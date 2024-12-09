Liberia: FPA Unveils Annual Assessment of Various Government Ministries and Agencies

Monrovia — The First 100 days and the first year in office are often good gauging points to assess the direction of any government. Successes or failures in the days, weeks, and months after ascending to power could make or break and unveil the seriousness of a government in power and what constituents can expected in the coming months. For the ruling Unity Party, which came to power in January 2024, the expectations were heightened by a ruthless run to the presidency and control of Liberia's governance structure from former President George Weah, whom the UP wrestled power away from on the mantra of change and a pledge to rescue Liberia from a six-year season of bad governance, corruption and greed.

Over the course of the past year, the state of governance in Liberia has produced a mixed bag of uncertainty in a political space that has seen unending parallels of Liberia's rugged past marred by a clear disconnect amongst the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches of government over political differences, budget manipulations and a massive tug-of-war for power in the lower house of the national legislature.

The rescue mission so far has produced a mixed bag of uncertainty in a political and economic space that have seen unending parallels of the country's rugged past marred by a clear disconnect amongst the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches of government over political differences, budget manipulations and a massive tug-of-war for power in the lower house of the national legislature. This week, we continue a trend started since 2006, after the country ushered in its first post-war government, with our annual look at the movers and shakers in Liberia's governance structure and how their performances are affecting the bread-and-butter issues of those languishing at the bottom of the economic ladder.

THE PRESIDENCY

THE LOWDOWN: Saying all the right things in the buildup to the presidency, President Joseph Boakai used his inaugural message to trumpet a rare departure from Liberia's past, declaring: "Partisanship must give way to nationalism," as he listed the improvement and adherence to the rule of law, fighting corruption and renewing "the lost hope" of citizens as his priorities. Nearly a year in, the head of the ruling Unity Party government has been struggling to set the ship in motion and chart the course to prosperity and good governance many Liberians envisioned they would see under his watch.

To the government's credit, the JNB administration did accelerate an issue its predecessors failed to prioritize to the core, with the bold establishment of the "Office of a War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia" through an Executive Order on May 2, 2024. The Court will investigate atrocities committed during Liberia's fourteen years of civil war and will aim to hold responsible parties accountable for their crimes. On May 3, 2024, the Liberian Senate and House of Representatives endorsed a joint resolution in support of the mechanisms for the court's establishment. The process leading to the recruitment of officials to administer the affairs of the court has commenced with the appointment of a Czar to oversee the body.

Much of the criticisms coming the UP-government's way stem from promises made on the campaign trail. Mr. Boakai won a tight run-off election to defeat his predecessor, George Weah, whose six-year term was marred by criticisms accusing him of not fulfilling campaign promises to fix Liberia's ailing economy, stamp out corruption and to ensure justice for victims of the country's back-to-back civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

Mr. Boakai, who lost his quest for the presidency to Weah in 2017, touted his second presidential campaign in 2023, as a rescue mission to free Liberians from what he described as Weah's failed leadership. However, many political observers saw the UP-campaign promises likely to come slowly and with a lot of challenges and difficulties.

In his own words, Mr. Boakai touted: "During the just ended political campaign, the state of the nation was laid bare. Many words were spoken. Angry words were spoken. The experts uncovered for us cogent analyses of our national condition. We can no longer attempt to bury our heads in the proverbial sand. We see hard times, we see dysfunction, we see culture of impunity, we see corruption in high and low places. It is these and similar conditions that we have come to RESCUE. But we come with false assurance to no one. Our plan to fix the ills we are inheriting must go together with realistic expectations. We will act in the first hundred days of our Administration, and then diligently pursue our rescue mission."

2024 HIGH: The Boakai era kicked off amid a blame game controversy surrounding how much money his predecessor George Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change-led government left in the government's coffers. During the presidential transitional period between former President Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) regime and Boakai's Unity Party (UP), President Weah disclosed that over US$40 million was left in the country's operational account at CBL. His successor, President Boakai disputed the claim, countering that only a little over half that amount was left in the Government of Liberia (GoL) Consolidated Account as balance-US$20.5 million. "The net international reserves position reported at the end of December 2023 was US$220 million. The report of US $40 million as the GoL's consolidated account balance as of January 19, 2024, is not supported by the fact. The balance reported by the CBL as of the same date was US$20.5 million, highly encumbered, NOT US$40 million," President Boakai said.

Mr. Boakai, like his predecessors, inherited a dilemma in which five million Liberians confront crises like poverty, corruption and poor infrastructure compacted by the fact that the country's primary post-war progress remains the stabilization of the country after decades of war and successive peaceful transfer of power.

Over the course of the year under review, the Boakai-led government sought to address its targeted areas of concentration to include enhancing transparency and accountability in governance by implementing robust anti-corruption measures, enforcing the rule of law; strengthening financial oversight; and promoting ethical practices across all government entities to combat corruption effectively.

One quarter into the government's reign, it proclaimed that it had achieved 87 targeted projects, 64 were completed constituting 74% and the remaining 26% are still being worked on. Most of what the government projected up the Assets Recovery Taskforce to retrieve State Assets in the possession of past and present officials of government, formed part of the implementations of the 100-Day Plan.

The UP-led government named the first phase audit of the Central Bank of Liberia as a system audit as part of the achievements of the 100-Day Deliverables.

The government also highlighted the improvement of infrastructural development and accessibility by prioritizing the maintenance of primary road corridors, enhancing sanitation, and upgrading ICT as the second strategic objective of the hundred-day plans. However, a lot of those projects failed to materialize amid lack of transparency and accountability over the process by the Ministry of Public Works. These lapses thwarted the President's inaugural message in which he declared a vision dubbed ARREST (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, Tourism), defining the development path we set for our people. We must and will harness opportunities in agriculture, roads, and other infrastructure development; improve the rule of law, rethink the education sector, improve sanitation, and unlock the potential of tourism.

Nevertheless, the administration highlighted the roadworks as major deliverables, indicating also, during the course of the year, that the enforcement of safety regulations by the Liberia National Police (LNP), robust actions in tackling drugs by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) as well as efforts by other security apparatus in the discharge of their duties as another major milestones recorded during the period under review.

Although much of the details remain murky, the Boakai administration was successful in pushing to the national legislature two landmark bills, establishing Liberia National Tourism and the ratification of the Presidential Transition Laws. Both items were key to the President's agenda when he delivered his first annual message in January. The Bill, titled, "An Act to Amend Title 30, Public Authorities Laws Liberian Code of Law Revised Establish in Lieu the Liberian National Tourism Authority," was passed following recommendations contained in a report from the Joint Committee on Information, Broadcast, Culture and Tourism, Judiciary, and Internal Affairs.

The Tourism bill seeks to establish the Liberia National Tourism Authority, effectively replacing the current Departments of Tourism and Cultural Affairs while amending Title 30 of the Liberian Code of Laws Revised, known as the Public Authorities Law.

The Transition bill seeks to amend the executive law, and aims to establish a structured and transparent process for the transition of power from one administration to the next. The Joint Committee on Elections and Inauguration, Judiciary, Good Governance, and the Committee on Executive worked diligently to review the proposed bill and ensure that it addresses the necessary guidelines and procedures for a smooth transition of power. The bill creates a new sub-chapter "E" in the executive law, known as the Presidential Transition Act.

The President also signed several Executive Orders in a bid to showcase his commitment to addressing urgent national priorities and ensuring sustainable development. These include Executive Order No. 138 on Tax Exemption for Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Executive Order No. 139 for the Suspension of Tariffs on Agricultural Products, and Executive Order No. 140 for the Exemption of Customs Duty for LPRC Projects; Executive Order No. 138: Tax Exemption for Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC). In the signing, the President basically renewed tax exemptions for the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), ensuring that it can deliver affordable electricity to the public. This includes exemption from: Customs duties and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential equipment, materials, and vehicles used for generation, transmission, and distribution; Fuel costs, including heavy fuel oil (HFO), to stabilize electricity rates and support LEC's transition to expanded hydroelectric power. This directive will enable LEC to expand its customer base, improve transmission systems, and ensure affordable electricity for Liberians.

In signing Executive Order No. 139: Suspension of Tariffs on Agricultural Products, the President recognized the high tariffs on agricultural inputs as a barrier to growth, this Executive Order suspends tariffs on agricultural products and equipment to: Increase farmers' access to high-quality inputs at affordable prices and promote commercial agricultural activities and boost productivity; Enhance the livelihoods of rural farmers and strengthen economic stability. The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, is tasked with streamlining the tax exemption process to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive timely support.

Regarding Executive Order No. 140: Exemption of Customs Duty for LPRC Project, e President has also granted an exemption from customs duties on materials required for the construction of a 17,000 M3 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Tank and a modern state-of-the-art laboratory by the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).

As part of this Order, the PMS tank project will increase LPRC's ullage capacity from 20,000 MT to 37,000 MT, significantly boosting Liberia's fuel security and the laboratory will enable LPRC to conduct all petroleum-related tests locally, enhancing efficiency and operational standards. The measure will accelerate project completion, enhance LPRC's dividend contributions to the National Budget, and address petroleum-related challenges in Liberia.

According to the President's office, these Executive Orders demonstrate the President's dedication to fostering economic resilience and improving public service delivery. "Our focus is on supporting critical sectors--energy, agriculture, and petroleum--to drive Liberia's development and improve the quality of life for all citizens," the President stated.

2024 LOW: One of the high points of the President's first Annual Message in January was his declaration emphasizing the significance of honoring the sacrifices of Liberia's founding fathers, mothers, and democracy champions, while acknowledging their efforts to shape a culture of freedom and democracy celebrated globally. However, the President's decision to meddle in the affairs of a major tussle in the lower house of the national legislature raised a lot of eyebrows with some legal scholars questioning many advisors in the president's inner circle.

Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe, who supported the President's bid for the presidency and is also the former standard bearer of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) and his party have been critical of the ruling Unity Party's repeated violation of Liberia's Public Financial Management (PFM) Law of 2009, when he reportedly requested and received $80K from the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) to purchase vehicles while former President George Weah was still the President of the Republic of Liberia.

Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe said the Boakai-led Unity Party also violated the PFM law by concealing the source of the funds for purchase of 285 yellow machines. Mamaka Bility, Minister of State without Portfolio and Special Envoy of President Boakai, during the May 24, 2024, Cabinet Retreat announced that Liberia had acquired the machines. Since the May 24 announcement by Minister Bility, the government has remained coy on the source of the equipment, raising questions from Liberians whether the machines are part of gifts or loans given to President Boakai in exchange for any of Liberia's natural resources, including the Wologisi Mountain.

Cllr. Gongloe also took aim at the President and those advising him regarding the attempts to oust the Speaker of the House J. Fonati Koffa. According to Cllr. Gongloe, the President has allowed himself to be ill-advised into fueling a constitutional crisis that could not only undermine his development agenda but stall the democratic gains of the country. Addressing the issue of the Executive Branch's submission of the draft national budget to the Majority Bloc instead of Speaker Fonati Koffa, Cllr. Gongloe, citing references from the Constitution, said, whenever it comes to dealing with the National Legislature, it is the Speaker that the President should deal with. "It's not any other person below the Speaker. Unless the Speaker is removed, the President must deal with the Speaker. As long as the Speaker has not been removed, he is the head of the Legislature; when the President is interacting with the Legislature, he must as a matter of law deal with the Speaker.

"When the President submits the Budget to the Legislature through the Speaker, the Legislature then examines the budget and decides on the budget, either to pass it or send it for amendment. The Executive drafts the budget, but it is the Legislature that makes the appropriation because they are people's representatives, and they should know what is good for the Liberian people. And so, as long as the Speaker is still sitting there, the President has to deal with the speaker," Cllr Gongloe stated emphatically.

"The president was ill-advised to give the budget to the Majority Bloc. Whoever advised him did not follow the law. And for me, politics that doesn't respect the rule of law leads to chaos. It is better for the President to stick to the law, because the same majority today could impeach the president illegally. So, it is in the President's interest to follow the law, as he was ill-advised by the law breakers who now call themselves the majority, and they are dissidents because they disagreed with our Constitution. They are not acting legally," Cllr. Gongloe noted, adding that the outcome of an illegal process is not legal.

Cllr. Gongloe added: "The Senate can say they cannot deal with the budget because it did not come from the Speaker. Those in the House of Representatives, if they act on it, they then will have to present it to the Senate. This has a potential Constitutional crisis. And it may be something invited by the President because it is possible for the Senate to say oh well, the Speaker has not been removed, we cannot receive anything unless it comes through the Speaker. This is a serious constitutional crisis that is evolving. It is unprecedented. It is different from the Snowe, Tyler issue," Gongloe intoned passionately. "If the budget is not approved in time, it will be a hindrance to the development of Liberia, because all the money that the President should be spending to develop Liberia should be appropriated by the Legislature, signed by him and published before it becomes law."

The President's first year has also been eclipsed by concerns over the state of the economy, with many Liberians facing perennial unemployment and economic instability. But the President's first signs of trouble started shortly after assuming the mantle of authority from his predecessor, former President Weah. The endless list of high-profile supporters who backed his campaign on the promise of change soon fell prey to party politics and pressure. John Morlu, the former head of the General Auditing Commission seen as a positive voice of reason behind Boakai was soon pushed aside as was the likes of former Finance and Economic Planning Minister Amara Konneh, activists Martin Kollie and talk show icon Henry Costa. Getting rid of personalities was seen as an early sign that the government was on the verge of abandoning its campaign promise of change. "The president promised a minister from each county. This promise will not be fulfilled," Senator Amara Konneh, who later argued in a Facebook post. Said Konneh: "Those of us who supported President Boakai must remind him of his promises quietly, and publicly when it becomes necessary, to help him deliver the promises he made when he campaigned for President. Change means change." Then came the President's all-out effort to name the controversial Cooper Kruah as justice minister. Critics were quick to point out that Kruah's appointment would dampen Boakai's quest to stamp out corruption and prosecute corrupt people.

Over the course of the year under review, the Boakai administration faced criticisms amid concerns over its handling of the extradition of Ibrahima Khalil Cherif, a Guinean national accused of recruiting former members of the LURD rebel group trying to overthrow the military junta of Mamady Koulibaly. Some human rights activists unsure what has happened to Khalis are raising concerns that the JNB administration risks having blood on its hands in the absence of proof of life on Khalil.

In running for office, Boakai disparaged corruption and nepotism that transpired under his predecessor, Weah. In his inaugural address, he repeated vows to end rampant graft and to bring in a new breed of officials, declaring that it won't be "Business as usual." "I believe the overwhelming mandate that I received from the Liberian people is a mandate to end corruption in public service," he said. "It is time to be honest with our people. Though corruption is a habit among our people, we must end it." Despite the President's pledge, eyebrows are being raised that there seems to be no clear departure from the old order, where a system that promotes the president's county of nativity has been taken into serious consideration.

Contrary to his pledge to unify the country, the President's appointments made in the past year have favored his hometown, Lofa County. Areas where Lofians have been appointed include; the Mayor of Monrovia, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, LISGIS, Deputy Minister of Public Works, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the head of the Liberia Revenue Authority, the Minister of Education, Deputy Minister for Administration, General Services Agency, Assistant Minister for Special Services, Minister of States without Portfolio, Managing Director, Liberia Telecommunications Corporation, Director, and General Corporation Development Agency, among others. This not only draws comparison from the Weah administration, which was dominated by the Southeast region, it also raised questions about the President's ability to unite the country.

The President has also come under fire over his many international travels, his critics say, is not yielding the results and expectations but simply showcasing his misuse of public funds for travels without benefits to the country. In his defense, told a Cabinet meeting during the course of the year under review that the trips are key for Liberia's development. "The trips I'm making are very important," he stated. "You may not see them now, but eventually those commitments that were made to us, we are going to follow up on them."

GRADE

FOREIGN POLICY: C

DOMESTIC: C+

2025 OUTLOOK: En route to the presidency, President Boakai made three key pledges, promising a government of inclusion, a war against graft and the establishment of a war crimes court. With the court appearing to be on course, will the coming year fulfill the remaining two? More importantly, will the coming year see the President pick up steam and fulfill the potential of his more than four- year experience in governance?

THE VICE PRESIDENCY

JEREMIAH KOUNG

THE LOWDOWN: Once viewed as the heir apparent to the Godfather of vote-rich Nimba County, the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Koung was a rising star in PYJ's Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR). He first ran a successful legislative race and in December 2020, cemented his place in the county's folklore when he won the midterm senatorial election with 37,899 votes constituting 36.12%, edging out closed rival Edith Gongloe-Weh of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP). So, it was a no-brainer in the buildup to the 2023 Presidential elections when the Unity Party and Joseph Boakai, turned to Koung to solidify its ticket enroute to capturing state power.

In Koung, Boakai saw a running mate he could partner with and build a dedicated team of leaders to rescue our country from the shackles of the Weah administration. "I wanted someone young and energetic who will commit to integrity and accountability in governance, commit to reconciling and healing our country and who by their early upbringing understands and connects with a youthful generation and nation still traumatized by war and denial but yet is an example to success," Boakai after selecting Koung over Grand Bassa County Senator Nyounblee Karnga-Lawrence. "More importantly someone who knows and experienced how it feels to live in a nation with no hope. Let me assure you that the person I did not look for is a sinless angel. However, that person must be one who understands the suffering of our people and is willing to rescue them."

2024 HIGHS: Over the course of the year under review, VP Koung outlined the Unity Party government's commitment to inclusive development initiatives, noting that no one will be left behind as the government made strides to develop the country and improve the lives of Liberians. In July, while delivering the keynote address at the celebration of World Population Day and the launch of the State of the World Population Report 2024, the VP emphasized the importance of evidence-based research and data-driven policies, highlighting the government's ARREST Agenda, which aims to address socio-economic challenges.

For Koung, the ARREST agenda was aimed to be inclusive by ensuring the rights of women, girls, youth, the elderly, and people with disabilities are integrated across all sectors. To the contrary, the UP government, following the footsteps of the party it removed from power, is still continuing the trend of sticking to appointments of partisans and tribal associations as a recipe for inclusion.

During the course of the year under review, the VP, in collaboration with the legislature, established the Legislative Committee on Population and Development (LCPD) to advance strategic policy discussions on reproductive health, women's empowerment, gender equality, and youth issues, completing a milestone census, drawing commendations and setting Liberia on course for providing valuable data for evidence-based development planning.

The VP also helped launch the 2024 State of the World Population Report, highlighting the critical role of population dynamics in development and the promotion of policies that ensure human rights, social justice, and sustainable development. Performing the task, the VP said that the report contains valuable information and analyses on global, regional, and national population dynamics.

During the course of the year, the VP took a surprising stance in displaying his support for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court for Liberia. In meeting with a visiting delegation from the United States office for Global Criminal Justice in mid-year, the VP trumpeted the bill passed by the House in the 55th Legislature, coming three decades after the country's brutal civil war (1989-2003) that killed 250,00 people. But to date Liberia is yet to hold any warlord or perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity accountable, despite a recommendation from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for prosecution of perpetrators back in 2010. "I believe in the vision and wisdom of President Boakai and am deeply committed to supporting his agenda for Liberia," VP Koung told the US delegation. VP Koung also stressed that prosecution should be impartial, and consultations should be broad-based to avoid selective justice.

During the course of the year under review, the VP was among the first officials in the administration to declare his assets as he urged other public officials to follow his example to promote transparency and good governance. The VP was also on hand for the official launch during the year under review for the Special Agro Processing Zone (SAPZ) project which is being supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The launch of the over US$13M project paves the way for the holistic implementation of a five-year strategic plan to include the designation and regulation of special economic zones.

2024 LOW: The Vice President took many by surprise during the year under review when he fought behind the scenes for the appointment of President Boakai's controversial pick to head the Ministry of Justice. Koung's support Cllr. Cooper Kruah was not surprisingly on partisan grounds. Kruah is a member of Prince Johnson's MDR. After Kruah's nomination was withdrawn, for Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, both Koung and Senator Johnson expressed disagreement with President Boakai on the matter.

The VP's year also took a dive during the year amid a power struggle between him and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence. A letter obtained by FrontPage Africa showed that the Vice President, through his Chief-of-Staff, Prince Gbieu, reminded the Senate of the VP's roles and functions in accordance with the Constitution and the Senate's rules.

"Mr. Secretary, as you are aware, Chapter VI, Article 51 of the 1986 Liberia Constitution states that the 'Vice President shall be President of the Senate and preside over its deliberations'; this provision is also supported by Rule 13 of the Senate Standing Rules. Against this backdrop, you are kindly requested to submit all matters on the President's Desk and the daily agenda of the Senate for approval by the Honorable Vice President before the session. This is necessary to ensure that the Honorable Vice President fully discharges his constitutional duties as required by law," the letter dated June 11 stated. The Vice President, in line with the Constitution and the Senate Rules, serves as the president of the Senate, presides over its sessions, and may cast a vote in the event of a tie. In practice, the Vice President rarely fulfills this role (breaking a tie), with a President Pro Tempore, elected from among the senators, presiding over the Senate in the Vice President's absence. The VP's letter appears to show the bitter feud lingering between him and his main rival for the vice presidency during the 2023 presidential elections.

Perhaps the most controversial play of the VP during the year under review came over his use of private jets to travel. Explaining his reason for using the private jet of Ghanaian businessman, Vice President Jeremiah Koung explained that he had run into Ghanaian billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama at a local hotel and mentioned that he was on his way to Nigeria and the Ghanaian millionaire offered him a ride to Accra, from where he departed for Nigeria. Mahama is the founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenous-owned mining company, who owns several other businesses in Ghana, including Dzata Cement Limited. He is the younger brother of John Dramani, President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017. Dzata is the name written on the plane which VP Koung accompanied Mahama to Accra.

