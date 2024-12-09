Ghana: NDC Commends IGP for Conduct of Elections

9 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), for the conduct of the December 7 General Election.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, on Sunday praised the IGP at a press conference in Accra.

"... And IGP Dampare, we will continue to commend you and your Elections Security Task for the yeoman's job that you have done. But your job is not done because we are nowhere near the conclusion of the electoral process," he stated.

Mr Gyamfi, however, alleged that the IGP's work was being undermined by certain elements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their collaborators in the military. He said what they were seeing in the constituencies' collation centres was not what the IGP and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces had promised".

Mr Gyamfi said "we know that you are not a party to what is happening ...", and appealed to all supporters of the party to remain calm and wait for the official declaration of the elections results.

He said the NDC provisional data showed that the NDC's presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama had won the presidential election and that the party had secured about 187 parliamentary seats.

-- GNA

