Ghana Has Won - National Peace Council

9 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Peace Council (NPC) has commended Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for respecting his commitment to the fourth Presidential Elections Peace Pact.

The NPC in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit also congratulated John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, "for his social media acceptance of the concession by the Vice President".

The Council said it had witnessed the concession speech by the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

"As we await the official declaration of results by the Electoral Commission, the NPC encourages all parties and their supporters to remain calm to keep the peace of the country," the statement said.

--GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.