Ironically, the flying of private jets was a major issue during the administration of former President George Weah, who reportedly spent More than US$2million on private jets during his presidency. The Code of Conduct forbids officials from receiving gifts of more than US$200. The Act states: "No person holding public office shall demand and receive any other perquisites, emoluments, or benefits, directly or indirectly, on account of any duty required by Government. c) The Legislature shall, in pursuance of the above provision, prescribe a Code of Conduct for all public officials and employees; stipulating the acts which constitute conflict of interest or are against public policy, and the penalties for violation thereof."

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: Will Koung become the ultimate successor to the late Prince Johnson, the Godfather of vote-rich Nimba County? That's the question that began to surface following PYJ's death. However, a week before PYJ's demise, Koung shocked Nimbaians and the MDR when he declared publicly that he is a full-fledged member of the ruling Unity Party. Some of Johnson's aides have taken issue with Koung's comments and stance amid some suggestions of betrayal.

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE

Minister: J. Alexander Nuetah

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry tasked with developing Liberia's agricultural sector and putting in place an effective organizational structure and manned by staff capable of planning, coordinating, implementing, monitoring and evaluating agricultural development programs has a herculean task of pushing Liberia away from reliance on natural minerals to becoming not just food sufficient but also enhancing productivity and export of locally-produced foods.

Following his inauguration, President Boakai tapped Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, an experienced Agricultural Economist with more than twenty years of professional experience working with the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance and Development Planning of the Republic of Liberia to take on this task. Nuetah has served as an Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and as a Food Security Consultant with the World Bank office in Liberia, so a lot is expected of him.

The sector contributes 38.8% to the country's GDP and employs more than 70% of the population. It also provides a valuable export for one of the world's least developed countries with key sub-sectors including food crops, tree crops, horticultural crops, animal husbandry, and fisheries and aquaculture among key contributors to the economy. Additionally, the main cash crops and foreign exchange earners are rubber, oil palm, cocoa, and timber.

Most households engage in cassava, rubber, rice, oil palm, cocoa, or sugarcane production, but most agriculture is small scale, and overall agricultural productivity is low (due in large part to low-technology practices and a lack of quality agricultural inputs). Cassava is mostly grown locally, but Liberia imports more than 80 percent of its rice, making the country vulnerable to global food price volatility. The agricultural sector is poorly integrated and lacks basic infrastructure such as machines, farming equipment and tools, farm-to-market roads, fertilizers and pesticides, and food storage capacity. The main cash crops and foreign exchange earners are rubber, oil palm, cocoa, and timber.

Liberia has a favorable climate and fertile soil for cocoa production. There has been substantial investment in the rehabilitation of cooperative and smallholder cocoa farms. The country's international partners, such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), continue to invest in cocoa smallholder producers to improve livelihoods and raise incomes by modernizing cocoa farming, increasing production, and developing market access. Small scale cocoa production will likely increase as farmers continue to reclaim and rehabilitate their farms. As with the agriculture sector in general, smallholder cocoa farmers and local cooperatives suffer inadequate farm-to-market roads, lack of familiarity with measurement and quality standards, lack of storage facilities, and limited access to updated price and market information.

Over the course of the year under review, rubber production declined by 26.5 percent to 64,516 metric tons, from the 87,777 metric tons reported in 2021, due to smaller harvests by small farmers and large producers. Various estimates put the number of people employed by commercial rubber farms at 20,000 and the number of smallholder households involved in growing rubber trees at 35,000. The Firestone Natural Rubber concession, covering almost 200 square miles, is the largest contiguous natural rubber operation in the world and the biggest private sector employer in Liberia.

Palm oil is another significant cash crop. Traditionally it is domestically consumed but there has been some export development with smallholders and large investors expressing interest in expanding cash crop production. CBL's 2022 annual report showed that the production of crude palm oil (CPO) decreased by 4.1 percent, to 24,019 metric tons, from 25,041 metric tons produced in the preceding year mainly due to a smaller harvest from smallholder farmers. Access to markets is a concern to most smallholder farmers and large concessions alike. Stakeholders in the palm oil sector include smallholder farmer cooperatives, individual farmers, large multinational-owned corporations, and concessionaires such as Golden Veroleum Limited. The Ministry of Agriculture is the government ministry responsible for the governance, management, and promotion of the agriculture sector in Liberia.

Land rights is a critical issue for concessionaires in Liberia. The Land Rights Act clarifies land tenure as well as land governance, administration, and management. Only the comprehensive implementation of the law, however, will resolve uncertainty around land ownership. Concessionaires frequently report conflicting deeds and land use rights associated with government granted concessions. Other obstacles to investment in agriculture include the lack of capital and professional expertise to increase farm productivity, and a government approach to the sector that is inconsistent and politically driven rather than strategic.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the ministry, despite limited resources and budget allocations, utilize donor support to take on a number of impressive projects including an essential training program for beneficiaries in the Emergency Rice Production Offensive (ERPO) project, a flagship initiative aimed at boosting rice yields and strengthening food security across Liberia. Hosted at the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) in Bong County, the program is designed to provide farmers with critical technical expertise to meet the ambitious production targets outlined by the ERPO project.

The program was a holdover from the previous administration and was launched in early 2023 with funding from the African Development Bank, the ERPO project is being piloted in Bong, Gbarpolu, Margibi, and Montserrado counties. With plans to cultivate 1,694 hectares of lowland rice, the project is expected to yield 2,000 metric tons of clean rice--a substantial step forward in bolstering Liberia's food supply. The ERPO project is a cornerstone of Liberia's National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP), representing a major stride toward achieving food self-sufficiency and economic growth. By providing farmers with high-quality inputs and comprehensive training, the initiative drives progress toward the NADP's ambitious objective of cultivating 50,000 hectares of lowland rice over five years. This effort aims to decrease reliance on rice imports and address vital food security concerns in the country.

During the year, the ministry hosted an eight-member technical team from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome, Italy, in a bid to finalize plans for the €34 million Liberia Rice Value Chain Development Project. This transformative initiative will strengthen Liberia's rice sector and address critical challenges along the value chain.

The goal according to the delegation from the FAO was to unlock the nation's agricultural potential, improve food security, and drive economic growth through targeted agricultural value chains, with a particular focus on rice.

Also, during the year, the MoA, through its Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), inaugurated a modern vegetable booth in the 72nd Community of Paynesville funded by a loan from the World Bank as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen market access and improve food security for local communities.

The ministry also marked an important milestone in October when the farming community of Gbelekpallah in Bong County celebrated a bumper rice harvest that is said to be transforming the lives of local farmers and their families. This achievement is a direct result of the Ministry of Agriculture's Building Climate Resilience Project (BCRP), supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The project is key because in recent years, the farmers of Gbelekpallah faced numerous challenges, from poor yields to unpredictable weather patterns. However, with the intervention of the BCRP, things have changed dramatically. The project has provided farmers with crucial support, including high-quality rice seeds, fertilizers, modern farming tools like power tillers, and hands-on training in advanced agricultural techniques. The bumper harvest represents a significant step towards ensuring food security for Gbelekpallah families. Children who once faced hunger are now enjoying nutritious meals, and the local economy is already feeling the positive impact as farmers reinvest their earnings to improve their operations further.

The ministry also launched the Seeds4Liberia Project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing Liberia's challenges in seed quality and accessibility. Officially titled Building Resilient Seed Systems for Rice, Cassava, Soybean, Coffee, and Fish Value Chains to Strengthen Food and Economic Diversification in Liberia, this project is expected to reshape Liberia's agricultural landscape.

2024 LOW: During the course of the year under review, the sector continued to struggle from a lingering issue, the challenges relating to inadequate access to finance and weak service delivery systems as well as low levels of extension coverage. Major international stakeholders like the African Development Bank, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund continue to raise red flags over the fact that Liberia is not producing enough of its staple food, rice with an unimpressive report stating that the country only produces less than half (0.2) cup of rice per Liberian, per day after spending hundreds of millions on projects to be self-sufficient in rice production. Additionally, almost half of a billion (437.02 million USD) accounts for financial flow to Liberia's agriculture sector- specifically the crop-subsector between 2018 and 2022. The African Union has consistently ranked Liberia "NOT ON TRACK" to transforming its agricultural sector. Liberia failed 22 of 24 progress indicators in African Union report which notes that 96% of farmers in Liberia relied on informal market as the main source of seeds, fertilizers, and other inputs because agricultural market is not functional. This is not helped by a recent World Bank report stating that Liberia is the worst place for farmers to operate their business.

GRADE: B-

2025 LOOK: With the state of the national budget still in limbo, it remains to be seen how the sector finds it footing amid concerns that donor support could be on the decline.

MINISTRY OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

Minister: Magdalene Dagoseh

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for the growth and development of Liberia's economy and international trade was one of the dark spots for the government in the past year. Tasked with regulating commodity and trade standards and collecting, evaluating, and publishing data pertaining to Commerce and Industry, the ministry faced mounting scrutiny over its inability to control prices on key commodities essential for the daily livelihood of Liberians.

Businessman Amin Modad was tipped by President Boakai to bring some stability to the ministry and address some of the bread-and-butter issues affecting those at the bottom of the economic ladder. While Modad said the right things in the early stages, controversy soon swirled amid allegations of corruption, leading to his resignation. Prior to his departure, the minister made a bold move to ensure economic stability amidst global challenges by implementing strategic measures to manage rice importation and pricing in Liberia. At his confirmation hearing, Modad outlined the complexities of the rice importation process and emphasized the need for careful management to prevent market disruption.

Highlighting the dominance of a few major importers in the rice market, Modad underscored the importance of opening opportunities for Liberian businesses while ensuring they have the capacity to meet demand. As part of the new agenda, the Ministry has already begun allocating a minimum of 20% to Liberian-owned enterprises, aiming to foster economic growth and empower local entrepreneurs.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the ministry announced downward adjustment in the prices of petroleum products on October 4 but was unable to control the prices at the pump. In accordance with the decision taken in collaboration with the Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), it was announced that the prices of gasoline (PMS) have been reduced by US$0.15 (Fifteen United States Cents), while fuel oil (AGO) has been reduced by SU$0.20 (Twenty United States Cents). As per the new price ceiling, the wholesale selling price for gas (PMS) is US$3.70, while the retail pump price is US$3.98 or $775.00 Lrd. For fuel oil (AGO), the new wholesale price is US$4.03, while the retail pump price is US$4.31 or $840.00 Lrd.

At the time, the CBL exchange rate used in determining the Liberian Dollar equivalence of the new price ceiling for the petroleum products (gas and fuel oil) was LRD195.00- 1USD.

Although the ministry through its Inspectorate Division said it would closely monitor the process to avoid arbitrary hikes in the pump prices of gasoline and fuel oil on the local market, many traders refused.

The ministry looked good at putting its foot down on price hiking but fell short in implementation. It announced a plan during the course of the year under review, that anyone found to be responsible for distributing expired or contaminated goods will face the appropriate punitive measures in keeping law, declaring that it is committed to enforcing the highest standards of consumer protection and safety. Protecting the health and welfare of the Liberian people is our foremost priority.

2024 LOW: Modad's short-lived tenure as commerce minister made him one of the shortest-serving public officials in recent memory. He would later declare that his resignation follows President Boakai's refusal to meet with him upon returning from the United Nations General Assembly. It was reported that the President was displeased with Modad over the controversy surrounding the purchase of a luxury vehicle.

In his resignation letter, Modad stated that he was resigning to protect both his integrity and that of the administration. He wrote: "Over the last few days there has been public outcry over the purchase of a vehicle for over 45,000.00. Though I have provided all documentations and facts that equivocally demonstrate that there was no malfeasance, l am deeply concerned about the impact on my integrity and the administration; this continues to be a distraction from the national issues and your agenda."

Modad continued: "I therefore wish to resign as Minister of Commerce & Industry, a position that I ably served with integrity and passion for the past nine months. My family and I remain thankful to you for the opportunity to serve our people. I wish you and the administration the best as we look forward to a better Liberia."

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has noted with utmost concern over recent reports suggesting the presence of damaged rice involving some importers.

We recognize the urgency of this matter and have launched a full investigation through our Inspectorate Division to examine these claims, particularly as they relate to certain importers and suppliers. The Ministry's inspection teams are conducting rigorous checks to identify and remove any compromised products, and we assure the public that all findings will be promptly and transparently shared.

Controversy aside, the commerce sector faces a lot of challenges with widespread poverty resulting in low purchasing power, coupled with high tariffs and inconsistent tax administration, poor physical infrastructure and a weak judicial system keeping businesses and investors at bay.

According to the International trade organization, local entrepreneurs rank access to finance as a top challenge for the private sector, followed by legal and regulatory barriers, high-priced electricity, and few paved roads outside of the capital Monrovia. The Investment Act of 2010 prohibits or restricts market access for foreign investors, including U.S. investors, in certain economic sectors or industries. See further detail in the Investment Statement under the topic, "Limits on Foreign Control and Right to Private Ownership and Establishment." In a bid to stabilize its budget processes and build technical capacity, the IMF is supporting the government's implementation of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) approved in 2019.

GRADE: F

2025 OUTLOOK: Is the appointment of Magdalene Dagoseh an upgrade or a downgrade to the ministry critical to the national economy?

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Minister: Jarso Maley Jallah

THE LOWDOWN: When President Joseph Boakai tipped Dr. Jarson Jallah as Minister of Education, the goal was to ensure that the ministry responsible for providing quality education and preparing future leaders becomes more capable of handling the task of nation building. Prior to her appointment, Dr. Jallah was an Associate Vice President of Student Success at Delaware State University. While she ended her tenure to return to Liberia, there were a lot of question marks as to whether she was up to the task - an outsider lacking understanding of a sector in major need of a boost.

Dr. Jallah sought to ease those fears during her confirmation hearing when she seemed to demonstrate a clear understanding of the national education system she will oversee. Said Dr. Jallah: "I stand before you as the nominated Minister of Education, deeply aware of the significant challenges and profound responsibilities that come with this role. Our nation's education sector faces multifaceted challenges which (President Boakai's) ARREST agenda - an acronym representing Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism - aims to address."

Education features prominently in President Boakai's agenda, with a call to rethink and retool the educational system. The ARREST agenda includes investments in vocational training, science education, and technological training to support workforce development, entrepreneurship, and a knowledge-based economy.

The challenge for the ministry has been the lack of budgetary allocation in the past year as the Executive Branch has been wrestling with the legislative branch to finalize a budget. Thus, like most ministry, Education finds itself in a state of limbo, relying on donors and non-governmental organizations to tackle a small percentage of what is required to turn the sector around.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Government of Liberia, launched the Liberia Foundational Skills Activity (LFSA). This five-year, $75 million initiative is designed to strengthen English literacy skills for over 120,000 students in Grades 1-6 across six counties: Bong, Grand Bassa, Lofa, Margibi, Montserrado, and Nimba. Targeting 70 percent of public schools, LFSA addresses critical gaps in literacy education and reinforces Liberia's national education standards, laying a strong foundation for sustainable development and economic resilience.

The ministry also unveiled a transformative US$8.4 million initiative aimed at addressing critical gaps within Liberia's education system. This ambitious investment will integrate over 6,000 volunteer teachers into the national payroll, providing greater financial security for educators and enhancing the overall quality of education.

During the year, a nationwide profiling exercise revealed that 80% of volunteer teachers are male, with varying qualifications, including 3,213 holding high school diplomas and 31 possessing master's degrees. The program aims to professionalize the teaching workforce, addressing the significant variation in qualifications and ensuring that students benefit from well-trained educators. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to address teacher shortages, especially in underserved areas. As part of the 2024 national budget, the Ministry allocated US$65,000 per school for essential educational materials, with 50% already distributed to schools. The Ministry is also tackling disparities in teacher distribution, with counties like Montserrado, Nimba, and Bong having the highest concentrations of volunteer teachers.

The Ministry is spearheading an Enrollment Drive Campaign targeting low-enrollment counties such as Bomi, Gbarpolu, Rivercess, Rivergee, Bassa, Grand Gedeh and Sinoe. This campaign is coupled with the distribution of school supplies to motivate students to return to school. The Ministry is also advancing its school feeding program, supported by four key partners, which currently benefits 295,537 students across 1,215 schools. The initiative aims to reduce barriers to education by ensuring that students receive the nutritional support necessary for effective learning.

The year also saw improvements in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Liberian students with more than half of the candidates passing in two subjects.

According to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates was administered at 357 centers in the fifteen counties and the Republic of Guinea from May 15 to June 25, 2024.

"The overall performance of the candidates at the passing rate of at least one subject on the Examination is encouraging as compared to their counterparts who sat the same examination nationally for the first time in 2018. Nine subjects were offered on the examination with the Arts candidates sitting for seven of the nine subjects while the Science candidates sat for a minimum of eight of the nine subjects," the statement from WASSCE said.

2024 LOW: The education sector continues to be rocked by a complex set of challenges related to geographical inequities, poverty, poor child health, high rates of gender-based violence, constrained national finances and large numbers of unqualified teachers. Even more difficult is the fact that Liberia is significantly behind most other African countries in nearly all education statistics with the world's highest levels of out-school children, with an estimated 15 to 20 percent of 6-14-year-olds who are not in class. Just over a third of pre-schoolers have access to early childhood learning programmes and only 54 per cent of children complete primary education.

The sector's limited budget allocated to education affects various aspects, including the provision of learning materials, infrastructure development, and teacher salaries. As a result, many schools operate in substandard conditions, lacking basic amenities, which undermines the quality of education provided to students.

The United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) reports that some significant challenges to the sector in Liberia is the lack of infrastructure. "Many educational institutions, particularly in rural areas, suffer from inadequate facilities. This includes a scarcity of classrooms, libraries, and laboratories, which are essential for fostering an effective learning environment. The absence of proper infrastructure not only limits access to education but also contributes to high dropout rates among students, as they often seek educational opportunities elsewhere."

The issue, according to UNICEF, is compounded by teacher shortages that further exacerbate the challenges faced by the education system in Liberia. "The country struggles to attract and retain qualified educators, primarily due to low salaries and insufficient professional development opportunities. Consequently, many classrooms are overcrowded, leading to a decline in the overall quality of education. This shortage also increases the burden on existing teachers, who are often overwhelmed by the demands of large class sizes."

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: Will Education finally become free beyond the fine print for primary students attending government schools? What will the government do to improve facilities which are oftentimes inadequate?

MINISTRY OF FINANCE & DEVELOPMENT PLANNING

Minister: Augustine Ngafuan

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry which has a mandate to formulate, institutionalize and administer economic development, fiscal and tax policies for the promotion of sound and efficient management of financial resources of the government, struggled during the course of the year to get its foot off the ground. As custodian of the country's economy, the MFDP combines public finance, development planning and economic management expertise and experience to effectively manage the economy. However, during the course of the year under review, the absence of Minister Boima Kamara due to health reasons kept the ministry in limbo.

Ironically, Kamara was high on the list for the President - although there were several high-profile names being floated around. Kamara's appointment was greeted with optimism, given that Mr. Kamara had previously served in the same post. Months into the job, it became clear that something was amiss as optimism disappeared amid the minister's "poor performance," which has been blamed on his health condition.

Kamara's poor performance made for a rocky situation for the new government. The delay in submitting the 2024 draft national budget to the Legislature nearly led to a government shutdown and the President had to intervene and request the Legislature to approve a special budget amounting to US$41.3 million.

According to Liberia's Public Financial Management Act, the President is mandated to submit the national budget to the Legislature no later than two months before the expiration of the current budget year. However, in December 2023, the outgoing 54th Legislature returned the fiscal year 2024 draft budget, which had been prepared by the outgoing Weah-Taylor administration, to allow the incoming Boakai-Koung administration sufficient time to make necessary adjustments and realignments in line with the President's 100-day deliverables.

Amid the controversy, the economy which expanded by 4.7% in 2023 and was expected to maintain this momentum over the medium term, did not really see any positive traction. In the year before, the World Bank reported that growth in 2023 was primarily driven by mining, expansion in gold output, and construction. The services sector grew by 3.7%, driven by the financial and hospitality subsectors, increased trade and transport activities, and improved access to electricity. Output in the agriculture sector grew by a modest 1.4%, reflecting declines in palm oil and rubber production. On the demand side, continued recovery in private consumption, increased public-sector spending, and a surge in gold exports were the main drivers of growth. Growth is expected to remain robust, averaging 5.8% over the medium term supported by renewed interest and investments in mining coupled with continued implementation of critical reforms in key enabling sectors such as energy, transportation, trade, and financial services.

The government's fiscal deficit reached an unsustainable level in 2023 but narrowed in the medium term. Liberia's fiscal deficit increased by 1.5% percentage points to 7.1% of GDP in 2023 due to a decline in revenues and grants and increased consumption spending. In the medium term, the fiscal deficit is expected to decrease as the authorities enhance domestic resource mobilization and bolster expenditure controls. Liberia is at moderate risk of external debt distress and high risk of overall debt distress. The country's debt to GDP ratio stood at 58.8% of GDP in 2023.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) Board approved an SDR 155 million (about US$210 million) ECF arrangement for Liberia. This decision will enable an immediate disbursement of SDR4.3 million (about US$5.8 million). The 40-month financing package will support the authorities' Economic Reform Agenda (ARREST) to address macroeconomic imbalances, strengthen debt sustainability, and lay the foundations for higher, more inclusive, and private sector-led growth, beyond the enclave sector. The ECF arrangement is expected to catalyze additional external financing from international financial institutions (IFIs) and development partners.

Liberia's economy is on an upswing, with Acting Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Anthony G. Myers, projecting a growth rate of 5.1 percent for 2024. Speaking at a press briefing on July 17, 2024, Myers attributed this positive outlook to strong performances in key sectors like mining, agriculture, fisheries, and services.

