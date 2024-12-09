Ghana Has Won - National Peace Council

The National Peace Council (NPC) has commended Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for respecting his commitment to the fourth Presidential Elections Peace Pact.

The NPC in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit also congratulated John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, "for his social media acceptance of the concession by the Vice President".

The Council said it had witnessed the concession speech by the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

"As we await the official declaration of results by the Electoral Commission, the NPC encourages all parties and their supporters to remain calm to keep the peace of the country," the statement said.

--GNA