Liberian Farmers Proffer Solutions to Improve Agriculture in Liberia At National Farmers' Conference

Margibi County — Participants at this year's Farmers' Conference have put forward several recommendations aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability in Liberia, coinciding with the 2024 National Agriculture Fair.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with various development organizations, the conference attracted stakeholders, including farmers, processors, agro-input dealers, government officials, and international partners.

Held in Kakata, Margibi County, at the Booker Washington Institute over the weekend, the event centered around the theme "Food Security, Nutrition, and Sustainable Development," underscoring the critical role of agriculture in Liberia's economic growth and food security.

Attendees addressed pressing issues within the sector, such as gender disparities in resource access, the impacts of climate change on farming, and the urgent need for updated research and innovative agricultural practices.

Key observations from participants emphasized the commitment of Liberian farmers and the necessity for robust policy frameworks to support agricultural advancement.

In response to these discussions, a resolution was drafted, focusing on seven primary areas.

Among the recommendations, the resolution calls for strengthening the farmers' support system, which includes ensuring timely access to agricultural inputs at subsidized rates, implementing capacity-building programs, and promoting cooperatives for knowledge sharing.

Enhancing agricultural financing was also emphasized, with participants urging the government and financial institutions to expand credit facilities for small and medium farmers.

Additionally, they proposed the establishment of a National Agricultural Fund to support rural enterprises.

To strengthen value addition and market access, the resolution suggests improvements to rural infrastructure, promotion of local produce, and investment in agro-processing to enhance profitability.

The need for fostering climate-resilient agriculture was another focal point, with calls for policies that address climate change and the adoption of climate-smart technologies and sustainable land management practices.

Furthermore, the resolution highlighted the necessity of targeted initiatives for youth, gender, and people with disabilities. Participants underscored the importance of providing equitable access to resources and opportunities for young and female farmers.

In terms of research and innovation, the resolution recommends increased funding for agricultural research and encourages partnerships between academia, the private sector, and the government to drive innovation.

Moreover, participants advocated for strengthening policy and governance, urging increased government funding, the implementation of fair market access policies, and the establishment of a monitoring framework to ensure accountability in agricultural practices.

At the end of the conference--participants including farmers, processors, and agribusinesses, pledged to collaborate with the government and international partners to implement these resolutions.

"By uniting our efforts, we pledge to transform agriculture into a robust engine of sustainable growth and food security for all," they declared.

At the same time, Hon. David K. Akoi, Deputy Minister for Planning and Development at the Ministry of Agriculture, received the resolutions and committed to presenting them to the Minister of Agriculture.

He emphasized that the government of Liberia takes a keen interest in many of the recommendations and plans to prioritize their implementation.