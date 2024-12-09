Liberia: Visiting U.S. Delegation Commits to Bridge Liberia's Past and Future Through Youth Empowerment and Historical Preservation

Monrovia — A distinguished team of U.S.-based scholars, filmmakers, and researchers is in liberia on a mission aimed at both empowering the country's youth and preserving its vital historical ties to the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Led by Kenneth Stewart, the founder of Diving With a Purpose (DWP), this delegation seeks to illuminate the past and inspire the future through education, storytelling, and cultural exchange.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, the delegation spoke at a news conference in Monrovia, explaining their mission and its deep significance to Liberia's heritage and future. Among the team members present were Kamau Sadiki, DWP's Lead Instructor; Tara Roberts, National Geographic Fellow and DWP diver; Dr. Carl Patrick Burrowes, a prominent scholar of Liberian history; and Roderick Putnam, an acclaimed producer and director among others. The team's visit, which lasts from December 3 to 15, 2024, centers on the legacy of the Guerrero, a Spanish slave ship intercepted in 1827 that played a pivotal role in Liberia's history.

The team's mission is multifaceted. First, they aim to honor the victims and survivors of the Guerrero, whose tragic journey ended with a battle between the ship and a British naval vessel, resulting in 41 Africans drowning. Those who survived were eventually freed and resettled in Liberia, helping form communities like New Georgia. The delegation plans to build a monument to commemorate this history and engage with the descendants of the survivors, many of whom carry surnames such as Clark, Brown, Hanson, and Gibbs.

Kenneth Stewart, speaking at the news conference, emphasized the broader importance of their work: "All the problems the world faces come from people. My focus is on young people because they are the ones who can shape a better future." Stewart's organization, DWP, has trained over 500 young Black and Brown divers and documented 18 slave shipwrecks across six countries, making significant contributions to uncovering untold stories of the African diaspora. In Liberia, the team plans to replicate this success by developing youth empowerment programs, including scholarships, vocational training, and entrepreneurship initiatives. Stewart firmly believes that history is not just about the past, but about empowering the next generation. "This isn't just about the past; it's about building a brighter future," he remarked.

Kamau Sadiki, DWP's Lead Instructor, also highlighted the importance of training young people to become the next generation of maritime archaeologists and conservators. "It's about giving young people the tools to connect with their heritage and create a future based on that foundation," he said.

The delegation's visit has also underscored the critical role that Liberia plays in the global narrative of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Tara Roberts, National Geographic Fellow and DWP diver, pointed out the urgency of preserving this history. "There are only two known slave ships--The Guerrero and The Clotilda--that have been discovered. We cannot afford to let these stories be forgotten," she stated.

Dr. Carl Patrick Burrowes, a scholar and author specializing in Liberian history, stressed the importance of remembering and preserving Liberia's rich heritage. "African history is a living archive of resilience and unity. It is crucial that we preserve it for future generations," Burrowes said.

Roderick Putnam, a filmmaker and director, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that documentaries can serve as powerful tools to connect Liberia's history to the global community.

"This is not just a Liberian story--it's a global story," he said.

As they engage with Liberians, the team said it is committed to forging lasting partnerships to ensure the continued preservation of black historical and cultural legacy. The team plans to hold several events and screenings, engaging the public with documentaries and discussions about the history of Guerrero and the African diaspora.

Kenneth Stewart emphasized that his vision for Liberia extends far beyond history. He said his commitment to the country's future is embodied in his focus on youth. "We're going to sit down with stakeholders, find young people, and start a process that will create change--one step, one building at a time," he said. His mission, however, is not just about developing skills--it's about creating an environment where young people can thrive. "We need to help young people understand that they are the solution. They are the ones who will make a difference."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The delegation's work in Liberia also holds profound significance on a global scale. Many of the team members view their visit as an important chapter in recovering lost narratives--not just for Liberia, but for the world at large. The Guerrero's story is an indelible part of Liberia's history, and by shedding light on it, the delegation hopes to prompt deeper conversations about the lasting effects of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Dr Artemus Gaye for his party concluded during the news conference, "A nation that respects scholarship, research, innovation, arts, and culture is bound to succeed." His belief is that Liberia's commitment to these values will not only ensure the success of this mission but also help chart a brighter future for its youth.

Liberia, founded by freed American Blacks, Liberated Africans, and Indigenous communities, stands as a testament to resilience, unity, and the enduring power of shared heritage. By preserving this history and empowering the next generation, the delegation's visit offers a vital opportunity to honor Liberia's past while building a future rooted in education, innovation, and cultural pride.