"Economic growth is driven by strong performances in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, fisheries, and services," Minister Myers highlighted.

This growth is expected to accelerate further, with Myers predicting a jump to 5.8 percent in 2025. Looking ahead, he outlined a medium-term vision of Liberia achieving an average growth rate of 5.6 percent. This sustained progress, Myers explained, will be fueled by factors including continued robust activity in the mining sector; expansion of the services sector; significant investments in infrastructure, supported by development partners; and increased economic activity driven by an improved national electricity supply.

New minister Augustine Ngafuan has acknowledged the complexities of the tasks ahead. While noting that there would be no immediate "magic wand" solution, he is hopeful that his tenure would focus on effective, time-intensive efforts that prioritize Liberia's long-term development goals.

2024 LOW: During a visit at the tail end of the year the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Bo Li, Deputy Managing Director, and Acting Chair, lamented that "Liberia's economic vulnerability has worsened in recent years. Fiscal slippages have compromised public debt sustainability, contributing to a sharp decline in international reserves. Governance weaknesses have also persisted. To address these challenges, the new authorities that took office in early 2024 have requested a 40-month arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility to support a broad-based reform agenda.

While the international body noted that authorities are appropriately prioritizing restoring fiscal credibility by focusing on reducing unproductive spending and shifting resources toward public investment, much more needs to be done to protect social spending. Over the program period, the IMF urged authorities to continue to strengthen fiscal discipline and improve domestic revenue mobilization, including through the introduction of VAT and the reduction of generous tax incentives.

The IMF concluded: "Given the significant challenges in the financial sector, it is imperative that the new Banking and Financial Institutions Act be adopted expeditiously to provide for modern bank supervisory and resolution frameworks. Other vital reforms also need to be put in place to strengthen the banking sector.

GRADE: F

2025 OUTLOOK: Minister Ngafuan has likened his appointment to a "Commanding-In-Chief summoning a reservist back to the battlefront. Will his return provide the much-needed spark the ministry needs to turn things around - and make the misfortunes of 2024 one to forget?

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Minister: Sara Beysolow Nyanti

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for directing Liberia's external relations and the management of its international diplomatic missions endured some controversy during the course of the year under review with foreign service workers in dire straits and pleading for help from the government to stay afloat.

This has been complicated by the absence of a legal instrument guiding the recruitment and appointment of diplomatic staff, the country's mission abroad has left Liberia's foreign missions vulnerable to nepotism, political patronage, and inefficiency.

The country continues to face challenges relating to the diplomatic sector with repeated reports of unauthorized sale of diplomatic passports and irregular diplomatic appointments. The Boakai administration, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says it is focused on addressing these issues and, without delay, the President has instructed the cancellation of several diplomatic appointments. According to the administration, re-appointments will be made based on the country's governance need for the roles in the current dispensation. The re-appointments will also come with clear and specific terms of references and reporting lines within the framework of the country's Foreign Policy Direction. This restructuring aims to enhance efficiency and accountability in Liberia's diplomatic missions, providing a more focused and coordinated approach to international relations, trade, and investment opportunities.

It is in this light that President Boakai turned to veteran diplomat Sara Beysolow Nyanti. At her confirmation hearing, the minister vowed to ensure the holistic rebranding of Liberia's foreign relations to attract economic, social, and political benefits for the nation and its citizens. According to her, relationships with traditional allies and international bodies will be strengthened to yield sustainable transformational actions to move the country forward. Prior to her appointment, Nyanti endured a rugged confirmation process amid controversy over lapses in her education credentials. Nevertheless, the minister expressed a desire to emphasize strategic Foreign Service and relations, rebranding Liberia, safeguarding identity, creating an enabling environment for investment, capacity building, staff welfare, as her key vision for her reign as minister.

2024 HIGH: In February during the year under review, Liberia and Barbados formally established diplomatic ties at a notable signing event in Accra, Ghana. Minister Nyanti-Beysolow- signed the agreement on Liberia's behalf, while Madam Juliette Babb-Riley, Head of Mission of the Barbados High Commission, represented Barbados. The ceremony represented a significant moment, following discussions initiated by the Liberian Embassy in Accra with the Barbados High Commission. Led by Minister Beysolow Nyanti, these talks focused on the benefits of enhancing South-South cooperation. The new diplomatic relationship aligns with Liberia's foreign policy goals, aiming to enhance engagement with Caribbean nations and seek opportunities in tourism, trade, and investment. It also envisions cooperation in tourism, including human resources training in partnership with Bajan educational institutions, and cultural exchanges involving festivals and event management.

Furthermore, the two nations plan to honor the legacy of Louis Arthur Grimes through an annual legal lecture series, share expertise in marine resource management to support Liberia's blue economy, and explore trade agreements, including air travel connections and green energy initiatives. These efforts are designed to strengthen the bond and mutual prosperity of Liberia and Barbados.

2024 LOW: The minister found herself entangled in a major snafu involving the much-publicized NEKOTEH Scholarship program, touted as a US$25 million initiative to help Liberian students pursue higher education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the United States and Canada, is now at the center of a growing controversy. Despite being launched with great fanfare by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on November 7, 2024, questions about its transparency, legitimacy, and financial credibility are mounting, leaving many to wonder whether it is truly the life-changing opportunity it was marketed to be. Initially, the program was heralded as a "no-collateral loan scheme," a promising development for young Liberians seeking higher education abroad. The government promised that it would empower over 250 students through the partnership with NEKOTEH, an organization working to provide access to education and training for future leaders in the fields of STEM and AI. However, applicants have reported facing a series of unexpected fees and requirements that contradict the government's claim. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education initially described the program as a no-collateral loan scheme, but applicants have found that they are being asked to pay fees upfront and show significant financial backing before being considered for the scholarship. These demands are raising questions about the program's transparency and its true intent.

The ministry was also on the receiving end of criticisms over flirtation with America's nemesis, Russia. The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was forced to clarify the reports, noting that it had not "strengthened" any diplomatic ties with Russia as it has been reported in the public, noting that there is no change in its bilateral relations with that Eastern European powerhouse. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify the current state of Liberia's relations with the Russian Federation," a statement issued on Thursday said. "The Ministry wishes to inform the general public, media outlets, and international partners that at no point did the Government of Liberia issue a statement indicating a strengthening of bilateral relations with Russia."

Liberia and Russia established bilateral relations in 1972 and, in the wake of the civil crisis in Liberia, Russia closed down its embassy. During the year under review, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, recently participated in the international conference held in Russia as part of the African bloc pegged as the Russia-Africa Summit.

The issue drew criticism from the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change, which warned that President Joseph Boakai's administration's efforts to establish diplomatic ties with Russia, despite Liberia's long standing relationship with the United States, pose a serious threat to the country's peace and stability. Addressing a news conference on November 12, 2024, at the party's national headquarters in Congo Town, Koijee asserted that the Unity Party government's engagement with Russia validates CDC officials' earlier claims that President Boakai collaborated with Russia to fund his campaign during the 2023 presidential election. The party revealed how Mr. Boakai was actively doing business with the Russians, but he and his 'risky mission' denied it," Koijee stated. He alleged that during the election, Boakai and his political party secretly held meetings with Russian officials and sought financial support to fund their 'risky mission' at the expense of the Liberian people.

The ministry also came under fire during the year as foreign mission workers representing Liberia across the globe complained of being left stranded by the government, going for nearly a year without salaries. In response to the criticism, the minister announced the establishment of a Special Committee tasked with reviewing concerns and challenges raised by Foreign Missions regarding the placement of Foreign Service Officers.

The call for thorough investigations aimed at establishing the legitimacy of officers comes in light of the recent placements of officers to various missions between the periods of July 2023 to February 2024. The situation has resulted in some officers being rejected or returned and requires urgent attention.

While this has slowed down activities at these embassies like the Liberian Embassy in Washington D.C., most of the staff are still sacrificing by being punctual at work and ensuring that the embassy remains operational.

GRADE: D

2025 OUTLOOK: Will this be the year the recurring theme of foreign mission staffers' abandonment come to an end?

MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN & SOCIAL PROTECTION & DEVELOPMENT

Minister: Gbema Horace Kollie

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for policy formulation, coordination and monitoring and evaluation of Gender, Children and Social Protection issues within the context of the national development agenda, had a rather quiet year amid in a country where women and girls often faced discrimination and have been sidelined from equal opportunities compared to men and boys. Systemic inequality has been present in various aspects of life including but not limited to education, employment, participation in politics, and other social roles.

During the course of the year under review, advocates raised concerns regarding the low number of women holding elected positions in Liberia. In the most recent elections, women won just 10.7 percent of seats, a fall from 11 per cent in 2017, which was itself a record low. It is far below the average for Africa, of 26 percent. "Women are underrepresented in elective office in Liberia--among the lowest in the world," according to a 2022 World Bank report. Globally, Liberia is sixth from the bottom of 162 countries on the Gender Inequality Index.

On the observance of International Women's Day (IWD), a diverse crowd of men and women flocked to the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial compound, attended by the UN in Liberia, ECOWAS, members of the diplomatic community, officials from government ministries and agencies, women's organizations, and civil society, among others, to draw attention to the issue.

Speakers at the conference emphasized the value of bolstering gender-responsive budgeting and investing in women.

According to the most recent US Human Rights report, rape and domestic violence is still prevalent despite a law that criminalizes rape of a woman or man, including spousal and domestic or intimate partner rape and other forms of domestic and sexual violence including so-called corrective rape of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex (LGBTQI+) persons, but the government did not enforce the law effectively, and rape was a serious and pervasive problem.

The report documented that government officials allegedly committed acts of sexual violence. In February, the Commander of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Maryland Detachment, Sergeant Joseph Targeddine, allegedly sexually assaulted a girl aged 16. Although illegal, domestic violence was a widespread problem. The maximum penalty for conviction of domestic violence was six months' imprisonment, but the government did not enforce the law effectively. Civil society observers suggested the lack of speedy trials led some survivors to seek redress outside the formal justice system.

While the ministry provided access to sexual and reproductive health services for survivors of sexual violence, including emergency contraception as part of the clinical management of rape, through one-stop centers, the US rights report noted that there were no reports postexposure prophylaxis was available as part of clinical management of rape. While public clinics throughout the country provided family planning counseling and a mix of modern contraceptive methods, access to these services at times proved difficult, particularly for women living in rural areas or those with limited financial means.

According to the 2019-2020 Liberia Demographic and Health Survey (LDHS), the most recent available, 25 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 49 reported using a modern form of contraception. Among sexually active unmarried women, 45 percent used modern family planning, while 23 percent of married women used a modern method. Unmet needs for family planning, defined as the percentage of sexually active women who wanted to postpone their next birth or limit their number of births but did not use a modern method of contraception, increased slightly from 31 percent in 2013 to 33 percent, according to the LDHS. Almost half of all respondents between ages 15 and 19 reported an unmet need for family planning, primarily for the spacing of children.

The LDHS estimated the maternal mortality rate was 742 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. Postpartum hemorrhage was the leading cause of maternal mortality and accounted for approximately 34 percent of maternal deaths. In remote areas, clinics often lacked basic infrastructure and facilities, and midwives and health workers sometimes delivered babies at night without electricity. According to the survey, teenage childbearing accounted for 30 percent of all births in 2019-2020. FGM/C was a problem and contributed to maternal morbidity.

Additionally, according to the report, there were no legal barriers related to menstruation and access to menstruation hygiene that impacted the ability of women and girls to participate equally in society, including access to education, but economic, social, and cultural barriers remained. The US report notes that the law was silent regarding school attendance of pregnant students, leaving school administrators to decide the course of action. Adolescent girls were often denied access to school if they became pregnant, and students who became pregnant while enrolled often did not return until after they gave birth due to fear of being bullied and stigmatized. Pregnant girls were sometimes expelled from school due to pregnancy or motherhood status.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the Gender ministry collaborated with the Ministry of Justice to launch a Gender Policy, and a five-year Strategic Action Plan aimed at promoting inclusivity across all sectors. The five-year policy and action plan seeks to integrate gender equality into development policies and programs, aiming for true equality in decision-making and legal frameworks within the government.

The ministry also kicked off a five-day Gender Responsive and Participatory Budgeting (GRPB) training, aimed at equipping public officials with the tools and knowledge to promote gender equity in resource planning and allocation. The initiative, implemented under Component 4 of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP), seeks to enhance the capacity of participants in gender-based analysis (GBA) and the equitable evaluation of resources, including financial investments, time, and labor. The training will also strengthen efforts to mainstream gender considerations into government programs, policies, and plans, ensuring that public budgets address the needs of all genders fairly. The GRPB training represents a critical step in Liberia's journey towards achieving gender equality. By empowering key Government staff with the tools to design and implement gender-sensitive budgets, the Ministry of Gender is ensuring that public resources are utilized to create opportunities and reduce disparities.

Also, during the year, the ministry undertook an intensive Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Training for over 200 government employees under the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP). The nine-day training targets staff of the Gender Social Inclusion unit of the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) and MoGCSP and gender coordinators from all fifteen counties, to strengthen their skills and knowledge in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment across Liberia.

The training covered essential topics to build institutional capacities for gender-focused initiatives. Key areas of focus include Participatory Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) System assessment, developing M&E Plans for the Street Children Project, and practical, on-the-job training to enhance monitoring throughout project implementation.

The ministry also embarked on an intensive data verification process as part of the ongoing implementation of the Street Child Project. The project titled "Support A Child, Save The Future" is a five-year program aimed at permanently removing 73,317 children, 20% of the total number of 366,584 living in street situations. Additionally, it seeks to provide economic support to 18,330 mothers, empowering them to care for their children, and prevent them from falling into the same vulnerable circumstances. The pilot phase of this comprehensive five-year project focuses exclusively on Montserrado County. The objective of this pilot is to permanently remove at least 7,698 children from street situations (5%) of the total in Montserrado. It further aims at empowering 1,920 mothers and caregivers associated with these children.

Key Aspects of the Data Verification Initiative include: Comprehensive Data Collection: Information will be gathered on children enrolled in various support programs, their engagement levels, and feedback from both the children and their families, Verification Protocols: Protocols will be implemented to ensure the accuracy of the collected data, including cross-referencing with educational records and health assessments, Community Engagement: Community stakeholders will be involved in the verification process to enhance the credibility and transparency of the data collection efforts; and Reporting and Accountability: Regular reports will be provided to stakeholders on data integrity and the impact of the support programs, fostering accountability.

2024 LOW: The ministry was rocked by multiple reports of corruption, leading to the resignation of Atty. Emmett Kaye, Head of the Budget Committee at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. Atty. Kaye resigned, citing rampant corruption and mismanagement within the Ministry In his resignation letter, addressed to Deputy Minister Fredrick S. Cooper, Kaye made serious allegations against both Cooper and Financial Comptroller Moses Kermu, particularly concerning the handling of funds allocated for the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Anti-Road Map project. The project, with a total budget of over US$6 million, is designed to combat gender-based violence in Liberia.

Atty. Kaye's letter claims that questionable financial transactions were approved by Deputy Minister Cooper without proper oversight, leading to the misallocation of funds meant for various implementing agencies. He specifically pointed to Cooper's unilateral handling of financial matters, despite Kaye's repeated advice as Head of the Budget Committee.

"Based on the way you have unilaterally handled this matter, ignored my advice, and approved questionable and illegal financial transactions, I hereby tender my resignation," Kaye stated in his communication to Cooper.

The resignation letter also outlined a series of events that Kaye argues demonstrate a blatant disregard for financial regulations and transparency. He highlighted that, despite numerous requests for an expenditure report on a previously disbursed US$40,000, the Comptroller failed to provide any documentation. Instead, an execution plan for an additional US$60,000 was prepared and approved without proper justification, raising concerns about potential misappropriation of funds.

One particular expenditure questioned by Kaye was a US$6,888 payment for "Arrears to Garages," which he claims was duplicated from the earlier US$40,000 without proper reporting or justification. The letter also criticized Deputy Minister Cooper for endorsing financial plans that lacked accountability and for disregarding the recommendations of the Budget Committee.

Frederick S. Cooper, the Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, vehemently denied the corruption allegations against him. In a comprehensive five-page rebuttal, Cooper addressed claims related to illegal transactions involving the ministry's funds. Deputy Minister Cooper stated that he had collaborated with former Comptroller Foday Kermue to produce an expenditure report concerning funds allocated for the Anti-SGBV Road Map. He firmly maintained that no illegal expenditures occurred under his watch. He challenged assertions made by current Legal Representative Atty. Emmanuel Kaye alleged he acted unilaterally when Kaye was heading the ad-hoc Budget Management Committee.

GRADE: F

2025 OUTLOOK: What lies ahead for Gender disparities. Will the ministry make gains toward democracy, rights, and governance activities and aim to promote greater gender equality in the political process through increased female participation and leadership?

MINISTRY OF HEALTH & SOCIAL WELFARE

Minister: Dr. Louise Kpoto

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for reforming and managing the sector to effectively and efficiently deliver comprehensive, quality health services for Liberians welcomed a new minister in the start of the year with Dr. Louise Kpoto pledging to combat graft a year after several health workers were indicted over stolen money from the United States Aid for International Development(USAID).

Dr. Kpoto was quite aware upon taking the job about the disturbing news of misappropriation of government and donors' funds at the ministry and expressed a commitment to ending such bad practice. "I learned about some misappropriation of donors and government funds here at the Ministry of Health, but please be assured that this issue is one of my priorities [to tackle] as I take over the ministry," Dr. Kpoto said.

Over the past few years, the health sector has seen some improvements but despite the progress, many challenges remain to be addressed. The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic have had a devastating impact on the country's health system, reversing years of hard-won gains. But even amid the gains, there are visible issues. The country remains among the countries with the highest maternal mortality rates in the world.

The country is also facing challenges in addressing malaria, tuberculosis (TB), and HIV/AIDS. According to the ministry's own situation report, malaria continues to be the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the country, accounting for 34% of outpatient consultations and 48% of all inpatient cases.

With an estimated 35,000 people living with HIV in Liberia and a national prevalence of 2.1%,5 the HIV epidemic is both generalized in the wider population at a low level and concentrated among key populations. Only 65% of women over the age of 15 and 37% of men living with HIV are estimated to be on antiretroviral therapy. At the same time, TB remains a major public health concern. Between 2001 to 2020, the 2 prevalence of TB has increased from 245 to 314 cases per 100,000 people5. There is a 58% case detection rate. TB was responsible for 3.9% of all deaths in 2020. Liberia is experiencing a double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs account for 43% of all deaths.4,5 Additionally, the prevalence of visual impairment is rising, particularly of cataract blindness and uncorrected refractive errors. Overall, estimates suggest that about 1.98 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) were lost in 2019, 61% of which were due to communicable, maternal, child, and nutritional conditions, 33% to NCDs, and 5.6% to injuries.10

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the ministry along with partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, USAID, etc., rolled out a nationwide measles vaccination drive to combat the outbreak of measles in the country. The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Deputy Program Manager, Lasse W Colee, administered a symbolic vaccination at the Montserrado County Health, declaring the nationwide vaccination launched.

Minister Kpoto, during the year under review, pledged to prioritize the health and well-being of Liberia's youngest and most vulnerable. Recognizing the need to address neonatal mortality, the MOH initiated a series of comprehensive reforms, to ensure every newborn receives the quality care they deserve. The Ministry's plan is multifaceted, focusing on bolstering healthcare systems and ensuring accessibility. Efforts are underway to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals nationwide. This includes specialized training in neonatal care, equipping providers with the tools to manage critical conditions and deliver lifesaving interventions for newborns. Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) are being set up in referral hospitals across Liberia to provide advanced care for premature and critically ill newborns. These units, equipped with modern incubators, warmers, and monitors, represent a significant step toward reducing neonatal fatalities.

The ministry also made gains toward improving antenatal care and addressing maternal complications. These measures aim to ensure healthier pregnancies and safer births for mothers and their babies. Notably, the Liberian Government Hospital (LGH) in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, became the first to benefit from the Ministry's interventions.

Also, during the year, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine K. Ngafuan, announced that salary increments for health workers will take effect beginning January 2025. These measures are part of efforts to improve Liberia's health sector, including salary increases for healthcare workers and reforms to regularize volunteer staff.

The ministry also took steps to review and validate the National Curriculum for Nurses and Midwives in a bid to elevate healthcare training standards across Liberia. Supported by the World Bank, this initiative aims to equip healthcare workers with essential skills in areas such as Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Critical Care, and Emotional Intelligence-Customer Service.

The validation exercise represents a crucial step toward creating a healthcare system that meets global standards.

2024 LOW: During the course of the year under review, the government through the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), indicted several persons, including former and current officials of the Margibi County Health Team and businessmen, on charges of Economic Sabotage, theft of property, tampering with public records, criminal facilitation, and criminal conspiracy. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), in pursuant to Section 5.1 and 5.2 of its 2022 Act, through the Grand Jury of Margibi County sitting in its February Term, A.D. 2024, has indicted twelve (12) persons.

The defendants were jointly charged to answer to the alleged crimes which stemmed from financial improprieties and kickbacks by officials of Margibi County Health Team, involving the sum of US$188,978.86 from a USAID-funded project intended to improve the healthcare delivery service for citizens of Margibi County.

The case was a test case for the justice system which faltered in the end. Late in the year, four of those accused were exonerated from all charges, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal proceedings. The trial attracted widespread public interest, revolving around allegations of financial misconduct within the health sector, specifically the misuse of funds provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Ministry of Health's Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreement (FARA) Program. The FARA program, with an annual budget of US$801,693.00, is intended to support essential health services in Margibi County, including family planning, maternal and child health, and malaria prevention across 24 health facilities.

GRADE: B-

2025 OUTLOOK: Is the ministry prepared to keep the multi-country outbreak of Mpox at bay? To date, Liberia has reported 12 confirmed Mpox cases across six counties.

MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

Minister: Oswald Tweh

THE LOWDOWN: It was a mixed year of controversy and unanswered questions for the ministry charged with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with and respect for the rule of law. Minister Oswald Tweh vowed at his confirmation hearing to ensure the impartial dispensation of justice, including disagreeing with President Joseph Nyumah Boakai where necessary, upon his confirmation by the Senate.

It is always a tall order, not just for Tweh but his predecessors as well. In a country known for police abuses, harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, gender-based violence, and attacks on sexual minorities among key human rights challenges, the year under review was alarming for the security sector, especially relating to the controversial extradition of Ibrahima Khalil Cherif, accused by the Guinean junta of trying to recruit from LURD rebels to overthrow the junta.

Additionally, the gross overcrowding of prisons remains a dominant issue of concern. According to the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation, prison overcrowding is often caused by prolonged pretrial detention, delay in preparing Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2023 United States Department of State · Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Page 4 of 34 indictments for felony cases, and difficulties in transferring case files from magisterial court to circuit court.

The country is still struggling to dismiss mounting concerns from key stakeholders unhappy that not a single person has faced criminal investigation or prosecution in Liberia for serious crimes committed during the civil wars. The only steps toward justice for serious crimes have been cases prosecuted abroad. These include the conviction of Charles "Chuckie" Taylor, Jr. in the United States for torture committed in Liberia, and the convictions of former rebel commanders Alieu Kosiah in Switzerland and Kunti Kamara in France for serious crimes committed during the civil wars. Separately, "Jungle Jabbeh," and Thomas Woewiyu were convicted of violations of US federal immigration laws linked to their underlying abuses in Liberia. George Boley was deported to Liberia from the US for his recruitment and use of child soldiers during the civil wars. He was then elected to Liberia's legislature and has not faced justice for his alleged crimes.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the minister expressed his ongoing commitment to ensuring access to justice for all citizens as a fundamental right of every individual, rather than a privilege for a select few. In October, while speaking at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town during the validation exercise of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act of 2024, Minister Tweh stressed the critical role access to justice plays in nurturing social cohesion and fostering sustainable development. According to Minister Tweh, one of the pillars of the ARREST Development Agenda reinforces the rule of law, ensuring that every individual, particularly the most vulnerable members of society, can gain access to the justice system without barriers. "This is echoed by the African Union (AU) Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16, which unifies us in purpose and action," Cllr. Tweh stated.

The minister said he viewed the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) a beacon for a controlled justice system, disclosing that by formalizing and institutionalizing it, ADR provides a legal framework that offers an accessible and responsible mechanism for resolving disputes while respecting the needs and context of the citizens.

During the year, the ministry also oversaw the graduation of forty six (46) inmates, seven of whom are females from the rehabilitation program at the Monrovia Central Prison (MPC) as part of efforts to acquire marketable skills that will enhance their livelihoods following their respective jail sentences, as they pledged to be changed agents in the society. There were initially 60 inmates, forty-four (44) males and sixteen (16) females recruited but others were released, thereby preventing them from completing the program. Samaritan's Purse is a major partner and is undertaking rehabilitation programs at various prison facilities across Liberia.

During the year under review, Minister Tweh, Sr., raised concerns over the apparent rise of mob violence in the country. "These incidents ignite quickly and become very violent. The crowd even turn on state security who may attempt to intervene. This is becoming widespread," the minister told the weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism.

The minister recalled the shameful mob action of violence against an elderly lady in March in Chocolate City, Gardnesville after she was accused of being a witch and was severely beaten by the residents of the community. She was rescued from the mob, rushed to the ELWA Hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, she died. "There must be respect for the rule of law in our country," the Minister declared. The ministry, in collaboration with state securities agencies, embarked on taking necessary measures aimed at eradicating mob violence.

2024 LOW: The extradition of a Guinean national, Ibrahima Khalil Cherif was a dark spot for the ministry with many critics raising eyebrows over the manner in which the extradition was carried out. Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z Willie levied a fine of US$2,000 on the ministry for its failure to produce the living body of Ibrahima Khalil Cherif, a Guinea National who has mysteriously gone missing. Judge Willie stated that the act exhibited by the Government through the Ministry of Justice is an act of contempt that hinders the administration of justice. He added, "Based on these acts of law in which you interfered with the administration of justice, you are charged with contempt." The Resident Circuit Court judge ordered the office of the Solicitor General, the Assistant Minister for Litigation, the County Attorney, and the Prison President with a fine of US$500 each to be paid on or before Monday, November 25, 2024, at 2 pm, in the judiciary account. The court warned that if the fine is paid in time, the heads of the offices fined will be put to jail on the order of the court.

The issue drew the attention of former Associate Justice Cllr. Kabineh Ja'neh who has accused the Boakai administration of orchestrating the extrajudicial killing of his client, Ibrahima Khalil Cherif, a Liberian Guinean national who fled Guinea for refuge in Liberia. Cherif, whom Guinea's military junta accused of plotting to overthrow its regime, allegedly vanished under mysterious circumstances after his arrest by Liberian authorities. According to Ja'neh, Cherif sought safety in Liberia but was apprehended by Liberian security forces and charged with mercenary activities, including recruiting ex-combatants to oppose Guinea's junta. Despite these accusations, Cherif was released on bond; however, he soon disappeared from the Monrovia Central Prison under unclear circumstances, with no accountability from the authorities.

GRADE: B

2025 OUTLOOK: Lack of support to the police remains a challenge. Will the new year see the MoJ adjusting and tweaking existing guidelines to address the matter?

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION, CULTURAL AFFAIRS & TOURISM

Minister: Jerolinmek Piah

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry has the responsibility to develop and disseminate factual information about the Government of Liberia both at home and abroad. In addition to information dissemination, MICAT promotes Cultural and Tourism activities through institutions such as the National Museum, which is the custodian of Historical Artifacts, as well as Cultural Villages and the historic Providence Island.

New minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah took office with a pledge to open arms and to work with all employees and Liberian media groups and institutions while noting that the welfare of MICAT employees and reforming the Ministry would be among his administration's major priorities. The challenge for Piah, as was the case with his predecessor, the ministry has always been low-funded and ill-equipped to double as a government mouthpiece and administrator of the Tourism sector.

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism was established by the Government to engage in information dissemination, cultural promotion and tourism development. During the year under review, the MICAT Press Conferences continue to trend as a single platform for the dissemination of Government programs, activities and progress. The platform grew from once a week from 2009 to 2023 to twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursday) in 2024. This witnessed the hosting of 95 press conferences with 125 guests from ministries, agencies and commissions. All Government's entities are required to use this platform to engage the media and public.

This number of press conferences - using the MICAT Platform - represents a significant increase in those hosted from 2009 to 2023 that were between 40 to 50 press briefings annually. These are complimented with regular appearances on radio talk shows and social media programs to take the GOL messages to the public. MICAT's website was restored in June 2024 after six years of unavailability. The site contains relevant government news, policies, programs and achievements to reach a wider audience.

2024 HIGH: In March 2024, the Ministry lifted the 2021 moratorium on the registrations and creation of new media entities which was imposed by the previous Government. Since then, thirty-three new media houses have registered with MICAT, strengthening the Government's commitment to a free and independent press with such media pluralism. Out of the number of institutions, there are twenty-three radio stations, seven newspapers and three online news outlets that were granted licenses to operate .

The Ministry, with assistance from the USAID-backed Internews, has initiated a seamless registration and regularization process removing hurdles faced by the dozens of community radio stations across the country.

The Government of Liberia-owned newspaper, the New Liberia Newspaper, increased its publication frequency in 2024. As of May 2024, when the paper resumed publications, it now appears thrice a week [Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays] instead of once a week which was the case from 2000 to 2023.

The state-owned newspaper would at times never even appear on the newsstand during the latter part of 2023. But since resumption in May of 2024, the New Liberia newspaper has had non-stop, back-to-back appearances on the newsstand, totaling 78 regular edition publications and three special editions (as of December 2, 2024).

For the first time since 1979, the New Liberia now has a magazine, and its maiden edition was published in July 2024 that highlighted the Government's 100-Day Deliverable. Editorial works have commenced for the second edition, which will be released this December, focusing on the government's anti-graft battles of enhanced transparency and accountability.

Efforts to resuscitate the Central Printing Incorporation (CPI), the government's sole printing house responsible for ensuring the security of the printing of all public documents, have led to an advanced discussion of a proposed public-private partnership.

In October 2024, a new roofing was installed with aluminum sheets that will last for the next five decades.

The new leadership inherited a workforce of 413 in March 2024, but is now reduced to 351 after scrutiny and verification by the Civil Service Agency in concert with MICAT.

The main building is set for repainting this December to give a decent look to its exterior and interior.

The leadership secured a 45 KVA generator as an alternative power source to the main national electricity grid. There was none when we took over.

All faulty lighting systems - both interior and exterior parts of the building - are now restored.

Funding for the renovation of the 62-year-old MICAT Building on Capitol Hill has been allocated in the draft Fiscal Year 2025 National Budget.

Regarding the Liberia News Agency, the state-owned news agency is now repositioned on its rightful path in accordance with its 1979 mandate to disseminate unbiased news and information about Liberia. Using digital media platforms (WhatsApp, Facebook, Email), LINA has circulated more than 2100 news articles on Liberia including the country's developmental drives starting in June 2024.

On Tourism, after 12 years, the Ministry in collaboration with the Liberia National Tourism Association, LINTA and Liberia's Travels and Tours, in April this year facilitated the arrival in Monrovia of Swan Hellenic Vega- a British cruise line with 115 tourists of Australian, Austrian, Chinese, French, German, Greek and Russian nationalities on board which gave a significant boost to Liberia tourism industry.

Completed a five-year Tourism Development Strategy as part of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

MICAT produced and distributed copies of tourism promotional documents and investment teasers to attract investments. The promotional documents highlighted Liberia's ecotourism potentials in the Marshall Wetlands, East Nimba Reserve, Sapo National Park and Birding Watching Tourism in several locations in the country suitable for birding tourism with over 600 bird species.

A tourism information booth was opened at the Roberts International Airport - fitted with a Smart TV and flyers on tourism information - for the first time in Liberia. This is providing readily touristic pathways to new arrivals in the country.

With assistance from the United States Embassy in Monrovia, a MOU was signed with the World Monument Fund based in New York for the rehabilitation of the historic Providence Island.

A National Tourism Working Group composed of governmental, private sector, multilateral and development partners has been established as a policy advisory arm to coordinate all activities within the Liberian tourism sector for resource mobilization and policy development.

Concluded a collaboration agreement with the Monrovia City Corporation to ensure cleanliness and security at touristic and heritage sites such as the Providence Island, J.J. Roberts Monument. This agreement seeks to support other cities such as Clay-Ashland, Edina etc. that have touristic sites. Under this MOU, works are currently ongoing to clean Montserrado & Stockton Creek including the edges of Providence Island.

Discussions are taking place with LIGIS, Liberia Immigration Service and development partners to build MICAT's capacity on data management with a goal of also capturing data on Tourism Inbound Traffic and accommodations capacities nationwide.

The ministry is also currently engaged with the Liberia Immigration Service to reduce Tourist Visa Fees by 50%.

A call center at MICAT Tourism Bureau was established to provide vital tourism information to the general public.

On culture, a gift shop of MADE IN LIBERIA artefacts, national symbols and costumes have been opened at the National Museum for the first time the Liberian civil war started in 1989.

MICAT is making efforts to repossess the designated site for a new National Cultural Center in Marshall, Margibi County where 39 of the 52 acres have been encroached upon.

Through the General Services Agency, MICAT has completed the assessment for the rehabilitation and restoration of the defunct Tubman Center of Cultural Research in Robertsport in Grand Cape Mount County after 35 years of closure. When fully renovated, this center will be used to promote Liberia's rich arts and culture. The iconic National Cultural Troupe has become operational again since March 2024 after years of dormancy. The troupe is now performing at major state events.

2024 LOW: The ministry was unable to contain damage control within its walls when Matthew Nyenplu, Assistant Minister for Information Services at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), resigned. Nyanplu's decision to step down followed what he describes as "unjust targeting" allegedly by powerful figures within President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's inner circle, in response to his vocal opposition to a controversial government-backed program.

In a scathing resignation letter addressed to President Boakai, Nyanplu expressed his disappointment over his indefinite suspension, which he believes was a direct result of his public criticism of the "work-study-loan" program promoted by Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and allegedly facilitated by a foreign company, NEKOTECH. The program, launched by the Foreign Minister earlier this month, promised to provide 250 Liberians with opportunities to study and work in the United States. However, Nyanplu argues that it is a deceptive scheme, charging Liberians at least $236 for "preparatory support" to submit graduate school applications to U.S. institutions. According to Nyanplu, the program misrepresents the facts, claiming that the Liberian government had secured the loan opportunities for students, when, in reality, it is the participants who will bear the costs. "Why should Liberians pay for a program that the Foreign Minister and the Information Minister announced to the nation had already been secured by the government?" Nyanplu wrote in his resignation letter, which was made public on Sunday.

Nyenplu was suspended after his critical post on social media, further described the initiative as extortionate, warning that the program misled Liberians into paying for a service they could receive directly from U.S. government programs at no cost. He emphasized that U.S. "work-study" programs are typically funded by the U.S. government, not private companies like NEKOTECH.

GRADE: B

2025 OUTLOOK: Will budgetary allocation improve in the new year?

MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

Minister: Francis Nyumalin

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry tasked with overseeing local administration in Liberia has been toying with the idea of decentralization with very limited success. As far back as 2006, when the post-war nation embarked on a process of sustainable peacebuilding and state-building through gradual implementation of decentralization reforms, the goal was to see the historic transfer of certain services and funding to local county governments. Over the years however, much of the idea has been only on paper. The year, however, was a rather controversial one for the ministry with critics taking Minister Francis Nymalin to task for emphasizing politics and attempting to meddle in the battle in the lower house efforts remove its speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the ministry, with the support of UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched its Gender and Social Inclusion (GSI) Policy and a five-year Action Plan (2024-2029), aimed at promoting gender equality and social inclusion across Liberia. The policy addresses critical gender inequalities and social disparities that have hindered Liberia's development.

The year also saw the end of an era with the exit of Chief Zanzan Kawah and the election of a new leadership of the National Council of Chiefs. Paramount Chief Arthur W. Dowah of Boinsen Chiefdom, KoKoyah District, Bong County was elected as the National Chairperson by the 15-member Council, replacing Zanzan Karwor, who served for more than a decade. The election took place in Gompa, Nimba County, on Friday, August 9, 2024, witnessed by a large gathering of chiefs from all 15 counties, County Superintendents, other local government officials, the media, and civil society organizations. The election fulfilled Chapter Three of the Local Government Act of 2018, signed by former President George Manneh Weah in September 2018. This Act repealed the previous law that established the National Traditional Council led by Chief Zarzar Karwor, replacing it with the current National Council of Chiefs.

2024 LOW: In an apparent move to abolish or at least restrict the traditional ways of administering justice, the government tried to restrict the powers of traditional chiefs by reducing the powers of traditional chiefs in a revised Local Government Act.

During the course of the year under review, scores of traditional chiefs and elders expressed disenchantment over the reduction of their powers in the revised Local Government Act. The chiefs expressed their disappointment over the situation as many of their traditional powers are now transferred to the county's culture coordinator. The new regulations restrict the chiefs from practices such as administering sassy wood or conducting trials by ordeal on persons accused of witchcraft.

During a presentation on the topic, Roles of County Council, and the National Council of Chiefs, most of the responsibilities of the chiefs were scrapped, as the presenters ordered the chiefs to "stop giving sassy wood or trial by ordeal to anyone accused of being involved in witchcraft activities. The elimination of traditional practices like sassy wood rituals has sparked concerns among some attendees, who fear an increase in witchcraft activities with the abolition of customary methods.

Minister Nyumalin observed that the occupying of various chieftaincy positions across the country by individuals who were not officially appointed or recommended to serve in those positions by the Government, through the Ministry.

Minister Nyumalin disclosed that in keeping with the Local Government Act of 2018 , the ministry is under obligation to create a database to enable the National Elections Commission (NEC) to subsequently conduct elections for chiefs as required by the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

He said prior to this, the Act also gives authority to the Minister responsible for Local Government to appoint acting Chiefs.

Minister Nyumalin made these assertions when he appeared before the Plenary of the "Majority Bloc" at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 12. 'He appeared before the "Majority Bloc," composed of a group of aggrieved members of the House of Representatives, along with the Minister of Transport Ralph Tyler and the Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Mohammed Ali.

During the year, the Senate cited officials of the Internal Affairs Ministry to provide updates on the implementation of the Local Government Act.

GRADE: D

2025 OUTLOOK: Will Minister Nyumalin focus his attention to uniting the various counties and follow the term of reference of the job?

MINISTRY OF LABOR

Minister: Cllr. Cooper Kruah

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for the promotion, administration, development, regulation and control of labor laws and practices enjoys a lot of support from the International Labor Organization which supports Liberia through the country's Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) that assist the government, employer, and worker organizations in their pursuit of decent work. In collaboration with its Tripartite partners, the ILO actively promotes employment, workplace rights, social protection, and dialogue on work-related issues to advance social justice and internationally recognized human and labor rights. When Cllr. Cooper Kruah, whose nomination was recalled as Justice Minister over controversy relating to ethics bridge, took over, he vowed to bring calm to a ministry entangled in major differences amongst employees. He stressed the need for proper training for workers handling dangerous equipment to prevent accidents, the importance of not discriminating against HIV-positive individuals, and the enforcement of "equal pay for equal work done".

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the ministry reported that it collected over US$5 million in revenue from January to July, a significant increase from the previous year. "The ministry has collected over $5 million in revenue from January to July, a significant increase from the $3.8 million collected in the same period last year, the increase in revenue is attributed to better administration and enforcement of work permit regulations," the minister told FrontPageAfrica in Mid-year. He said efforts are being made to improve work permit regulations, particularly for ECOWAS citizens, and to enhance the training and build the capacity of inspectors and hearing officers. He explained the new work permit regulations for ECOWAS citizens, which are significantly cheaper than for other foreigners. The ministry also dedicated time to educating employers and ECOWAS citizens about the new regulations to ensure compliance.

Also, during the course of the year, the ministry with support from the International Labor Organization (ILO) organized a two-day training workshop to strengthen the capacity of national stakeholders towards ensuring timely compliance with the country's reporting obligations to ILO's Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR). The workshop drew participation from the Government, employers, and workers organizations, represented by Ministry of Labor (MOL), Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and Liberian Labor Congress (LLC) respectively, as well as other relevant national stakeholders, and targeted at reinforcing in-country capacity of ILO constituents towards preparation and submission of national reports to the CEACR. Liberia hopes to submit six reports in 2024 to the ILO, including two maiden reports on the Equal Remuneration Convention, C100 and the Minimum Age Convention, C138.

Additionally, the ministry, in collaboration with the Liberia Immigration Service (ILS), and partners launched a vigorous nation-wide Labor Inspection exercise, commencing in Montsterrado County. Minister Kruah who chairs the Joint Inspection Team, said the exercise is geared towards the renewal and acquisition of Labor and Residence Permit by foreign workers at informal and formal sectors of the country.

The Labor Minister, flanked by scores of officials from both entities, stressed the importance of professional conduct by members of the inspection team in order to achieve the desired objectives of revenue collection, as well as protection of both Liberian foreign workers.

Minister Kruah further called for systematic approach by the team and cautioned against arbitrary closure of foreign-owned business entities without due process enshrined in the Decent Work Act and standing regulations of the Liberian Immigration Service.

Under Cllr. Kruah's watch, the ministry has prioritized employment for Liberians through the "Liberians First for Job Placement Policy," a key initiative under the government's ARREST AGENDA. This policy, according to the Ministry aims to ensure that Liberians are given top priority in both formal and informal employment sectors, particularly within foreign-owned companies. Minister Kruah's approach, which extends beyond the Ministry's traditional role of resolving labor disputes, has focused on reviewing labor practices and work conditions for Liberians, with a strong emphasis on job placement, fair treatment, and on-the-job training by foreign partners.

2024 LOW: During the course of the year under review, the minister came under fire for reportedly ignoring and violating the Civil Service Agency's freeze on new hires and transfers and provided employment to over 93 personnel in positions that are already occupied. In April, FPA obtained a communication from the CSA dated April 5, 2024, which informed Minister Kruah that his decision to transfer and re-assign employees of his institution was in violation of Chapters 3 and 4 of the Civil Service Standing Orders of 2012. These chapters state that all human resource movements must receive approval from the Director-General before implementation. Minister Kruah's actions violate the freeze that the Civil Service Agency placed on employment, transfers, promotions, and demotions on February 16, 2024. Despite this, he has recalled all Labor Commissioners across the country and has hired new individuals to act as Acting Labor Commissioners.

The minister also faced criticisms over claims of nepotism and lopsided appointments, delving the ministry into a factional crisis -- Minister Kruah's supporters and those being led by Deputy Minister Steve Kolubah and Labor Inspector Charles Brown. This infighting has resulted in the illegal dismissal of employees.

In a communication addressed to an employee only identified as Mr. Seeboe on June 19, the ministry's planning officer, Victor S. Whymah, wrote: "The administration of the Ministry of Labor writes to inform you that, by directive of the Minister of Labor, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., you are hereby dismissed with immediate effect from the position of Planning Officer, Ministry of Labor. This action is in keeping with Chapter 4, Section 2/4.2.2 d. of the Civil Service Standing Order which states: "Conduct Unbecoming of an Employee in the Public Service". Your dismissal is predicated upon your involvement in impersonation as an Inspector on Friday June 14, 2024, in Gbarpolu County, which was proven by an investigation conducted by the Ministry. This action of yours brought embarrassment to the Ministry of Labor."

