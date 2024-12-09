Liberia: President Boakai Announces Government's Plan to Create Agricultural Bank for Improved Farmer Loan Access

Kakata — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has announced that the Government of Liberia is in the process of establishing an agricultural bank designed to provide farmers with easier access to loans.

The President emphasized that this initiative aims to alleviate the challenges farmers currently face when seeking loans from commercial banks, which he believes are not adequately suited to meet their needs.

President Boakai made the disclosure on Friday during the official opening of the National Agriculture Fair 2024 (NAF 2024) at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) Campus in Kakata, Margibi County.

The fair, themed "Promoting Agriculture for Food Security, Nutrition, and Sustainable Development," gathered farmers, government officials, international partners, and agricultural stakeholders to celebrate Liberia's agricultural sector and strategize for its enhancement.

President Boakai underscored the critical role of agriculture in Liberia's economic development and reiterated the government's commitment to food security, poverty reduction, and sustainable development through the National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP 2024-2030).

"Our farmers are the backbone of our nation's progress, and today we reaffirm our dedication to overcoming the challenges that hinder agricultural growth while celebrating the resilience and innovations of our esteemed farmers," stated President Boakai.

The President stressed the significance of the ARREST Agenda, positioning agriculture as a cornerstone in achieving Liberia's development goals.

He urged all Liberians to embrace the mantra, "Liberians Feed Yourselves," stressing the urgent need to reduce dependence on food imports by utilizing the country's fertile land and abundant resources.

Acknowledging the potential of young farmers, President Boakai reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating opportunities for youth participation in agriculture, pledging ongoing support in training, funding, and access to technology.

"We are prioritizing youth and women in agriculture; they are key to shaping Liberia's agricultural sector and building a self-sustaining economy," he asserted.

The President expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Agriculture and the organizers of NAF 2024 for their dedication and commitment. He also called on international partners, private sector players, and financial institutions to join efforts in transforming Liberia's agricultural sector.

President Boakai, however, reiterated his commitment to advancing policies that prioritize agriculture and sustainable development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is our duty to build a Liberia that feeds itself and thrives on its agricultural strengths," he declared, encouraging all to rise to the occasion and work towards ensuring that Liberia nourishes its people and sustains its development for generations to come.

The three-day National Agriculture Fair 2024 showcased innovative farming techniques, including the introduction of new agricultural technologies.

Meanwhile, farmers from across the country showcased their contributions to the country's agricultural sector as they displayed their agricultural products.