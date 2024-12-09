Ghana: Surprises, Jubilation Greet Mahama's Victory

Surprises and jubilation rocked various parts of the country as provisional results indicate that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the December 7, 2024 general election.

Mammoth crowd mostly dressed in party paraphernalia, sung danced and chanted the name of the NDC flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama in some parts of the Western Region.

Drivers and motorcyclists touted horns, while the crowd made up mostly of young men and women joined by children who had taken over the streets and roads in Sekondi, and other communities in the Western region, where the NDC annexed seven seats from the New Patriotic Party (NPP): Kwesimintsim, Sekondi, Mpohor, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Essikado-Ketan, Shama and Ahanta West constituencies.

Overall, the NDC now holds 15 seats out of the 17 in the Western Region.

Bookmakers have described the electionss in the Western Region as one of the keenest and fiercest contest ever held in the Fourth Republic

At Kwesiminstsim, Philip Fiifi Buckman (NDC) polled 15,927 votes to beat the incumbent Dr Prince Hamid Armah, a Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, who had 13,317 votes. Joe Mensah, a former NPP MP, now independent, got 1,835 votes.

At Sekondi, a fresher, NDC's Blay Armah Nyameke, garnered 14,558 votes to beat incumbent MP and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who had 11,084 votes.

Mavis Kuukua Bissue (NDC) won the Ahanta West seat with 28,227 votes to beat Francis Eric Pobee (NPP) who got 19,663 votes.

Geoffrey Buta, who reports from Tamale, said that thousands of supporters of the NDC took to the streets to celebrate the concession of defeat by the presidential candidate of the NPP, Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia.

The announcement sparked impromptu parades, singing, and dancing across the metropolis by NDC supporters.

The party sympatisers clad in party colours, flooded the streets, waved flags, hoisted banners, and chanted the name of Mr Mahama.

People in motorcades blared horns, and jubilated through major roads, converging at the city centre. The celebration was marked by cultural display, with drummers and dancers, adding a vibrant rhythm to the joyous occasion.

"We've waited for this moment, and today, it feels like a dream come true," said Adiza Ibrahim, an NDC supporter, who joined the crowd at Tamale Jubilee Park.

"This victory is for the people," declared Kwesi Appiah, an NDC Northern regional organizer, adding "It's a testament to the hard work and resilience of Ghanaians who stood by the party through thick and thin."

Abdallah Mohammed, a young voter, said "with the dust of the elections now settling, all eyes turn

to the transition of power and the incoming administration's plans to address the pressing issues facing the nation."

SAMUEL AGBEWODE, reporting from Ho, the Volta Regional, said people started celebrating as soon as they heard in the media that Mr Mahama had won the 2024 General Election per provisional result.

NDC sympathisers took to the major streets of Ho singing and dancing to party music ahead of the Electoral Commission (EC)'s declaration of the results.

The jubilant NDC support ers took to the major streets of Ho around 10: 15am, which saw hundreds of people expressing their joy over the victory Mahama's victory over Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

A business woman, Vivian Kalegbe, said the victory of the NDC and Mr Mahama should be seen as an economic freedom and an end to chronic hardship in the country because Mr Mahama was a best manager of the economy, who would soon put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians.

Mr Victor Nyamadi, also a trader, stated that the free Senior High School education was not effective as it did not reflect in the lives of parents because he spent a lot of money on his two children at the SHS and did not feel that there was anything like free education.