While Minister Kruah reportedly barred dismissed employees from entering the ministry, Kolubah and Brown opposed the decision, mandating all dismissed employees to report to his office in an apparent attempt to rescind the minister's decision. In a leaked message from the Ministry of Labor's employees' WhatsApp chatroom, Minister Kolubah wrote: "All dismissed employees will come to my office tomorrow (date not mentioned). Security, please take note."

Minister Kolba's order was supported by an employee, Boris Leeway, who also wrote in the chatroom. "Thanks so much, Minister Kolubah for the farsightedness. You're a professional who understands administrative matters." Brown, meanwhile, posted in the chatroom, declaring himself as "the front-line commander chief," adding that he will stand with (Kolubah) in the fight for justice. He added: A complete nonsense. The Ministry of Labor is not only for Nimba people."

GRADE: D

2025 OUTLOOK: Will claims of tribalism and partisan politics go away in the new year?

MINISTRY OF MINES, MINERALS REGULATORY AUTHORITY

Minister: Wilmot Paye

THE LOWDOWN: The Ministry serves as a pivotal institution for the management of the country's natural resources and energy sector. Established amidst the backdrop of Liberia's rich mineral wealth and energy potential, the ministry has navigated a complex history marked by conflict, reconstruction, and ongoing development challenges. This comprehensive account delves into the origins, evolution, and current status of the MME, exploring its critical role in shaping Liberia's economic landscape.

Prior to ascending to the Presidency, President Boakai promised that his administration will take a close look at mining concessions to ensure they benefit the country. The country's economy grew 4.8% prior to the UP-led government coming to power, driven by gold production and a relatively good rice harvest, but more than 80% of the population still face moderate or severe food insecurity, according to the World Bank. For President Boakai, this ministry is key. "To be frank with you, the mining sector has been one of the problems in this country. I have seen our resources exploited and the life of the people remains the worst."

Today, several companies operate in Liberia's mining sector, including ArcelorMittal and Bao Chico Resources in iron ore mining concessions, Bea Mountain Mining and Avesoro Resources, which operates Liberia's first commercial gold mine in gold.

While some stakeholders in the mining sector expressed delight at the appointment of Wilmot Paye, the appointment on partisan ground and one aimed at appeasing the Nimba faction for Prince Johnson which supported the UP in the 2023 elections, the jury is still out whether Paye is the right pick to turn things around.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, Minister Paye sought to roll out a transformative plan aimed at bolstering the country's mining and energy sectors although some raised eyebrows. The minister announced a halt to exploration activities at two mining sites in Liberia's northern Nimba County, where there has been contention over exploration rights between two foreign companies, ArcelorMittal, and Solway Mining. Paye went on to issue a strong call for Liberian mining cooperatives to end partnerships with foreign entities engaged in illegal mining practices, warning that such activities are obstructing national development and depriving Liberians of the benefits of their mineral wealth.

Taking a page from his partisan rhetoric, Paye raised some eyebrows over the tone of some of his utterances. During the year, the minister while addressing 19 mining cooperatives at an acquaintance meeting, Minister Paye emphasized the urgent need for Liberians to safeguard their resources from exploitation and to prioritize national interests and declared that "No foreigner will infiltrate our communities without collaboration from our people."

The minister also outlined a series of measures to address irregularities in the sector. These include re-profiling all mining license holders, particularly those operating under Class 'B' and 'C' licenses, and increasing regulatory oversight. He assured the miners that his administration is committed to reforms aimed at creating a sustainable mining sector, including establishing fully operational county offices to handle license renewals, resolve disputes, and provide other essential services.

A major yet controversial announcement during the year under review came after Western Cluster Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Sesa Goa and a key player in Liberia's mining sector, announced plans to invest US$2 billion to propel socio-economic development in the region. Navin Jaju, Chief Executive Officer, Sesa Goa, and Christopher Griffith, CEO Base Metals, Vedanta visited Liberia to make the announcement.

During the year, the Liberia Chamber of Mines, in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, hosted a one-day roundtable stakeholder engagement on the proposed amendments to the 2000 Minerals and Mining Law of Liberia. The forum, which brought together key stakeholders from across the mining sector to engage, share insights, address challenges, and contribute to a vision for a more inclusive and sustainable mining industry, is part of an ongoing effort by the Chamber and the Ministry to reform and modernize Liberia's Minerals and Mining Law, which has been in existence for over two decades.

The proposed amendments seek to address emerging challenges in the mining industry, enhance transparency and accountability, and align Liberia's legal framework with international best practices. Key areas under review include licensing processes, environmental protections, revenue-sharing mechanisms, community benefits, and the role of artisanal and small-scale mining.

The ministry also concluded acquaintances and refresher training for his Mineral Inspectors and Mining Agents during the year.

Also, during the year, the Liberian Chamber of Mines endorsed the Government of Liberia's proposed amendments to the Mining Law of 2000, describing the reforms as "a progressive step toward enhancing Liberia's mineral sector." Additionally, the Ministry of Mines and Energy together with Stakeholders of the mineral and other extractive industrial institutions launched a Mineral Sector Working Group (MSWG) in the Mining sector to foster coordination and advance strategies for a more sustainable and vibrant mining sector. Besides coordination and keeping the sector sustainable, the working Group will also provide non-regulatory but comprehensive guidance, and oversight on cross-cutting issues relating to management of the mineral sector. The MSWG will focus on enhancing policy and regulatory frameworks, ensuring environmental conservation, and fostering better relations between the government through the Ministry of Mines and Energy and other industry actors.

2024 LOW: A major complication for the ministry during the course of the year was the lingering feud between steel giant, ArcelorMittal, and Solway Mining group. For months now, the Liberian subsidiary of the Swiss-based Solway Investment Group has been trying to obtain the $50m compensation package negotiated with Lakshmi Mittal's group through the Boakai administration to no avail. The ruling Unity Party government is eager to resolve the delicate issue inherited from the government of former President George Weah, after advisers to the former president transferred Solway Mining's license to ArcelorMittal without its knowledge. Solway now wants $50 million for the transfer of its mining rights and to drop arbitration proceedings in London, which could prove extremely expensive for Monrovia.

The Swiss group's chief investment officer, Pavel Ermalaev, made this point in a letter sent in July to Boakai, requesting his direct intervention to finalize the agreement. Copies of the letter were sent to minister of state for presidential affairs, Sylvester Grigsby, his deputy, Mamaka Bility and the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee.

Despite the awkward dilemma, ArcelorMittal is still seeking ratification of its third amendment to the Mining Development Agreement (MDA). Signed by the government in September 2021, then by Weah two months later, it was rejected by parliament in March 2022. Local subsidiary ArcelorMittal Liberia is offering to pay the government nearly $100m, including the compensation to Solway Mining.

During the course of the year under review, Minister Paye told investors involved with heavy black sand mining, otherwise known as 'Zircon,' that the government is not against their investment interest in the Country by placing a ban on that aspect of mining Liberia's abundant mineral resources. The minister explained that the ministry simply did not have clear information about licenses in the heavy black sand mining sector. Therefore, it was imprudent to allow the operations to continue. The Mines and Energy Minister further emphasized that the Liberian government welcomes investments of all kinds, not only in mining, for the betterment of its citizens' living conditions as well as the investors;' but pointed out that what will not be tolerated are harmful practices that have dangerous propensities. The decision raised some eyebrows from critics who were baffled that the minister lacked knowledge on the issue, as did his ministry.

During the year, the ministry took a hit when an investigation by FrontPageAfrica pointed toward a systematic and criminal manipulation of the ministry by Gao Feng, a Chinese national known by the alias "Barry." formally known as "the Real Minister" at MME. This elaborate scheme, orchestrated over the past six (6) years, involves bribery, illegal license issuance, and a blatant disregard for mining regulations, posing a severe threat to the integrity of the country's mining sector. Gao Feng, purportedly holding the title of "the Real Minister" at MME, is accused of engaging in a series of illicit activities, collaborating with former ministers to advance his interests and those of his companies: Urban & Rural Services Inc., Xin Li Da Investment Development Ltd., and Scott Investment Incorporation.

GRADE: D

2025 OUTLOOK: Paye talks a good talk; but the ministry remains dormant. Will the new year be any different?

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

Minister: Brigadier General, Geraldine George

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry tasked with providing the military forces needed to ensure the protection of Liberia's national interest and territorial integrity, and to protect the citizens and residents within the borders of Liberia from internal and external aggression and in extremis, to respond to natural disaster, made history with the appointment of Geraldine George as the first woman defense minister.

"Those who fail to plan, plan to fail," General George would say shortly after her appointment. Writing in an Op-ed, the minister wrote: "The Ministry of National Defense (MoD), like other ministries, is required to have effective planners to achieve the set objectives of the Ministry. Several pieces must come together to ensure operational success. The military teaches the ability to analyze operational situations for success. This knowledge therefore makes it easier for me to confront challenges and provide solutions with minimal effort. This is what Carl Von Clausewitz infers that one is required to think and take into consideration several factors before finalizing a course of action. This is called the estimate process or SWOT Analysis. This analysis has allowed me to maintain flexibility and adaptability in responding to given tasks."

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, Liberia continue to make contribution to regional and international peacekeeping, paying it forward to those who came to Liberia's aid at the height of the civil war. Liberia's contingent of 162 peacekeepers returned home from Mali after serving as peacekeepers. The duty marked the first time the AFL operated abroad since it supported the U.N. operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the early 1960s. The AFL deployed about 800 of its 2,000 total personnel to Mali over the course of eight rotations between 2013 and 2023. Since 2013, Liberia has contributed military observers to U.N. missions in South Sudan and Sudan. It also has provided support to the Economic Community of West African States mission in Guinea-Bissau.

During the course of the year under review, a joint team of Michigan Army and Air National Guard medical professionals worked with Armed Forces of Liberia staff to create a preliminary mass casualty response plan for the AFL's 14 Military Hospital. The weeklong event culminated on May 24 with exercise scenarios. About 40 AFL soldiers participated in the drills.

The Michigan team tapped its members' military proficiency and experience in the civilian sector. The U.S. Soldiers and Airmen represented the 177th Regional Training Institute, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 1-182d Field Artillery Regiment, and the Michigan ANG's 127th Medical Group. U.S. Army and Air Force personnel from the U.S. Embassy - Monrovia Office of Security Cooperation and Team 3712, Southern European Task Force - Africa Civil Affairs Battalion, participated in the exercise as augmentees.

2024 LOW: The year got off to a rugged start for the ministry when President Boakai was forced to accept the resignation of the recently confirmed Minister of National Defense Prince Charles Johnson. Johnson's resignation came just days after wives of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia staged road blockades and protests in the capital Monrovia and various parts of the country. Johnson, in a statement explained that his decision to step down was for the common good of the country and the institution he has served for the past 18 years. Johnson said he wanted to make sure discipline is instilled in the army. Johnson's resignation came as the Boakai administration was forced to call off the annual Armed Forces Day celebration. The Proclamation of the day is in consonance with an Act of National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, declaring the 11th day of February of each year as Armed Forces Day to be observed as a National Holiday.

Protestors set up roadblocks using kitchen utensils and makeshift supplies near the capital Monrovia and around the country, ultimately forcing President Boakai to cancel the country's National Army Day celebrations. The protests were predominantly against low pay and pensions, a lack of social security, electricity shortages, corruption in the army, and poor living conditions in military barracks. They also demanded the resignation of then-newly appointed defense minister Johnson, blamed for a reduction in the salaries of Liberian soldiers returning from peace missions in Mali.

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: The army appeared to be missing in action when commandos from the Guinean military junta flew in on a private jet to demand the extradition of Ibrahima Khalil Cherif, the Guinean accused of recruiting former LURD rebels to overthrow the junta in Guinea. How prepared is the army to defend in case of a more serious threat to a country?

MINISTRY OF POST & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Minister: Sekou M. Kromah

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry is responsible to develop and promote a people- friendly postal industry and set the agenda of Information Communications Technology (ICT) and Telecommunications in Liberia. Liberia has a very competitive telecommunications sector despite its relatively small population with two major players, Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia fighting for airspace. Both networks use GSM, 3G/4G, and WiMAX technology to provide a wide array of services, including voice/SMS, fixed-wireless, and mobile data/internet services to the mass market, and value-added services for government and private sector organizations. Liberia, which has a population of 5.2 million, with many people having multiple connections. Competition has led to some of the lowest call prices in Africa, but there is a minimum price of $0.0156 per minute for a voice call and $0.0218 per megabyte for data. Internet penetration was 22 percent as of January 2022, equating to 1.15 million internet users in the country. Over the past few years, the sector in Liberia experienced substantial improvement through the international fiber optic submarine cable, benefitting more than 80 commercial and diplomatic locations.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the ministry announced a significant milestone in Liberia's journey toward digital transformation with the launch of a project aimed at empowering our youth through digital skills, called the Digital Transformation Project. The minister declared during the launch early in the years that the project paves the way for a brighter, more inclusive digital landscape in Liberia. "Together, we are nurturing a generation of innovators, creators, and leaders who will drive our nation's progress in the digital age. Join us in celebrating this remarkable achievement and stay tuned for more updates on how we're shaping the future of Liberia, one digital step at a time," the minister noted.

During the year, the ministry received a donation of solar panels from the Chinese embassy in Monrovia. The Chinese Ambassador to Liberia H.E Yin Chengwu reiterated his country's commitment to working with Liberia to foster more development and cooperation. The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Hon. Sekou M. Kromah, expressed his gratitude to the people of China for their continued contribution to the government of Liberia and its people.

The installation of the solar panels was a testament to the strong partnership between Liberia and China, as both countries work towards enhancing the postal service and promoting sustainable practices.

Also, during the year, the ministry launched Liberia's Digital Transformation Project, targeting 10,000 youths nationwide. This initiative fulfills his commitment made during his first state of the nation address in January. He emphasized the importance of leveraging Information Communication Technology (ICT) to create jobs for Liberian youths. The goal is to empower 10,000 young people with digital skills within the first half of 2024. The project aims to position Liberia as a leader in the global digital economy, with a target of engaging 30,000 individuals in this transformation. President Boakai stressed that failure to embrace digital change risks hindering Liberia's global progress.

In April, the ministry led a robust campaign for female representation in the Information Communication Technology Sector (ICT) as well as Science, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The campaign was celebrated under the theme "Leadership," brought together dozens of female students from universities and high schools in the Ministry's conference room.

2024 LOW: Liberia still does not have a national postal address system or a unique address system where individuals can be easily traced or contacted. Postal services are largely handled manually. DHL, FedEx, and UPS provide commercial air courier services.

The ministry also took a hit when the General Auditing Commission (GAC) unveiled an audit from the previous minister's era, taking Cllr. Cooper Kruah to task for failing to provide credible evidence of financial expenses from 2016-2019. More than 20 financial misconduct issues were identified under the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications during the period under review by the (GAC). Highlights of the issues raised concerning the transactions totaling more than US$500,000.00 and LD$10 million from 2016-2019 audit report include - irregularities in cash, procurement, and personnel management at the ministry.

As revealed by the audit report, one key area raised was that the ministry did not prepare and present approved financial statements in accordance with the Public Financial Management Act of 2009.

Under Kruah -led Post and Telecommunications, the ministry spent an excess of US$790,131.91 of its approved budget for the fiscal period without evidence of a supplementary budget. Noticeably, there were differences of US$272,450.20 and L$4,512,595.60 between the total of revenue deposited into the designated account for revenue per the bank statements and the total of revenue reported per the Annual Revenue Report, the audit report revealed.

GRADE: D

2025 OUTLOOK: Postal service is still a major challenge. Will that change in the coming year?

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS

Minister Roland Giddings

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for administering the Engineering component of the State in terms of surveying, drafting/designing, construction and supervision, to improve and maintain, direct or by contract all highways, bridges, roads, streets, airport, seaport, and all other public infrastructure in Liberia was one of the poor performers for the year. Interestingly, the sector is one of the key components of the President's ARREST Agenda, emphasizing investment in road connectivity. "The building of good roads is a critical intervention for economic growth and national development," the President said when unveiling the plan, underscoring the importance of roads in connecting people. Elaborating his vision for Liberia's development, the President detailed a plan to leverage these key sectors to arrest and reverse years of economic downturn, emphasizing the need for comprehensive and interconnected development strategies. According to the World Bank, many rural people are not well connected to markets and live below the poverty line.

With support of the World Bank and other development partners, major road corridors have been rehabilitated to foster economic development of rural Liberia, since the end of the civil war. However, maintenance of these roads has been a burning issue. As a result, lack of connectivity to urban to rural areas have increased travel time for commuters, making access to markets, educational institutions, hospitals, and other social services critical for economic growth and development of Liberia difficult.

2024 High: During the course of the year under review, the ministry sent a notice to Western Cluster Limited wherein it suspended the Road User Permit of the company against flagrant violations of the terms of the Permit as well as the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), giving a sixty-day compliance ultimatum or Western Cluster could risk termination of its RUP. Following rigorous negotiations spanning over 21 days, the ministry informed the public that Western Cluster Limited had agreed to conform to the terms of the RUP as well as the MDA predicated on their willingness to widen the road by five (5) meters of which 2.5 meters will affect both sides of the road. Western Cluster was also warned to make sure that the allowable gross load should not exceed forty-five (45) tons per truck (including 30 tons payload and 15 tons for empty weight of truck) and total number of trucks should not exceed 125, and that each should make a maximum of two trips per day, which is equivalent to 250 trips per day; and with a payload of 30 tons, the total number of weights per day must not exceed 7,500 per month amounting to 2.7 mega metric tons per annum.

In July, the ministry undertook an official signing of the Liberian Swedish Access Driven Rural Development Project (LISA) with the Swedish Government. Swedish Ambassador accredited to Monrovia, Urban Sjostrom lauded the Ministry of Public Works for the strong partnership dating back 2008 with the construction of several feeder roads across the country. According to him, the Government of Sweden remains committed to supporting Liberia's road development aimed at fostering access to rural roads, thereby improving farm-to-market road corridors.

During the course of the year, Minister Giddings addressed the Road Sector Development Objectives, outlining his ministry's commitment to revitalizing and modernizing Liberia's road infrastructure. He expressed a clear intention to activate all revenue channels under the National Road Fund, which he believes will lead to sustainable investments that strengthen the sector and, in turn, support Liberia's economic growth. Minister Giddings emphasized the critical role of roads and energy, identifying them as the primary obstacles hindering the country's economic progress, based on Liberia's growth constraints analysis. He intimated that his ministry is committed to addressing these barriers by fostering an environment conducive to both local and international investments in road development. The Minister's strategy involves a comprehensive reform agenda designed to create a resilient and efficient road network. One of the primary reforms is the establishment of maintenance zones, which will ensure that road infrastructure is regularly serviced and kept in optimal condition. This approach will reduce the need for costly overhauls by addressing issues as they arise, leading to a more cost-effective and sustainable management of resources. This strategic framework is intended to maximize the longevity and durability of the nation's roadways, ensuring they meet the growing demands of Liberia's economy and its citizens. The Road Sector Development Objectives also focus on community-level improvements through programs such as the Alley Opening and Community Road Program. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility within residential areas, making it easier for people to travel locally and connect to major road networks. Minister Giddings is committed to ensuring that every part of Liberia has safe, reliable access to road infrastructure, as this will not only improve mobility but also contribute to social and economic development at the grassroots level.

The ministry also announced plans during the year to update the 1957 zoning law.

The Director for Zoning and Land Use Planning at the Ministry of Public Works (MPWs), Edmond Lloyd, argued that the current zoning law does not have a zoning map to regulate infrastructures and other developments in Monrovia and its environs. Lloyd indicated that the new zoning law will emphasize providing the size of the place in different communities. "It will emphasize having a new land use plan. That new zoning law will emphasize some points on environmental issues that were not considered by the 1957 zoning law.

2024 LOW: The ministry found itself entangled in controversy amid accusations that Minister Giddings solicitated US$200,000 from Western Cluster Limited.

Describing the claims as baseless, the ministry in a statement said the accusations were a blatant attempt to tarnish the reputation and integrity of Minister Giddings. The ministry explained that the company had paid a sum total of US$4.5 million to the immediate past government for the rehabilitation of the Freeport - Klay-Tubmanburg Road corridor and was not willing to further commit itself to incurring any financial burden. Notwithstanding, the Ministry demanded the company to commit to making intervention on the corridor as it was almost not pliable due to the damages caused by the lifting of heavy ores by Western Cluster Limited (WCL). On the backs of these negotiations, the ministry contended that WCL contracted Advance Construction Company for US$215, 000.00 for the restoration of potholes from Snow Junction to Clay Junction, constituting the first section. An additional US$200,000.00 was agreed upon to extend the potholes restoration from Clay Junction to Saint Paul Bridge aimed at complimenting a maintenance contract inherited from the past government. The corridor for the US$200,000.00 was contracted directly by WCL to West Africa Construction Inc. (WACI). These amounts were neither given to the Minister nor any member of the Ministry of Public Works' Senior Management.

GRADE: F

2025 OUTLOOK: Giddings has come under fire over the slow pace of the roadworks across the country. Will the coming year see much difference?

MINISTRY OF STATE

Minister: Sylvester Grigsby

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry charged with, among other things, the responsibility of coordinating activities and operations of the Office of the President of the Republic of Liberia; and providing support to the President in carrying out the Executive Functions of the State through close consultation with the Cabinet, key agencies and other institutions, i.e. private sector and civil society, endured a rugged year amid criticisms that it was simply not doing enough to keep the President's officer out tons of negativity in the public glare.

