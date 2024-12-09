Ghana: GFA, NRSA Launch Campaign to Enhance Road Safety Awareness

9 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) have launched a Road Safety Campaign to raise awareness about road safety in the country.

The FA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and the acting Director-General of the NRSA, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, launched the campaign at the Headquarters of the Football Association on Wednesday December 4, 2024.

The campaign is a collaborative initiative between the two institutions that seeks to reduce road traffic accidents and its related fatalities and injuries in Ghana.

The GFA has put all its football products and its related platforms, channels and logistics at the disposal of the National Road Safety Authority to use for effective road safety education and awareness for the greater good of Ghanaians.

As part of the initiative, the GFA and NRSA will roll out a series of activities, including Defensive and Refresher Drivers Training for football fans, clubs and the communities.

FA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressed delight about the partnership and emphasised the importance of collective effort, especially from football clubs, to ensure the campaign's success.

The acting Director-General of the NRSA, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng revealed the alarming and disturbing statistics surrounding road accidents and urged football clubs and players to serve as road ambassadors.

"Every year, thousands of lives are lost on our roads, leaving families and communities devastated, but we believe that together, we can make a difference. This partnership reflects the power of collaboration in addressing national challenges."

During football matches, road safety educational materials will be distributed to raise awareness and during match halftimes, spectators will be sensitised through the central public address system and through one-on-one engagements at vantage points at the various stadia. -Ghanafa.org

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.