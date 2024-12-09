Liberia: Senator Zoe Pennue Denies Kinsmen's Involvement in Plans to Remove Prince Johnson's Body, Warns Against Falsehoods for Political Gains

Monrovia — Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue has distanced citizens of the county from speculations and plans to storm the Samuel A. Stryker Funeral Parlours in Monrovia and forcibly take cease of the remains of fallen Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson as a revenge for brutally killing their kinsmen ex-President Samuel K. Doe.

Senator Johnson allied himself with Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) rebel group when it launched the First Liberian Civil War in 1989 to overthrow President Samuel Doe.

Due to a rift with Taylor, Senator Johnson soon formed an NPFL splinter group, the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL), which captured, tortured and executed Doe in 1990.

On Thursday, November 28, Senator Johnson, who is regarded as the political godfather of Nimba County, collapsed in his bathroom during a shower and went into a coma.

He was later confirmed dead upon arrival at the Hope for Women Hospital in Paynesville, family sources confirmed.

Following his demise, there were reports and calls from some citizens on the social media and in the public for the remains of Senator Johnson to be forcibly removed from the Samuel A. Stryker Funeral Home and destroyed as a "payback" for the gruesome murder of President Doe.

Grand Gedeans (natives of Grand Gedeh County) were reported to be the ones contemplating on the move.

No plan

But speaking in an exclusive interview with reporters at his residence in Sinkor, Monrovia, over the weekend, Senator Pennue, who was a nephew of former Liberian President Samuel K. Doe, described the allegation as a calculated ploy being orchestrated by others to gain political relevance at the expense of citizens of both Grand Gedeh and Nimba counties.

He pointed out that people (who he did not name) are intensifying the allegation of a plan by Grand Gedeans to cease the body of Senator Johnson as a means to "rise again in politics".

He maintained that the report is intended to put citizens of the two counties at loggerheads with one another.

Senator Pennue claimed that the allegation is also being widely spread by those he called "looters" to satisfy their personal aggrandizement.

He observed that during the early 90s, some citizens of Liberians, especially politicians were "successful" in dividing citizens hailing from the two counties.

He added that gone are the days where people will spew division amongst Nimbaians and Grand Gedeans to satisfy their personal ego.

Senator Pennue stressed that the current harmonious relationship and unity subsisting among sons and daughters from Grand Gedeh and Nimba serving in government is a clear indication that Nimbaians and Grand Gedeans would no longer allow themselves to be used to stir confusion in Liberia.

"We believe that some Liberian people were successful by dividing the Krahn, Gio and Mano. But as we speak, the leaders from these two counties (Nimba and Grand Gedeh) presently in national leadership are a very intelligent set of people. What happened in the past and people used our brothers and sisters from Nimba and Grand Gedeh that brought Liberia to this level today-they shouldn't think that they can use the Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Senators Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, Thomas Yaya Nimely, Representatives from the two counties and our brothers and sisters. For the past 35 years, we have been united. Our fallen Senator and I sat together. "

He emphasized that though the 1990 Liberian civil conflict sparked out due to disagreement between past leaders of the two counties, Liberians and international partners should "relax," as the current breed of national leaders from Nimba and Grand Gedeh would not repeat the ugly past.

Senator Pennue maintained that the new generation of national leaders from Nimba and Grand Gedeh are under obligation to bring their peoples together.

"The story out there that you guys are seeing, I can reassure the public that not one person from Grand Gedeh County, child or adult is thinking to do such. I know my people very well; we are hospitable and kind people.No Grand Gedean has that mine; if anybody is thinking about doing such, go and do the DNA; that person will not come from Grand Gedeh."

"We can assure the people of Liberia and the International Community that nobody should think that the Krahn people are attempting to take away the remains of Senator Johnson. We believe that the people of Nimba and Grand Gedeh will continue to hold together to rebuild our country and tell the Liberian people that what happened in the past, nobody would use these two counties to accomplish their aim or rise again in politics. Those days are gone! We remain prepared to move this country forward."

Inter-marriages

According to him, citizens of Nimba and Grand Gedeh are inter-related as evidenced by marriages amongst them and the huge number of Nimbaians residing in Grand Gedeh.

"For example, my children's cousins are from Nimba. Just know that, there is unity among our people. "

Will attend funeral

Senator Pennue pointed out the legislative caucus of Grand Gedeh County would be fully represented at the funeral service and burial of Senator Johnson expected to take place in Nimba next year.

According to him, the move is intended to further solidify the existing peace and unity amongst citizens from the two counties and show that they are not divided.

Senator Johnson emphasized that: "I couldn't believe that my immediate seat mate was dead because most of the time the fallen Senator always comes to session late. I felt that he (Johnson) was coming to session late that day."

He described the death of Senator Johnson as "unbelievable".

Senator Pennue disclosed that he was constrained to indefinitely postpone a meeting he scheduled with youths of Grand Gedeh at his residence in Monrovia on November 29 due to the passing of his colleague Senator Johnson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the decision was taken at the time to avoid his action being misconstrued by others that he and his kinsmen were celebrating the demise of Senator Johnson.

Respecting traditions

Senator Pennue was not among Senators who paid tributes to their fallen colleague last Tuesday in the Chamber of the Liberian Senate.

He attributed his decision to respect for traditions.

"Some of us are very emotional. There is certain information or news that you will hear and you cannot talk about it because when you are talking sorrow will come to you. I respect traditions and so, I allowed my senior brother Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely to give tribute on behalf of the people of Grand Gedeh County. So, it does not mean I never wanted to pay tribute. Senator Johnson was my seat mate and you saw the cordial relationship between him and I."

He, however, expressed the hope that the caucus would pay tributes at the funeral.

He denied reports that citizens of Grand Gedeh were celebrating the death of Senator Johnson.

Senator Pennue took time to recount his relationship with ex-President Doe and called on Liberian Muslims and Christains to continue to pray for peace and unity among citizens of Grand Gedeh and Nimba

"If you think you want to be President for Nimbaians to vote for you, leave the people of Grand Gedeh name alone. Go and sell your platform to them. The late Samuel K. Doe, former President of the Republic of Liberia, was my mother's youngest brother from one ma (mother), one pa (father).