While there have been many criticisms over the president's decision to appoint Grigsby, aides to the President explain that Grigsby is far removed from the drama that his predecessor, Nathaniel McGill brought to the post. Nevertheless, the President has held his own, with aides describing Grigsby as someone who commands the president's trust and his long ties to the President makes him the right person to weather the storm. Over the past year, it became clear that some ruling Unity Party stalwarts never viewed Grigsby as one of theirs but rather, an outsider commanding the president's ears. But Grigsby, often regarded as a backgrounder from his days in former President Sirleaf's Cabinet, appeared unfazed, even as one scandal after the next dogged him.

The most dominant chatter of the year under review is the rise of Mamaka Bility, Deputy Minister of State Without Portfolio, who is not only regarded as the "go-between" the Islamic community and the Executive Mansion, but President Boakai's chief negotiator, liaison, mediator, liaison and envoy, a role suited for Grigsby. Many of the President's key advisors have been quietly murmuring that Mamaka's presence and pushing of questionable investment opportunities posed danger for the Unity Party government.

Mamaka has ancestral ties to Guinea. In a 2021 Facebook video recorded at the Simandou iron ore mine, the power deputy at the Ministry of State explained that she was in Guinea to complete her mother's legacy project, a school for the children of Nesu Moidu, and to advocate for the local community against the Simandou mining concession, the world's largest iron ore reserve. In the video, she emphasized that while she is a Liberian, it is incumbent upon her and other Liberians with roots in Guinea to stand up for the community. She revealed that her mother and children are all in the United Kingdom, but she found it prudent to come to Guinea to complete her mother's project and advocate for the community to benefit from the company's corporate social responsibility.

2024 HIGH: The ministry was instrumental in the establishment of a Digital Testing Center at the Civil Service Agency (CSA), which aims to ensure a rigorous and transparent evaluation for candidates seeking enrollment in the civil service. The state-of-the-art center is the first of its kind since the country's independence. Touring the facility, Minister Grigsby highlighted the center's innovative design, which generates test questions tailored to each candidate's desired position.

2024 LOW: The ministry endured not just criticisms but legislative ire as well. During the course of the year under review, the House of Representatives' Plenary tasked its Committee on Executive to investigate allegations of corruption involving Presidential Affairs Minister Sylvester Grigsby. This decision followed a communication from Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County), accusing Minister Grisby of requesting US$5 million from the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) before the presidential inauguration.

Said Rep. Kolubah: "Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, on January 17, 2024 a communication was sent to the Director General of the National Social Security Corporation by Hon. Sylvester M. Grigsby the Advisor to the President - Elect at the time, requesting 5million from National Social Security Corporation for the inauguration program of President-Elect, Amb. Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. Meanwhile, since the end of the program, we have yet to receive any report on the sources of revenue for the program and the total expenditure."

However, FrontPage Africa has been reliably informed as at the time of publication that officials who have been at the center of the yellow machine negotiation have reportedly failed to submit any valid document to the President to inform him how far they have gone with the deal.

As a result, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is said to be refusing to pay US$25 million down payment for the yellow machines.

According to inside sources, President Boakai has instructed Presidential Affairs Minister Sylvester Grigsby to provide documents relating to the ongoing yellow machine negotiation. Grigsby, sources say, asked Mamaka Bility, the Minister of State Without Portfolio, who is the chief negotiator of this questionable deal, but she has not yet made any documents available to Minister Grigsby.

As a result, Grigsby is reportedly asking the Ministry of Finance to request the documents directly from Minister Bility. While there have been no documents presented, sources say what is known to major players of the deal is that the Wologisi Mountain was promised as part of the yellow machines.

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: Will the UP finally accept Grigsby role? Will he ever find his footing amongst the party loyalists unhappy with his access to the presidency?

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Minister: Sirleaf Ralph Tyler

THE LOWDOWN: The mission of the Ministry of Transport is to establish a policy framework that ensures an effective and efficient service delivery, and infrastructure development in support of the overall growth and development of Liberia which can be assured through the development and execution of the National Transport Policy and Strategy and the National Transport Master Plan.

A key component to Liberia's socio-economic development, the ministry has its work cut out in ensuring that the sector enhances opportunities for domestic, regional, and international trade, accruing enormous benefits to the government, users, providers, operators as well as workers. How consumers and commuters get from point A to Point B is essential for ensuring access to jobs, markets, health, educational facilities, and other amenities.

Transport in Liberia consist of 266 mi of railways, 6,580 mi of highways (408 mi paved), seaports, 29 airports (2 paved) and 2 mi of pipeline for oil transportation.Busses and taxis are the main forms of ground transportation in and around Monrovia. Charter boats are also available.

2024 HIGH: The ministry celebrated a milestone achievement during the course of the year under review with the return of Ethiopia Airlines to Liberia. Minister Sirleaf Tyler described the move as a crucial step forward for Liberia's air transport infrastructure.

During the year, the ministry sought to reduce the cost of air travel within West Africa by participating in a high-level conference in Lomé, Togo convened by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to discuss reforms aimed at making air transport more affordable and enhancing regional connectivity. The gathering, which includes aviation ministers, air transport experts, and civil aviation authorities, is focused on addressing the high cost of air travel in the region--an issue that has long hindered economic integration and growth.

Liberians pay an average of US$500 to travel just in next-door countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia.

A key goal of the conference was to propose a 25% reduction in air ticket prices by eliminating certain non-air transport-related taxes and revising select fees. This initiative follows directives from the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government during their 65th Ordinary Session in July 2024, where leaders called for measures to make air travel more affordable and accessible for West Africans. This initiative is part of ECOWAS's broader efforts to promote regional integration by making air travel safer, more affordable, and accessible. If implemented, the proposed reforms will transform the West African air transport sector, offering citizens and businesses greater mobility and fostering economic growth across the region.

The ministry also made a significant visit to Yekepa, a prominent mining town in Northern Liberia, to inspect the concession fleets of ArcelorMittal Liberia and its subcontracting companies operating within its concessionary boundaries. The visit aimed to ensure compliance with MoT regulations concerning vehicle registration, insurance, and operator licensing. The inspection team was led by the Assistant Minister of Administration, Hon. James K. Momo and included key technical personnel such as Mr. Shiafa L.A. Dennis, the Technical Focus Person/AMA; Mr. Musa V. Sheriff; Mr. Albert Sumo; and Mr. Adolpheus Natt. This inspection underscored the Ministry's commitment to upholding road safety standards and ensuring that all concession fleets, particularly heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles used in industrial operations, adhere to Liberia's transport regulations. The delegation reviewed the compliance status of vehicles, operators, and other essential logistics assets to validate their inclusion in the official concession fleet listing.

During the year, the ministry of Transport has embarked on a month-long motor vehicle and keh keh compliance inspection exercise across Montserrado County to enforce transport regulations and ensure public safety. The exercise, which commenced on November 15, 2024, will continue until December 10, 2024. It involves a joint team of inspectors from the Ministry of Transport, the Liberia National Police, and the Liberia National Fire Service. This inspection initiative is part of the Ministry's commitment to promoting road safety, fostering accountability, and generating lawful revenue to support the Government of Liberia's development agenda. By ensuring that all motor vehicles and keh-keh operating in Montserrado County comply with registration, insurance, and safety standards, the Ministry seeks to enhance transportation management and uphold legal compliance across the transport sector.

The exercise will contribute to the government's revenue stream, enabling the implementation of significant developmental projects nationwide.

New Energy Electric Vehicles-Liberia (NEEV), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, today kicked off its Sustainable Transport Empowerment Program (STEP) training for keh keh riders in Montserrado County.

Day One included training on Road and Personal Safety, facilitated by Liberia National Police Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety, Mr. John M. Saar; Environmental and socioeconomic benefits of Electric Vehicles (bikes, tricycles, cars) and sustainable transport, facilitated by Mr. Spencer S. Taylor, Jr., Director of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Transport; and Management strategy (after owning the vehicle - tricycle), facilitated by Mr. David Kirlee Swen, Senior Researcher and Policy Development Specialist, University of Liberia.

Day Two begins Friday March 22, with NEEV-Sierra Leone CEO Mr. Moses Sandy lecturing on electric vehicle components and management, charging procedures, and troubleshooting. Alongside Mr. Sandy, NEEV-Sierra Leone Mechanic Trainer Ibharam Kargbo will lecture on electric vehicle components, as well as hands-on practice sessions on vehicle maintenance.

2024 LOW: The Ministry of Transport and the Liberia National Police (LNP) have launched an investigation into reports linking some of its employees to the alleged falsification of insurance documents at the ministry.

Currently, the ministry is enforcing the third-party liability insurance policy for tricycles and motorcycles. But there have been reports and complaints from motorists that some employees at the ministry are engaged in the unwholesome habit of collecting their monies and refusing to issue them insurance and registration documents.

They have also been accused of issuing fake insurance documents to motorcyclists and others.

But addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Thursday, June 6, Transport Minister Sirleaf Ralph Tyler disclosed that the ministry does not have the statutory mandate to process insurance documents for commercial or private vehicles, tricycles, or motorbikes in the country.

He noted that the allegation against some employees of the ministry has the propensity to tarnish the image of the institution, and as such, the ministry has launched an investigation and those found culpable will be penalized in keeping with the laws of the country.

He stressed that though employees of the ministry that are allegedly involved in the faking of issuance documents have not been identified, anyone found guilty will not go with impunity.

"I stand before you to address and clarify recent unfounded rumors and misinformation circulating about the Ministry of Transport's involvement in the processing of insurance documents for commercial motorbikes. Let me be unequivocally clear: The Ministry of Transport is not, and has never been, in the business of processing insurance documents for commercial motorbikes or any other vehicles. These baseless allegations undermine the integrity of the good men and women that work at the Ministry of Transport and the institution as a whole," he said.

The Senate Committee on Transport, through its Chairman Senator Saah Joseph has challenged the Minister of Transport-designate Sirleaf Tyler to conduct a thorough investigation and advice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on the nomination of Daniel Johnson as Deputy Secretary General for Administrative Affairs at the Roberts Flight Information Region (RFIR).

Located at Roberts field, Margibi County, the RFIR was established on January 17, 1975, when Guinea Conakry, Liberia, and Sierra Leone set up an aeronautical cooperative venture to provide air navigation services for en-route flights (above 3,000 feet AGL) in their combined airspace. Member states continued to manage the lower airspace within their territorial boundaries from ground to 3000 ft.

The government of Liberia on Monday, June 24, 2024, received two buses from the Brazilian manufacturing company Marcopolo in Ghana, marking the first phase of a larger initiative to enhance the country's public transportation system. The buses arrived in Ghana and were subsequently inspected at the Executive Mansion on Capitol Hill by a team dispatched by President Boakai. The short ceremony, attended by Marcopolo representatives, highlighted the beginning of a significant project aiming to address the critical shortage of public transport vehicles in Liberia. This initial delivery is part of a broader plan that will see 300 additional buses arriving soon from Ghana.

The inspection team included President Boakai's Political Advisor, Madam McDella Cooper, his Senior Advisor, Dr. Augustine Konneh, and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Minister Sylvester Grigsby. Political Advisor McDella Cooper confirmed that the buses met the necessary standards, and that President Boakai was satisfied with their condition.

Traffic laws in Monrovia are effectively non-existent and un-enforceable. Driving in Monrovia presents a very real threat to life, or just a limb if you're lucky. Traffic accidents happen frequently and often result in death.

It doesn't help that the road quality is terrible, with large numbers of potholes present. All forms of motorized transport tend to have far more people in or on them than is safe and are also incredibly overburdened with luggage of many varieties. Driver and vehicle quality tend to be substandard, with drivers stopping without signaling, driving at high speeds, overtaking on both the left and the right and anything else you can think of, in poorly maintained vehicles with really bad tires. If you drive through Monrovia without seeing a tire blowout, I'd be very surprised.

GRADE: B

2025 OUTLOOK: Roads continue to be choked with motorcycle transport, known as "Phen-Phens"- and their counterparts Keh Keh or mini taxis. While they provide a crucial transportation service for commuters, they also pose safety challenges. With an estimated 250,000 motorcycles used commercially in Liberia, many operated without licenses or safety equipment. Will the ministry offer any solution to curbing the accidents as a result of speeding, overloading of passengers and goods, and lack of protective gears? Will the ministry push for improved regulations and provide licensing and safety training?

MINISTRY OF YOUTH & SPORTS

MINISTER: Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for developing and implementing appropriate youth opportunity programs and provide long-lasting options intended to address emerging needs of youth in Liberia in a sustainable manner for the promotion of sports, lost its footing during the course of the year under review. Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu came into the fray saying all the right things about transforming sports and doing things differently. In reality, sports, particularly the state of football in Liberia is the lowest it has been in decades.

2024 HIGH: A bright spot for sports in 2024 was the Liberian Surfing Association and African Surfing Confederation sponsored surfing competition, hosted under the theme' "Africa Tour 24 Surf to Rise, Surf's Up, Liberia! Join the Wave." The weeklong international event held in May featured more than 20 athletes battling to secure qualifications for the Olympics games in France. The president of the Liberia Surfing federation Naquetta Ricks said they learned about the Africa Surfing tour which is a new event in Africa at the beginning of 2024. Ghana was the designated location for the 2024 African surfing Tour but due to some technical reasons they couldn't, and Liberian took advantage of the inability to host the event. Madam Ricks said they have always dreamt about an athlete from Liberia representing the country at the Olympics in surfing and thought it was a good opportunity to showcase Liberia to the world in surfing. "This event came about because the African Surfing Confederation got recognized by the international Surfing Association," Ricks said.

While Liberia continues to struggle in other areas, it has been making waves in the billion-dollars industry where Africa is yet to find its footing.

During the year, golfers under the auspices of the Liberia Golf Association celebrated 28 years of active playing of the sports in the country under the leadership of Dr. Nelson Oniyama as president. Golf, a sport considered for elites, has been played in Liberia since 1996, with many young and older ones benefiting from national and international tournaments. As a way of commemorating the 28th anniversary of Golf in Liberia, a three-day tournament was held at the Seaview golf course, outside Monrovia.

2024 LOW: Sports enthusiasts were in shock to learn that the draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2025 had proposed a sharp reduction in funding for football, allocating a mere US$50,000-more than a 60 percent cut from the US$150,000 approved in the 2024 fiscal year, making football the only sporting discipline to see no increase in its budget allocation. No wonder the national team, the Lone Star continues to dwindle in misery as one poor result after the next pile up. The budget showed an outturn of zero for football, suggesting that the Liberia Football Association (LFA) either failed to submit a request for the approved amount or submitted a request that was not honored.

The budget drew fire from the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), which condemned the allocations made for sports development in the 2024 national budget, calling it a mockery. In a press statement, SWAL expressed disheartenment that sports, particularly football, continue to receive insufficient funding despite the presence of several sporting personalities, including two former Presidents of the Liberia Football Association, Representative Musa H. Bility, and Senator Edwin M. Snowe, at the National Legislature. Of the over US$7 million allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) in the 2024 national budget, US$150,000 was allotted for both the National Football and the National County Sports Meet (NCSM). Other allocations included: - Table Tennis Association: US$258Up Country Basketball: US$3,691- Grassroots Sports Development: US$1,230- Liberia Chess Federation: US$1,230- Liberia Volleyball Federation: US$246- Track and Field: US$246- Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF): US$738- National Amputee Team (Africa Triple Champions): US$3,400- Liberia Karate Federation: US$258- Liberia Athletic Federation (LAF): US$24,276- Basketball: US$1,230.

The budget is so bad for sports that Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) through its president, Emmanuel Surprise Whea, vowed to reject the government's 2024 budgetary support to the sport. Whea accused the government of not supporting the female sport, something he feels is unfair to the country's own grown sport. "The decision to place such an amount in the budget is a mockery to kickball development across the country" he narrated.

Even more troubling, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been unable to maintain the national stadium. The Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex, a proud symbol of Liberian sports, now lies in a state of neglect and decay. The once-thriving stadium, which hosted electrifying football matches and lively concerts, is now overwhelmed by overgrown weeds, creeping vines, and piles of garbage. The vibrant murals that adorned the complex are obscured by layers of grime and decay. The roads leading to the stadium, once bustling with fans, are now flanked by towering weeds, making the area nearly unrecognizable. Football fans and community members are raising alarm over the deteriorating conditions, citing health risks posed by the accumulating trash.

The year was also a bad one for basketball as the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) condemned Mr. Jake Kabakollie and his Sports Management Company for unauthorized representation of Liberia at the African Basketball festival held in Accra, Ghana. The team came third with a record of three wins and a defeat. The LBA said without their consent, they were informed that a team was accepted to represent Liberia in the just ended African Basketball festival. According to the Basketball Association, the team was not formally endorsed by either the LBA or the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which is unacceptable. The LBA alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports have the authority and responsibility of the National Basketball team and as such is deeply concern about a team misrepresenting Liberia in this capacity," "Upon further investigation, we discovered that Mr. Kabakollie conducted the registration of this team and didn't have any legal authority, nor any official capacity within the LBA or the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to authorize or register a team on behalf of the Republic of Liberia."

GRADE: F

2025 OUTLOOK: Maybe the ghost of late President Samuel Doe, with all his flaws, will resurrect to help resuscitate the declining state of sports in Africa's oldest republic.

CIVIL SERVICE AGENCY

DIRECTOR GENERAL, Josiah F. Joekai Jr

THE LOWDOWN: The Civil Service Agency was established in 1973 by an Act of the Legislature to increase efficiency in the civil service and also act as the central personnel agency of MACs. The agency is supposed to be independent from all other Ministries and Agencies of Government and serves as the central government agency responsible for managing the Civil Service. It is responsible for improving the human resources, service delivery, effectiveness, and efficiency of the Service, which entails planning human capacity needs, recruitment and selection, training and development, performance management, and career development of civil servants. Additionally, the CSA provides policy advice to the Government of Liberia in key areas of the Civil Service including organization, staffing, pay and benefits, pension, conditions of service, and human resources development. Ultimately, the CSA ensures that the Liberian civil service is competent, professional, and motivated and that it meets the workforce needs of the Government and delivers quality, efficient services to the people of Liberia.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the CSA officially announced the start of the Employees Status Regularization Project (ESRP). This project, of utmost importance, aims to effectively strengthen and manage the payroll system for transparency and efficiency. It is a crucial step in our commitment to minimize waste and abuse of government resources in strict compliance with the CSA's statutory regulations. The accumulation of ghost names, incomplete personnel action notices, and outdated information have significantly compromised the integrity of the Government's payroll system.

The agency also conducted a comprehensive physical verification and headcount of employees of more than 100 spending entities. According to the CSA, the process is designed to leave no stone unturned, ensuring that the agency identifies legitimate employees on the Government of Liberia payroll; regularize the statuses of civil servants who did not complete their Personnel Action Notices (PAN) in keeping with section 35 (1-6) of the revised human resources policy manual who are already on the Government's payroll, identify and collect pertinent missing employee data to update the missing fields on the payroll; and remove ghost names, illegitimate employees, and double dippers.

The agency also aims to forge partnerships with relevant government institutions, a key strategy for the CSA in its quest to sanitize the national payroll. The CSA also partnered with the National Identification Registry (NIR), a crucial ally. As part of the partnership, the NIR agreed to provide the CSA with an Application Programming Interface (API) to access the national database. This integration will ensure seamless data synchronization and accuracy between critical systems. Besides, the CSA employees Headcount and Verification System (CSEHVS) offers duplicate detection functionality. Under this functionality, the system can detect and flag any duplicate National Identification Registry (NIR) or Social Security numbers, ensuring the integrity of employee records. Necessarily, the duplicate detection mechanism in this undertaking has the potential to track double dippers and other malfeasances that have attended to payroll padding or blotting. Another functionality of the application is the Time and Attendance Function. Under this function, the Application provides robust time and attendance tracking capabilities, allowing for efficient monitoring of employee work hours and leave management.

Also, during the course of the year under review, the government through the CSA disclosed a plan to automate the Legal Power of Attorney (LPA) scheme for all Civil Servants across the Country. Director General Josiah F. Joekai Jr., speaking at the Agency, declared that the introduction of the Automated LPA platform is intended to close the paper-based processing of LPA for civil servants. The Legal Power of Attorney was reintroduced in August 2021 for civil servants, and fully operationalized in April 2022 up to date with civil servants benefiting millions worth of goods from vendors since. "The introduction of the automated LPA technology is to advance the scheme from a paper-based approach to an approach that will enable civil servants to sit in their comfort zones to put in their orders to the vendors to address their personal needs," the Civil Service Agency Director General Joekai said.

In a move to enhance service delivery and welfare for Liberia's public servants, the CSA, during the course of the year under review, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with three insurance companies: Insurance Company of Africa (ICA), SAAR Insurance Liberia Incorporated, and Activa International Insurance Company Liberia Limited. Director General Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. described the agreement as a transformative milestone in ensuring civil servants receive improved health insurance services, among others. "Today is another historic moment for the civil service of our country. As part of our ongoing robust reform initiatives, we are working to ensure that civil servants across our 105 spending entities receive the benefits they deserve," Joekai stated.

2024 LOW: During the year under review, the CSA Director's reform initiatives intended to streamline and account for the government's workforce, including latest plans to get rid of several employees who felt below the belt. Day after announcing an ambitious dismissal plan of civil servants, national political players such as House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Senator Darius Dillon and even the head of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) exclaimed their detest of such exercise, some citing not being constitutional. Weighing in the issue, Speaker Koffa proffered a serious constitutional argument that the CSA is an illegal entity by the existence of the 1986 Constitution that calls for the creation of a commission and not an agency that was created in the 70's.

Speaker Koffa, a lawyer by training, reminisced the 1986 Constitution on Page 27, Chapter X calls for the establishment of Autonomous Public Commissions, while Article 89 names agencies to be established as A Civil Service Commission, Elections Commission; and General Auditing Commission. "The Legislature shall enact laws for the governance of these Commissions and create other agencies as may be necessary for the effective operation of Government," he recalled in a write-out posted on social media.

