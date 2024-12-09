Ghana: Police Arrest 8 Over Electoral Shootings - Chase Assailants, Double Voter

The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight suspects following shooting incidents that resulted in deaths at two constituencies, and other election relate offences during the just ended General Election..

Four persons were grabbed following a shooting incident in Kasoa in the Central Region.

The incident that occurred at a polling station at the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the region, resulted in the death of a man and another person injured.

The suspects, identified as Awudu Yakubum, Kwabena Essah, Hakeem Bawa, and Issaka Mashual, are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the police.

The police disclosed that one AK47 rifle and 69 rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the suspects.

The statement noted that the injured was receiving medical treatment, while the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

At Nyankpala, in Tolon constituency of the Northern Region, the police arrested four persons namely, Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed, in connection with a shooting incident.

The police confirmed that the incident led to the death of one person and the injury of another.

The injured victim is currently receiving medical care, while the body of the deceased is taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy, a statement issued by the police revealed.

In another electoral related incident, the police has launched a manhunt for a group of individuals, who attacked a private building in Akweteyman, Accra, causing damage to collation materials and injuring one person.

The incident occurred at the private collation centre of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei North Constituency.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akro, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, whilst addressing journalists, said two suspects, Ryan Gbagbathi and Huzaif', have been identified as part of the group responsible for the attack.

She urged the public to remain calm as efforts were underway to apprehend the suspects and prosecute them.

"The suspects are currently in custody and assisting the police investigation," it added.

Additionally, a polling station agent has been arrested by the police for double voting at Appiahkrom Polling Station A, in the Wassa Akropong of the Western Region.

The suspect, Kwoe Stephen s currently in police custody and assisting with the investigation.

--GNA