit and the Pact for the Future offer pathways to accelerate progress. Regionally, frameworks such as Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) provide coordinated opportunities for growth".

The dialogue convened critical decision-makers from the government and the United Nations system to ensure effective deliberation on the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and among other things, design how the United Nations Strategic Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2026-2030 will be aligned to the AAID.

The UN Resident Coordinator, however, recognized that Liberia is at a pivotal moment in its development journey, with more than two decades of peace and democratic governance providing a foundation for inclusive progress and meaningful transformation.

"During this dialogue we hope to unpack the NDP which we understand is a bold vision to overcome challenges and maximize opportunities for sustainable development. We applaud Liberia's achievements--such as reducing maternal mortality by 31%, achieving gender parity in 3 education, higher birth registration rates and committing to a 64% reduction in carbon emissions--a showcase for progress in some Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she noted.

Madam Umutoni further highlighted Liberia's progress in democracy, peaceful elections as well as including improved press freedom and commitments to more reforms in governance and accountability, adding that despite these gains, significant challenges persist.

She said Liberia's SDG Index score of 49.9 reveals critical gaps, including high poverty rates, gender inequality, and insufficient investments in agriculture and health, while external shocks, from the COVID-19 pandemic to global economic disruptions, have further hampered progress.

"The objective of this dialogue is: to identify priority areas that align with national development aspiration and ensure that strategies we jointly set are grounded in the needs and aspirations of the people in Liberia," she emphasized that the collaborative discussions should lead to actionable outcomes that will enhance governance, promote social equity, and stimulate economic growth as well as continue to foster transparency and accountability.

The diplomat further reflected that the dialogue seeks to strengthen the Liberia-UN partnership and clearly understand the alignment of Liberia's NDP implementation with the SDG six transition areas.

She indicated that such engagement helps the UN to set strategic priorities for the next United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) and ensure a clear implementation framework for joint action.

"The United Nations remains a committed partner to Liberia, leveraging the expertise of 21 agencies, funds and programs operating in the country. This partnership prioritizes inclusivity, accountability, and sustainability," Madam Umutoni stated. She also indicated that by fostering mutual accountability, enhancing monitoring systems, and emphasizing strategic coordination, the partnership aims to deliver tangible results for Liberia's people.

She urged both parties to continue to be guided by the principles of solidarity, respect, and mutual accountability. "The UN has been here before, is here now and will be here in the future! Liberia is a member state of the UN. And at this phase of our partnership, we will continue to focus on a people-based development approach, where every individual can thrive".