Senator Darius Dillon also had a say on the issue, asserting that the recommendation by the CSA to dismiss civil servants is a wrong move that should not be encouraged. Sen. Dillon played a significant part in ushering the President Joseph Boakai-led administration that campaigned to uphold the rule of law and reform the national governance system.

The recent wave of civil servant dismissals implemented by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), led by Director General Josiah Joekai, has triggered widespread criticism from political commentators, lawmakers, and ordinary Liberians. Among the critics is Nimba County District #7 lawmaker Musa Hassan Bility, who expressed strong opposition to the dismissals, accusing the government of political bias and constitutional violations.

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: Will the politicization and witch hunting at the CSA end in the new year?

NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY

DIRECTOR, Major General Prince C. Johnson III(Rtd)

THE LOWDOWN: The National Security Agency (NSA) is a political government intelligence institution that is solely tasked with the gathering/collection, analyzing and dissemination of national security information for decision/policy makers including the President of the Republic of Liberia.

Amid growing concerns that the NSA has been used to funnel money, during the former administration of President George Weah, echoes of questionable disbursements by the agency in 2023 raised eyebrows over the future of the agency. These disbursements were made under the leadership of James Henric Pearson II, who served as NSA director from 2018 to 2024. All four checks were processed by Teller 54 at the CBL, stamped by both the NSA and CBL, and bore the same authorized signatures. The NSA did not respond to the FPA inquiry.

The NSA, a national-level intelligence agency under the authority of the President of Liberia, is responsible for global monitoring, data collection, and counterintelligence within Liberian communications networks and information systems. Due to its clandestine operations, the NSA has long been perceived as the main government arm used to funnel money. The agency's actual budget for FY 2023 was US$9 million.

Despite these concerns, the NSA appears immune to audit. President Joseph Boakai, who has made the fight against corruption a top priority, directed the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Central Bank of Liberia, the NSA, and the Executive Protection Service (EPS) shortly after taking office. The audit was to cover the period between 2018 and 2023, corresponding to the six-year tenure of the Weah-led government. But as the GAC was about to conduct the audit, the President reportedly ordered the NSA should not be audited. Only the CBL and the EPS were audited by the GAC.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the agency welcomed a new director, former Chief of State of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Major General Prince C. Johnson III(Rtd). Johnson was previously appointed and confirmed as Minister of Defense but was forced to step down amid protest in the army. The resignation of Johnson as Minister of National Defense due to what some described as a political sponsored protest by Army Wives believed to be members of some personnel of the AFL, landed him the new head of the NSA.

Under Johnson's watch, Colonel Claude Pivi, a former Guinean Military Personnel, wanted for the September 18, Stadium Massacre in Guinea was arrested by Liberian Joint Security and turned over in September to Guinean Authorities. In additional, Ibrahim Kalil Cherif (Guinean) arrested for planning subversive activities in Liberia against Guinea Government and turned over in November 2024.

⁠Also during the year, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) with help from the NSA carried out search warrant behind the CDC HQ that led to protests by some partisans of CDC who felt the search was intended for the party HQ. This led to the intervention by the LNP to restore the rule of law within the vicinity of Old-Road/Congo Town.

⁠The NSA was also brought in to calm the storm at the LDEA when former Director Abraham Kromah and two of his deputies went to blows in an infighting that later led to their dismissals.

During the year, the government through the NSA rejected a vessel (Summer 7) in Liberian waters trying to offload petroleum products to the Liberian market. The vessel believed to be a Russian oil tanker and the vessel operator (Truong Phat Loc Shipping Trading JSC - Vietnam based entity) was sanctioned by US government in February 2022 for trading Iranian oil. It was a Liberian company that hired the vessel in June 2024. The NSA investigated and advised government not to allow the vessel offload in Liberia. The case went as far to the Supreme Court and the vessel was turned away.

2024 LOW: During the year under review, the NSA was forced to summon the management of the Liberia Airport Authority for questioning for alleged complacency in the mystery plane which was arrested in neighboring Sierra Leone.

The mysterious plane, said to have flown from Liberia on September 20 and allegedly en route to Mexico, landed in Freetown without the necessary clearance and was found to be using a fake registration number, FrontPageAfrica gathered. Sierra Leonean authorities stated that the 14-seater aircraft lacked proper landing permits and did not originate from any recognized airfield in Liberia.

According to the Sierra Leonean government, the crew refused to present their documents, but it was later confirmed that three members are Mexican nationals, and one carrying a Spanish passport.

The NSA also faced questions regarding its role in the extradition of Guinean national accused by the junta of trying to recruit former members of the LURD rebel movement to overthrow the junta. Ibrahim Khalil Cherif's whereabout remains unknown. It is unclear whether he is still in the custody of the junta. His family fear he may have been killed.

GRADE: B

2025 OUTLOOK: Will the Guinean junta Coming Calling again?

LIBERIA NATIONAL POLICE

INSPECTOR GENERAL, Gregory Coleman

THE LOWDOWN: The force tasked with maintaining public order and safety endured a rugged 2024. This is coming in the aftermath of a decade of police reforms. The force has been plagued by corruption, perceptions of insecurity, lack of resources and overlapping institutions posing major challenges to state security. Since the departure of the United Nations Mission to Liberia, the work of the police has come under scrutiny. Getting a trained, professional force up to speed and on the streets has been fraught with challenges. Hurdles have included balancing "quantity versus quality, speed versus depth", building logistical capacity, getting the right equipment to the right places, and keeping that equipment maintained. In spite of the challenges, the LNP has been providing security for most of the country for several years now. The LNP has operated through difficult circumstances, including multiple elections.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the LNP, in collaboration with the Motorcycle and Tricycle Union, signed a memorandum of understanding on road and public safety, aiming to enhance public safety and ensure the safety of motorists. In the same vein, the LNP announced a restructuring of its 'No Go Zone' restriction for motorcyclists, following a productive meeting with the Vice President of Liberia, Jeremiah K. Koung, and Heads of the Federation of motorcycle and tricycle unions at the Capitol Building in Monrovia on in May.

IG Coleman also announced plans for officers of the LNP receive training from the Minneapolis Police Chief, Brain O'Hara of the United States of America. The Minneapolis Police chief, Mr. O'Hara handled the 2020 George Floyd situation in Minneapolis. According to the Liberian Police Inspector General, Mr. O'Hara is also expected to share his experience on how he handled the situation involving George Ford that brought calm to that City in America. The Minneapolis Police Chief will train senior officers of the police on how to handle similar situations in which George Ford was involved when it befalls them.

During the year, the LNP made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of Amanda Nebo's murder at Barnesville Junction on Sunday, April 13, 2024. The police arrested a key suspect who has admitted his involvement in the crime and provided information leading to additional suspects. "We can confirm that we have arrested one of the key suspects in Amanda Nebo's murder," stated Inspector General of Police, Col Gregory Coleman. "The suspect has confessed to his involvement and has also provided us with names of other individuals who were involved in the crime." The arrest marked a crucial development in the case and demonstrates the Police's commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Also, during the year, the LNP marked another milestone in Liberia's efforts to enhance law enforcement capabilities, as the Government of Liberia, through ABK Incorporated, brought an initial fleet of 20 vehicles into the country for the Liberia National Police (LNP). ABK Incorporated, a company specializing in heavy-duty equipment sales & rental, transportation, and procurement, operates offices in Liberia and Ghana, managed by a Liberian.

The arrival of these vehicles stresses President Joseph Boakai's commitment to bolstering the operational readiness of the LNP. This initiative aims to address longstanding challenges faced by the police force, particularly in terms of inadequate transportation that has hindered effective law enforcement nationwide. The vehicles will be distributed across the 15 counties to ensure equitable access and enhance the LNP's capacity to respond swiftly to incidents, conduct patrols, and maintain public safety. In addition to the initial fleet, more vehicles are expected to arrive, with the total cost of these acquisitions to be disclosed to the public at a later date, according to official sources. Currently, the 20 vehicles are stationed at the ABK Incorporated Offices in Cong Town, awaiting deployment to support law enforcement operations throughout Liberia.

2024 LOW: In August, tensions escalated at the national headquarters of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) as confrontations arose between anti-riot police and party members. The CDC supporters expressed frustration over the police presence outside their headquarters, perceiving it as a form of intimidation. Top police sources termed the presence of officers at the CDC's headquarters and other parts of Monrovia as a confidence patrol amidst threats of protests from aggrieved security personnel backed by the CDC. The huge presence of police officers however angered CDCians, many of whom felt that they were being caged by the state security apparatus. In a live video, some members used derogatory language towards President Boakai. Jefferson Koijee, CDC Secretary-General, was observed leading a team inside the party's headquarters, while other party members engaged with the police outside. Some party supporters also attempted to block the main street connecting the party's headquarters and the head office of Lonestar Cell MTN. Koijee described the presence of heavily armed Police on the grounds of the CDC as were mere bluff and warned that the CDC would not allow further provocation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police also came under fire during the course of the year under review when officers in both Grand Cape Mount County and the Township of Caldwell raised serious concerns from several individuals in and out of Liberia. At the press conference held at the National Headquarters of the Liberia National Police, Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman disclosed the death of two protesters from the violence in Grand Cape Mount County who died because of shooting from officers of the Liberia National Police. A peace protest by aggrieved residents of Golgoma, Grand Cape Mount County on Thursday, February 29, 2024, turned bloody as aggrieved protesters destroyed facilities of Bea Mountain, a mining company operating in the county. At least two protesters were killed, and dozens injured. The protesters accused the company of bad labor practices. Since the company embarked on expansion last year, it has over four thousand employees and over six thousand contractors, many of whom are natives of the county. The protesters were reportedly having a peaceful procession near the company's facility. They had earlier vowed to continue until the management of the company listens to their demands. A Police officer who was on the scene last Thursday told a local radio station in an interview and denied the allegation that the Police fired at the protesters. "We did not fire a shot at anybody and even when our men were provoked by the protesters, we still did not retaliate," he said.

The incidents underscored striking deficiencies within Liberia's rule of law sectors resulted in persistent human rights violations and undermined. Some international stakeholders point to the increasing incidence of violent crime as well as protests by disgruntled youths, mob and vigilante justice, and bloody land disputes claimed numerous lives and exposed the systemic and persistent weaknesses within the police, judiciary, and corrections sectors. Concern about inadequate progress in strengthening the rule of law was exacerbated by several risk factors, notably the global economic crisis, high unemployment, and growing insecurity in neighboring Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire.

Tragedy struck the LNP during the year when Patrolman Elton Bahn succumbed to severe injuries sustained during a dispute with fellow officer Jeremiah Takpor over a single chicken foot. Bahn's death was confirmed by family members early this morning at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where he had been transferred from Karnplay City, Nimba County, for advanced medical care. The altercation between Bahn and Takpor, an officer from the Police Support Unit (PSU), erupted when Patrolman Bahn expressed frustration over what he perceived as Takpor's excessive behavior while eating their shared meal. According to eyewitness accounts, Takpor had taken the only chicken foot from the dish they were sharing, intending to eat it. This act led Bahn to snatch the chicken foot back from Takpor, sparking an intense argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

GRADE: B-

2025 OUTLOOK: There seems to be a disconnect between the LNP and the Ministry of Transport when it comes to inspection and the long lines of traffic for commuters. Many are hoping for a better arrangement to ease rush-hour traffic issues.

DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

Director General, Director General

THE LOWDOWN: The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has a sensitive role to implement measures to protect the territorial borders of Liberia from the importation and exportation of drugs and controlled substances. The year under review Drug saw increased use of drug abuse in Liberia, making it a pressing public health and societal dilemma, particularly affecting youth, and vulnerable populations. Many experts say, the aftermath of Liberia's civil wars, which lasted from 1989 to 2003, left the country with fractured institutions, high unemployment, and widespread poverty--factors that have facilitated the proliferation of illegal drug use. The civil war played a significant role in increasing substance use, with many young people being drugged to participate in combat.

Today, Liberia is engulfed in multiple high-drug usage with marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and synthetic drugs. But it is the new wave of Kush that is causing the most problems. Kush is said to be undermining peace and development in not just Liberia, but its next-door neighbors, Sierra Leone, and Guinea as well.

According to the Global Action for Sustainable Development-GASD, the drug situation has long-term impact on the survival of the youths. Sadly, Liberia is fast becoming a significant transit country for illicit narcotics, the country's nascent law enforcement capacity, porous border controls, and proximity to major drug transit routes contribute to trafficking to and through Liberia. The recent arrest of 100 million United States Dollars' worth of drug and other huge consignment of drug has exacerbated the situation even more.

During the year, President Boakai announced a series of critical measures aimed at combating the plague of substance abuse and drug addiction in the country, declaring the proliferation of drugs and substance abuse as National Health Emergency as further commit his government's commitment to nip the problem swiftly and decisively in the bud. Delivering his Annual Message Monday, barely a week after assuming office, President Boakai said the drug epidemic, especially the use of "KUSH," which has affected dozens of young Liberians poses existential threat to their future on one hand and the country on the other. The President rallied Liberians to stand up and face the menace which he described as national security risk. As further manifestation of his government commitment to combating the drug crisis, he has announced the establishment of a steering committee comprising: Ministry of Health as Chair, Ministry of Justice as Co-Chair, with Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), as members.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the LDEA seized pills of hard drugs with a street value of more than three million Liberian dollars in Sayon Town, Bushrod Island. The agency also arrested at least 10 suspects for allegedly trafficking drugs. It marked the first drug bust by the director of the LDEA, Abraham Kromah, since his appointment by President Joseph Boakai.

In August, officers of the LDEA seized more than a million United States dollars' worth of the deadly methamphetamine, commonly known as "Kush," at two main entry points of the country--Roberts International Airport (RIA), and BO Waterside, the main border with neighboring Sierra Leone--highlight Liberia's recent role as a major transit point for the global drugs trade. LDEA agents confiscated two boxes of what was reported to be tealeaf, which arrived via SN Brussels flight #SN-245 on July 19, 2024. But when the LDEA and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) tested the parcels on July 25, 2024, it proved to be Kush.

In September, in another major operation against drug trafficking, authorities at the Liberian border with Sierra Leone seized 299 kg of marijuana, valued at approximately USD 22,724 or LD 4,317,560. The seizure occurred on Monday, September 16, 2024, during a routine inspection at the Bo Waterside port of entry. Additionally, in a significant bust, the Grand Bassa Detachment of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) apprehended two Nigerian nationals for possession of a substantial quantity of illicit drugs. The operation, which took place along Tubman Street, directly opposite the entrance of Bassa High School in Buchanan, unfolded early Sunday morning, June 9, 2024, following a tipoff received by the agency. Commander Alfred Lackay of the Grand Bassa LDEA revealed that the agency swiftly acted on the intelligence, leading to the discovery of a stockpile of narcotic substances at the suspects' residence.

2024 LOW: During the year under review, President Boakai suspended the Director General, Mr. Abraham S. Kromah, Deputy Director General for Administration, Mr. Gbawou Kowou, and the Deputy Director General for Operations, Mr. Hassan Fadiga of the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in the aftermath of infighting within the LDEA. The President said, "the acts of disorder and chaos that took place at the headquarters of the LDEA were unacceptable."

The incident brought embarrassment to the government with Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman being forced to step in to end the fight between the two top officials. Kromah accused Fadiga of frequently being involved in acts of gross insubordination and often taking disagreements to social media for discussion. As to what led to the altercation on Monday, Kromah accused Fadiga of brandishing a weapon during the altercation with him. "Fadiga was brandishing weapons, and I had to call the Director of police," he said. Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman had to intervene. This marks the second such occurrence of its kind. They were summoned for investigation by the Liberia National Police.

A disciplinary inquiry was launched with Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Justice Minister, on Monday, June 3, among several high-ranking security officers, including IG Coleman, to launch an investigation into the LDEA's leadership fracas.

The investigation at the headquarters of the Liberian National Police (LNP) is sanctioned by President Joseph Boakai, according to a high-profile police source. Eyewitnesses say the police officer said the altercation was caused by a personal matter between Col. Abraham Kromah and Hassan Fadiga. The incident did not involve any civilians and there was no use of dangerous weapons; the officer said. "The investigation for this case will be conducted from a disciplinary standpoint," he added.

GRADE: C+

2025 OUTLOOK: Will the new Director General and his team avoid the replica of 2024 and hold their heads above water? Egos appear to be flying in not just the LDEA but most government ministries and agencies these days.

MONROVIA CITY CORPORATION

MAYOR, John-Charuk S. Siafa

THE LOWDOWN: The Monrovia City Corporation got off to a flying start under new Mayor John Charuk S. Siafa, the 28th Mayor of Monrovia. Siafa expressed a desire to drive positive change and foster a brighter future for the city and its residents. Siafa's vision for the nation's capital is centered around enhancing quality of life, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring equitable opportunities for all. Through strategic initiatives in infrastructure, sanitation, education, and tourism, we aim to create a city that thrives on inclusivity, innovation, and progress.

At his confirmation hearing in February, the mayor declared waste management a national emergency that requires a deliberate collective effort to address as he launched an appeal to the Senate and appropriating arm of government, the Legislature, to allocate more funding in the budget of MCC to help make Monrovia a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. "Financial sustainability remains a key challenge for the city, especially for the collection of solid waste," Mr. Siafa told senators. The appeal for increased budgetary support comes at a critical time when Monrovia is grappling with limited resources and competing priorities.

With overflowing trash bins, clogged drains, and mounting environmental concerns, the Mayor Designate sounded the alarm, emphasizing the urgent need for concerted action, especially financially driven efforts, to mitigate the challenges. According to a World Bank-funded study conducted by Poyry in 2024, 1,174 tons of garbage are projected to be produced daily in greater Monrovia alone, yet only 300 tons are collected. The mayor noted that in the fiscal year 2023 budget, ceiling for government direct support to the cleanliness of Monrovia under the clean cities budget was US$600,000 with a drastic reduction of US$400,000 in the 2024 fiscal budget. He further revealed that data collected by the MCC indicates that to clean Monrovia City at 45%, the Monrovia City Corporation needs a total amount of US$2.8 million only for the collection, disposal, and management of waste within the city limits.

2024 HIGH: The mayor used the first few days of his appointment to resume the first Saturday cleanup exercise, urging community ownership and involvement. The exercise introduced under the mantle of former Mayor Mary Broh, has become a regular routine in a city saddled by lack of resources to maintain its effectiveness. In a city dubbed one of the dirtiest of cities in Africa, the mayor completed an exhaustive one-day assessment of all ongoing infrastructure projects to support a sustainable waste management system in the city. Results from the rigorous inspection carried out in August, revealed substantial enhancements at the Center Street and Fiamah Transfer Stations.

Mayor Siafa announced that the inspection at the Fiamah Waste Transfer Station is 90% finished with renovations, and when it reopens fully in a short while, it will relieve a great deal of the strain on Center Street and other temporary holding facilities. As a result of the Monrovia City Corporation's deliberate efforts to raise the city's cleanliness standards, the locations have significantly improved. He emphasized the importance of raising community knowledge and sensitization around garbage management.

The ongoing rehabilitation projects at Stockton Creek and Fiamah transfer stations are valued at US$137,125.00 and US$208,225.06, respectively. Mayor Siafa, however, disclosed that the Cheesemanburg landfill Urban Sanitation Project, valued at US$1.8 million, involves the construction of a chain-link fence and a 1.9 km community access road.

The MCC, World Bank, USAID, Sida, and Irish Aid have partnered to relocate residents affected by landfill development in Cheesemanburg-Bomi County to newly constructed homes. The inspection's objectives were to assess the state of ongoing projects, pinpoint areas in need of repair, and swiftly notify the public of its conclusions.

During the year, the mayor of Monrovia in a significant move to bolster Monrovia's international relations, Mayor John-Charuk Siafa met with Jakob Haselhuber, the German Ambassador to Liberia in Monrovia over the weekend. The meeting was part of an ongoing effort to enhance the city's global partnerships, focused on the city's systemic reforms and future collaborations.

2024 LOW: The municipal governance of the city came under fire during parts of the year amid criticisms that stockpiles of waste and dirt on some major streets pose health hazards to city dwellers. The situation drew a wave of disappointment over the way the city's cleanliness and waste management are being handled. Senator Edwin Melvine Snowe, Bomi County Senator, has expressed his concern regarding the city's condition. The Bomi County lawmaker raised alarms about the situation, labeling it a major issue that demands immediate government attention. Speaking at the Liberian Senate on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Senator Snowe highlighted Monrovia's current condition as unreflective of the country's image in the 21st century. In a harsh tone, Snowe described the city: "Monrovia is actually dirty and stinky." He urged his colleagues in the Senate to take decisive action to revitalize the city. In his remarks, Snowe singled out the Palm Grove Cemetery and derelict buildings, such as the old Ministry of Education structure on Broad Street, as glaring examples of neglect. He recommended relocating the Palm Grove Cemetery, proposing that this would significantly improve the city's aesthetic appeal. Senator Snowe also suggested that the government enforce measures requiring owners of abandoned buildings to either renovate their properties or face government intervention. The senator expressed disappointment that Monrovia's state has been largely ignored for many years and called for a renewed focus on urban development.

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: Will the mayor and his team get the US$4million needed to keep the city clean?

GENERAL AUDITING COMMISSION

AUDITOR GENERAL, P. Garswa Jackson, Sr.

