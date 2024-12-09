Liberia: Government's Plan to Hire Turkish Firm Albayrak Group for RIA Renovation Sparks Controversy Amid Links to Ex-Guinean President Alpha Condé

Monrovia — Impeccable sources within the National Investment Commission particularly close to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, have reliably confided in this paper about ongoing plans by the Liberian Government to hire Albayrak Group, based in Turkey, for the renovation of the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

However, it has been reported that decisions surrounding the consideration of this company by the government are being critically reviewed, coupled with international consultations due to the alleged alignment of the company with former Guinean President, Mr. Alpha Conde, who was overthrown by Guinean military junta led by Mamady Doumbouya.

The Albayrak Group, a Turkish-based conglomerate known for its close ties to Turkey's political Islamist regime and its staunch support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been at the center of controversy in the past. During the latter stages of former Guinean President Alpha Condé's administration, the company was embroiled in disputes over a series of business deals, including a concession agreement for Guinea's strategic Autonomous Port of Conakry (PAC).

The agreement, awarded without proper procedures, triggered massive public protests and heightened political tensions in Guinea. Analysts suggest that the fallout from the controversial deal contributed to the fragile political climate that ultimately led to Condé's removal from power.

According to our highly placed sources, the strong critiques and review processes are triggered by further information, which revealed that the company is directly linked to former President Conde.

Additionally, it is also alleged that Mr. Conde is constantly striking some clandestine concession deals with the management of the Turkish-based Albayrak Group for his financial empowerment to fight back at General Doumbouya and his militarily led-government of Guinea.

Our sources further hinted that the former Guinean President had phoned President Boakai, using his influence and pleading for the awarding of the contract of the RIA to the Albayrak Group by the Unity Party administration.

The atmosphere under this ongoing discussion surrounding the contract might have a serious security implication on Liberia, as uncertainty looms over the aftermath or reaction from Guinean military leader, General Doumbouya should the company be awarded the contract.

According to the sources, President Pro Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, James K. Mulbah, General Manager of the RIA and Board Chair of the RIA, Mr. Massaquoi Kamara are said to be the full forerunners of the deal.

This paper is further informed that the three top government officials had earlier paid a visit to Istanbul, Turkey and met with the former Guinean President, Mr. Conde and executives of Albayrak Group to discuss the contract.

At the same time, it is understood that the RIA Board Chair, Mr. Kamara is reportedly in a fight with the sector head, Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler as information further suggests that Minister Tyler has expressed strong opposition to the deal.

NIC Requests Constitution of IMCC By President Boakai

In a letter dated November 20, 2024, and addressed to the president, a copy of which in the possession of this paper, the Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Mr. Jeff B. Blibo, requested the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) to address the financing and redevelopment of the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

"As you are aware, financing the operations of the airport has been a significant challenge," the letter stated. It added that the Board of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has decided to contract the services of a private sector to invest the capital required to resuscitate the airport and bring it up to a modern facility.

In the communication, Mr. Blibo further indicated that the potential developer will be required to enter into a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT arrangement, following which the airport will be turned over to the Government of Liberia.

"To move forward with this initiative, the relevant approvals-such as the LAA Board Approval, issuance of the Concession Certificate by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the Public Procurement and Concession Commission No Objection to proceed with a competitive process-have been received," it stated.

The NIC boss stressed that to ensure the conduct of the procurement process in compliance with Section 81(3g) of the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) of 2010, the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) is crucial to oversee and facilitate this process. "Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem".

GOL Invites Albayrak Group to Present Proposal

At the same time, in another communication in the possession of this paper reportedly written by President Boakai, the Liberian government extended an invitation to the Albayrak Group to present a proposal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Following your previous visit to Monrovia and our discussions during my transit in Istanbul, Turkey, I am pleased to formally invite you to Liberia to make a comprehensive presentation of your proposal for the redevelopment of Roberts International Airport (RIA)," the letter said.

Accordingly, the invitation is also based on the information provided by the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) after their fact-finding mission to Turkey, and subsequent engagements.

The letter also indicated that the presentation will provide the company an opportunity to showcase its capabilities, not only in airport development but also in areas such as agriculture, transportation, and other sectors where its expertise aligns with Liberia's developmental priorities under the president's administration's "ARREST" Agenda.

"Please feel free to reach out to the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) to coordinate logistical arrangements and finalize details regarding your visit. We look forward to welcoming

Meanwhile, it is understood that the contract for the renovation of the RIA is heavily being chased after by several other companies based in China and the United Kingdom, including Suma Group and FB Group among others.