THE LOWDOWN: The GAC is regarded as the first line of defense for promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability throughout the public sector in Liberia. The GAC was created by an Act of the National Legislature in 1956 which was amended under Charter 53, Sections 1-10 of the Executive Law of 1972, establishing the commission as an independent agency within the Executive Branch. Its basic functions consisted of ensuring transparency, accountability, fiscal discipline, and economic management of government funds and resources. This required the GAC to conduct and perform post and special investigative audits of all ministries, autonomous agencies, state-owned enterprises, other parastatals, and privately-owned entities that interact with the Republic of Liberia for goods and services. In June 2005, the National Transitional Legislative Assembly (NTLA) amended Section 53 of the Act and made the GAC more independent and reporting to the legislature rather than to the executive. This is a necessary step to fight waste, fraud, and abuse, as well as ensure accountability and transparency in the public sector.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the GAC was rated the most independent Supreme Audit Institution in West Africa by the World Bank. According to a report launched recently at a local hotel in Monrovia which reviewed the independence of the GAC and how it affects the effectiveness of external audit function in Liberia. The Report used benchmarking exercise against international standards and practices to determine the extent of independence of the GAC. The World Bank's Supreme Audit Institution Independence Index was launched in 2021.

In total, the GAC completion of over eighty-nine (89) audits and publication of reports from about sixty-two (62) audits. The outstanding reports will be published early next year. The unprecedented systems audit of the Office of the President, the Judiciary, and the Liberian Senate, as well as the unprecedented compliance audits of Executive Protection Agency and the Central Bank of Liberia. All of these reports highlighted significant cases of misappropriation of public funds, but most importantly, the GAC is currently facilitating follow-up activities (independent of the assurance function) to provide technical capacity support in aiding the auditees to implement the recommendations of the report. This will ensure that systems and controls are strengthened at these entities and reoccurrence of the reported irregularities and discrepancies are significantly mitigated. -

The GAC also published the Auditor General's first Follow-up on the Implementation of Audit Recommendations Report in July of 2024, highlighting status of implementation of audit recommendations across 48 entities and 181 audits reports. The status of the implementation of audit recommendations was ranked as fully implemented, partially implemented, not implemented, and not implemented due to budgetary support, the later to distinguish lack of efforts from lack of budgetary support to the entities. The audit follow-up process will aid in expediting the implementation of audit recommendation through provision of technical capacity support to auditees, as indicated above. The exercise is also intended to "name and fame" high implementers and "name and shame" low/non-implementers of audit recommendations.

Also, during the year, the GAC signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding with two prestigious supreme audit institutions globally renowned for providing topnotch capacity building support: 1) The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO)- The Auditor General was invited to Washington to sign a 5-year MoU with the US GAO (Dec 12, 2024) for provisions of technical capacity support, including secondment opportunities for at least one GAC auditor annually. 2) The Swedish National Audit Office (SNAO): The GAC also signed a 5-year MoU for the provision of capacity support to the GAC in April of 2024, a continuation from an initial two years (2022-2024). This institutional arrangement is a continuation of the bilateral relationship initiated in 2008 by the GAC.

Auditor General Jackson was elected as a Governing Board Member for AFROSAI, representing AFROSAI-E, the English-speaking Auditors General of Africa. He has also been appointed to represent AFROSAI-E on the Editorial Board of the African Journal of Integrated Verification of AFROSAI, a specialized body which promotes scientific and institutional communication in relation to the missions, objectives, and principles of AFROSAI. The Auditor General was also invited to facilitate various discussion at high profile events including: The International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Donor Conference in Romania, the 16th AFROSAI General Assembly in Tripoli Libya and the 20th Governing Board Meeting of AFROSAI-E in Kampala, Uganda. Auditor General Jackson was also honorably presented an award of recognition as one of the "Top 25 Champions of Excellence in Public Accountability in Africa 2024" by the African Leadership Magazine, a publication of the African Leadership Organization. The Organization is incorporated in the United Kingdom and is renounced for celebrating, promoting, and advancing African leadership and development and bringing the best out of Africa to a global audience.

2024 LOW: During the year under review, the GAC was embroiled in some controversy during the year under review, when President Boakai mandated auding body to audit the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL). Some legal and political observers triggered a debate over the legality of the President's mandate, the authority of the GAC to audit the CBL and the CBL succumbing its independence to the Executive. Acting on the President's mandate, the GAC dispatched an engagement letter to CBL, outlining the audit's parameters and submitting a series of document requests to support the comprehensive audit.

The debate surrounding the functions of the General Auditing Commission (GAC) in Liberia hinges on the interpretation of its mandate as outlined in the GAC Act, particularly in relation to Section 2.1.3 and Section 5 of the Act.

Section 2.1.3 of the GAC Act establishes the duties of the Auditor General, stating that the Auditor General shall be responsible for auditing the public accounts and public funds of Liberia. It empowers the Auditor General to carry out audits and inquiries of public entities and funds owned or controlled by the government, with the aim of enabling reporting as required by the Act. The section also grants the Auditor General the authority to determine the scope, timing, and type of audits to be conducted, emphasizing the independence of the Auditor General in performing operational duties.

However, legal proponents argue that the GAC's authority to conduct comprehensive audits, such as the one on the Central Bank, may not be justified based on the definition of public accounts or public funds provided in Section 5 of the Act. According to Section 5, public funds or money include resources in the custody or control of the state, such as taxes, user fees, interest, dividends, proceeds from property sales, royalties, fines, grants, and debts due to the state, among others. It also establishes the Consolidated Fund as the repository for all revenues raised or received by the state, except for those specifically designated for other funds or purposes.

Additionally, despite the passage of the General Auditing Commission (GAC) Act of 2014 which granted financial and operational autonomy to the Commission, the GAC has only achieved its operational autonomy. The Commission has not achieved its financial autonomy due to the failure of the National Legislature to approve its annual national budget consistent with the provision of the GAC Act of 2014. According to the Act, the GAC submits its annual budget to the Legislature and the body approves it for inclusion in the National Budget. A copy of the approved budget is submitted to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for information purposes only. The funding should be disbursed in two trenches, half of the approved budget at the beginning of the new fiscal year and the second trenches at the beginning of the second half of the fiscal year. However, time and again, the GAC has submitted its annual budget to the National Legislature, the body has not approved it. Instead, the MFDP provides budget ceiling for the Commission and monthly allotment inconsistent with the Act.

The GAC was also dealt a setback over the failure of the House of Representatives to allow the GAC to audit the lower house consistent with the 2024 GAC's audit plan despite repeated efforts. The decommissioning of the National Security Agency requested audit by the Government for national security reasons despite the NSA exceeding its 2023 approved national budget by more than 56 million United States Dollars was also a major setback for the GAC.

Although the GAC was voted high by the World Bank, it's low score was with financial autonomy, where it scored zero. Primarily because the National Legislature has not operationalized the GAC's financial independence since the passage of the GAC Act in 2014. According to Section 3.4 of the Act, the GAC shall submit its budget to the National Legislature for approval and a copy to the Minister of Finance and Development Planning for information only. After the passage of the overall national budget and signing of the budget into law by the President of Liberia, the GAC should receive its allotment in two trenches, half of its budget within the first week of the first half of the fiscal year, and the second trench within the first week of the second half of the fiscal year. The GAC's management has submitted its budget to the Joint Public Accounts, Audits and Expenditure Committee as per the Act but the National Legislature has never approved GAC's budget for inclusion in the National Budget.

GRADE: A

2025 OUTLOOK: The GAC puts out a lot of audits annually, but when will they lead to prosecution? Will the coming year set the tone?

LIBERIA IMMIGRATION SERVICES

COMMISSIONER, Stephen H. J. Zargo (Suspended)

THE LOWDOWN: The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), formerly the Bureau of Immigration & Naturalization (BIN) is charged with the primary responsibility to implement and enforce the Alien and Nationality Law of Liberia. LIS is one of the security agencies of the Ministry of Justice charged with the statutory mandate to enforce the Alien and Nationality Law of Liberia; and that in fulfillment of this primary responsibility, the Liberia Immigration Service guards and protects the territorial boundaries and borders of Liberia against the illegal entry of persons into the Country: manages all land, air and sea borders and liaises with relevant government institutions to conduct background checks and screening of persons wanting to be issued national identity documents, such as passports, birth certificates and national identity cards.

LIS also participates in joint security operations to supplement the efforts of the Liberia National Police to ensure the maintenance of peace and security in Liberia. LIS further investigates organized criminal cartels engaged in cross border crimes, involving illicit mining, hunting and encroachment of Liberian territory, as well as smuggling, trafficking of arms, drugs, persons, and wildlife (protection of plants and animal species). It adheres to the ECOWAS, MRU Protocols on the free movement of people, goods, and services across the sub-region. LIS honors UN conventions on human rights, and other international conventions and continues to implement regulations and Administrative Instructions that conform to best international practices that emanated out of the Immigration Act of 2016.

When President Boakai took office in January, he turned to Zargo, veteran security personnel with many years of experience, in hopes of keeping the borders safe.

During his confirmation hearing during the year under review, Zargo pleaded with the Senate Committee on Security for support to the LIS to revamp the Migration Information Analysist System (MIDAS) at the Roberts International Airport (RIA). Zargo also pleaded with the Senate Committee on Security for an increment in the salaries of immigration officers. According to him, some LIS officers are taking home US$130, which is a clear violation of the 2015 Decent Work Act.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, LIS launched the first-ever Digital Alien Registration Project in Liberia. Under the project, LIS personnel are being trained in the Digital Immigration Registration System as part of the institution's quest to improve service delivery. At the launch of the project in March LIS Deputy Commissioner General for Naturalization, Atty. Dixon Tamba, said:" The training is aimed at putting Liberia on par with its regional counterparts in digital advancement."

Commissioner Zargo promised major transformation at LIS, needing all hands are needed on deck in addressing the challenges faced by the institution.

During the year under review, thousands of applicants to be recruited into the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), authorities of the LIS have concluded with the selection of the successful 500 recruits, and all is now set for the commencement of training at the LIS training academy in Foya, Lofa County. Initially, the LIS received over 9,000 applicants during the process. During the scrutiny process, thousands of applicants dropped out before the medical examination, which was the final stage of the vetting process. Over 2,000 candidates sat the medical test, with 1,985 candidates making a pass, but only 500 candidates among them could be selected by the LIS due to limited funding available at the moment. The medical testing was conducted by the Africa Union Trading Company, a private medical company operating in Liberia.

As part of the recruitment, LIS mandated that all applicants must pass a drug test before they can be selected to form part of the upcoming training exercises, and subsequent enlistment. Elijah F. Rufus, LIS, Deputy Commissioner for Administration, said, "Given the situation of drugs in the country, before anyone is accepted to be enlisted in the Liberia Immigration Service, you will have to do a drug test before you can be sent for training."

2024 LOW: Commissioner Zargo came under fire during the year under review when President Boakai suspended him without pay for improperly handling official duties.

Commissioner Zargo was required to turn over all official materials, assets, and office accessories to the LIS Deputy Commissioner-General for Administration, Mr. Elijah F. Rufus, who has been in charge of LIS.

While the President fell short of stating the exact alleged misconduct, Zargo and LIS were under scrutiny in the wake of the controversy over the entry into the country of Ibrahim Khalil Cherif, who was accused of subversive activities in neighboring Guinea. He was accused of entering Liberia illegally to recruit ex-combatants in a bid to oust the Junta leadership. Cherif was arrested, charged, and imprisoned at the Monrovia Central Prison, but later mysteriously disappeared, and it is alleged that he was whisked away by top security personnel. Security authorities claimed that Cherif was handed over to Guinean officials by the Joint Security team, though his lawyer disputes this, challenging the government to confirm that he is still alive.

During the year, LIS through Attorney Dixon N. Tamba, Deputy Commissioner General for Naturalization of the Liberia Immigration Service, was forced to deny reports that Contec Global Liberia Limited, an Indian company contracted to print resident permits, is yet to issue any resident permits, despite reportedly charging applicants $350 each. FrontPageAfrica had been reliably informed that it has been three months since the company stop printing permits and other documents, and no permits have been printed. Instead, the company appears to be accepting only application forms from applicants while charging $350. Attorney Tamba, speaking to FrontPageAfrica Tuesday, however, rejected the allegations, saying more than 3,000 cards have been printed.

LIS also found itself in court as several employees among the 245 recently pensioned by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), filed a petition for a Writ of Prohibition at the Supreme Court to challenge the action of the two government entities. The employees who took legal action include Humphrey J. Scott, Christian Gbarwee, Joe Mehn, Nimely A. Wisner, Comfort Gopea, Prince Varney, and Ezekiel Jacobs, among others.

The aggrieved employees, through their lawyers, requested the court issue an alternative Writ of Prohibition to be served to the Liberia Immigration Service, represented by Commissioner Stephen A. Zargo, and the Civil Service Agency, represented by Director General Josiah Jokai. The petitioners informed the Supreme Court Justice in Chambers that they are lawful employees of the Liberia Immigration Service, employed at different times. They explained that on July 22, 2024, the LIS placed an announcement on its bulletin board stating: The petitioners argued that their names were included on a list of 245 employees designated for retirement based on the CSA's identification or recommendation. They claimed that most of them had not yet reached the mandatory retirement age of 65 for LIS employees.

GRADE: D

2025 OUTLOOK: What will Zargo do when he returns from suspension?

GENERAL SERVICES AGENCY

DIRECTOR GENERAL, Galakpai Kortimai

THE LOWDOWN: The GSA is tasked with providing the highest quality, value for money-asset management services to the Government of Liberia (GOL) by 2009, which will enable GSA to make informed decisions and ensure the smooth and uninterrupted delivery of services to the GOL. The GSA Boss, over the weekend, in a press conference at the GSA Office in Central Town, expressed sadness over former government officials' failure to turn over government properties, including cars, which remain a major challenge for new government officials to commute to work.

DG Galakpah Kortima launched the GSA Assets Retrieval Taskforce to go after former government officials and bring back government vehicles as he declared that his tenure faced huge challenges in getting former government officials to account for government vehicles, computers, and printers used by them, making things tough for new government officials to work.

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the GSA in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport announced the launch of government non-revenue plates specifically designed for Government vehicles. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of government resources.

The Director General of the GSA Honorable Galakpai Kortimai emphasized that no government official will be allowed to use government-assigned plates on private vehicles. This move is a significant step towards curbing misuse and ensuring that government assets are used solely for official purposes. To enforce this regulation, the MOT and GSA will conduct regular joint inspections to ensure that all government entities comply with the new rules. Minister of Transport Sirleaf Tyler highlighted the importance of this initiative and called on all government officials to adhere strictly to the regulations. "Officials must rightfully use the non-revenue plates and must not use a single set of plates on two vehicles," he stated. This directive is part of broader efforts to promote ethical practices within government operations.

The new non-revenue plates are expected to streamline the identification of government vehicles, thereby reducing the potential for misuse and ensuring that these vehicles are used for their intended purposes. This initiative reflects the government's dedication to optimizing the use of public resources and upholding the principles of good governance.

Also during the year, the DG of the GSA launched a nationwide GSA Assets Retrieval Taskforce to go after former government officials and bring back government vehicles and other items that were given to them during their time in government without returning them.

The agency is also drafting a New Policy Framework and fleet policy. Additionally, the GSA successfully initiated and developed a new policy to enhance operational efficiency and accountability within the agency.

The agency undertook the renovation of the Centennial Pavilion, completed major renovations of the Centennial Pavilion in preparation for Liberia's July 26 Independence Celebrations, ensuring a historic and dignified venue for national events. The GSA also carried out renovation renovations of the ECOWAS Home, modernizing the facility to align with international standards and support regional diplomatic engagements. The GSA also upgraded dormitories at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), improving living conditions and providing a conducive environment for student learning and development.

The agency also conducted staff capacity training of more than 23 staffers, enhancing their technical skills and operational capacities to better serve the agency and the nation. The GSA also ensured the maintenance of EJS Ministerial Complex and conducted partial maintenance and painting of the EJS Ministerial Complex to improve the aesthetics and functionality of the facility.

2024 LOW: During the year under review, the Plenary of the Senate has cited the Director General of the GSA Galapkah Kortima to appear before its committees on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, Judiciary and Autonomous Commission over a new vehicle purchase policy that goes beyond the US$45,000 benchmark set for acquiring government vehicles.

The Plenary's decision was based on a communication from Grand Gedeh County Senator, Thomas Yaya Nimely, seeking the indulgence of his colleagues to investigate the new policy, which calls for the purchase of vehicles for ministers at the cost of US$65,000 and Deputy Ministers at the cost of US$50,000 with a usage period of three years. The GSA Director General was also requested to come along with a statistic of the number of vehicles already purchased for the ministers and deputy ministers at the current price.

The agency also came under fire over its handling of an investigation into former Police Chief, Patrick Sudue's claim of ownership to a Special Utility Vehicle impounded as part of the ongoing assets recovery and properties retrieval exercise.

In March, the Supreme Court ordered the release of vehicles and issued a writ of prohibition to any other further action on seizure in the wake of the impounding of several vehicles belonging to the Gracious Ride Company, a private transport enterprise in Liberia. In a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh and signed by Cllr. Sam Mamulu, Chief Clerk of the Supreme Court introduced the case as "Gracious Ride by and thru its manager, Francis T. Blamo of the City of Monrovia versus the Asset Recovery Task Force headed by Edwin Kla Martin also of the City of Monrovia."

Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba, presiding in Chambers ordered to release all vehicles seized and stay all seizure pending the outcome of the conference." The case arose from the action of the recently appointed Assets Recovery Committee where it went ahead to impound several vehicles belonging to Gracious Ride reportedly for being assets of the government but being run as private business for profit. The action also covered other vehicles believed to be properties of the government that should have been returned to the government when individuals to whom the vehicles were assigned ceased to be in the employ of the government upon.

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: How will the GSA's plan to harmonize the purchasing cost of vehicles for government officials go? The plan to address the alarming trend of misuse of government assets ranging from office equipment to motor vehicles and other moveable items is real.

INTERNAL AUDIT AGENCY(IAA)

DIRECTOR GENERAL, David A. Kemah, MBA, CPATHE LOWDOWN: The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) is an Autonomous Integrity Institution established by an Act of Legislature with the mandate to establish, direct and control Internal Audit Functions across all branches of government including the Executive, Legislative & Judiciary. DG Kemah recently unveiled plans to develop a five-year strategic plan, which includes professionalizing the institution. "The initial part of that plan involves having some of our auditors improve their capacity by taking the CIA exam," Kemah told FrontPageAfrica in an interview. The DG explained that he has introduced the scorecard system at public institutions, which informs our decision on where and how to focus our Internal Audit operations, covering areas like payroll policy, management of fixed assets, budgetary allocations, and more. We are working on automating the audit process with specialized audit software to increase the quality and speed of our work. While acknowledging that the IAA may not be meeting some of its objectives as required by the act establishing the Agency 100%, significant work has been done. "People expect more from the IAA because the public interest in the financial operations of the government is very high. To build public confidence, we need to professionalize our staff and ensure that our recommendations to public institutions are implemented. We will work on building cordial relationships with institutions to achieve this."

2024 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the Office of the President invited the Internal Audit Agency and approved the deployment of an internal auditor from (IAA), who will supervise, direct and control all internal audit activities at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

During the year, the IAA embarked on a five -day in-service training program for county internal treasury auditors from seven counties of Liberia. The participating counties include Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Maryland. The training, sponsored by the World Bank, commenced on July 19, 2024, in Kakata, Margibi County, and will run until July 23, 2024.

The five -day training was aimed to build the capacity of Internal Auditors from across Liberia who are charged with the responsibility to monitor the utilization of county development funds and ensure compliance with the rule of law.

DG Kemah also launched Public Sector Compliance Scorecard, Pentana Audit Software, and Recognition of Internal Auditors which is expected to transform internal auditing in government and mark a departure from the old manual method of performing internal auditing to an automated digitized, cloud -based modern audit software for the first time in the public sectors.

The Pentana audit software will transform internal auditing in government as it marks the departure from the old, manual method of performing internal auditing, to an automated, digitalized, and cloud-based modern audit software for the first time in the public sector. In addition, the IAA validation stamp will authenticate that the IAA auditors have reviewed a document and confirmed that it is complying.

Also, during the year, the IAA DG declared that the entity was overwhelmed with what he described as a "boatload" of audit requests from several ministries and agencies since the inception of the new government. According to him, the IAA is receiving numerous requests from different government entities, and he encouraged Internal Auditors to remain professional and independent in their line of duty. He made this statement at a general meeting on Friday.

In a stunning new development, the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has initiated a Special Audit to unravel a complex web of financial mismanagement and operational lapses during the 2024 Inauguration, raising serious questions about the integrity of the process and implicating Unity Party Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh in a corruption saga.

IAA Director General Hon. David Kemah announced the audit, emphasizing its importance in upholding transparency and accountability. "The Special Audit is in line with our mandate to scrutinize Government and donor-funded activities. We aim to shed light on any irregularities surrounding the inauguration," stated Hon. Kemah at a press conference in Monrovia. The allegations surrounding the $650,000 allocated for the inauguration have taken a concerning turn, with reports suggesting that funds intended for celebrations in all 73 districts were not appropriately disbursed.

2024 LOW: The IAA took everyone by surprise when the Cold Case Unit (CCU) of the Liberia National Police (LNP) launched a fresh investigation into the 2020 death of Emmanuel Barthan Nyeswa, the former Director General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA). Speculations have long persisted that the Weah administration masterminded the death of Nyeswa. However, the administration at the time denied any involvement with the incident. Previous probes into Nyeswa's mysterious death failed to bring to light conclusive evidence of who may have been involved. LNP Inspector General, Col. Gregory Coleman, said on Tuesday that several former senior officials, whom he described as 'Persons of Interest,' were seen at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center the night Nyeswa was rushed there.

GRADE: C

2025 OUTLOOK: The IAA receives lots of requests for audit but often fails to release findings. Will the coming year change the trend?

Coming Wednesday: the SoE's.