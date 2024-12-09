Ghana: Mahama Secures Landslide Victory - Bawumia Concedes Defeat - EC to Declare Mahama President-Elect

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says Ghana is more important than any individual politician in the country, as he concedes defeat to former President John Dramani Mahama.

To this end he said it was important that the interest of the country was placed ahead of the interest of any individual irrespective of the electoral outcomes in any elections.

"I have just called his Excellency John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him as President-elect of the Republic of Ghana. I said during the signing of the peace pact that I was sure of two things. Ghana will win and peace will reign.

"Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions and we must always put Ghana first. While this was not our desired outcome, I say this is part of the democratic process," he emphasised.

Dr Bawumia made these remarks in his concession speech ahead of the formal announcement of the results of the December 7 general elections by the Electoral Commission.

He said "I am making this concession speech before the official announcement by the Electoral Commission to avoid further tension and preserve the peace of our country."

The Vice President said it was important for the investor community to continue to believe that Ghana was peaceful and democratic in character since that remained the country's most important assets.

He said with the NPP being committed democrats it would ensure that there was a very smooth transition so that the business of government would continue seamlessly.

"The NPP will offer the needed support to the new government in a very responsible way. We have conceded defeat like any consummate democrat would do, but we have not abandoned the fight to transform Ghana and expand opportunities to all sections of our society," he said.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP would not be a disruptive opposition even though they would subject "government actions and policies" to strict scrutiny in the interest of the country.

"Our MPs, I am convinced, will do a thorough job to advance our democracy and ensure that the citizenry gets the best out of the democratic dispensation," he emphasised.

"To the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party, I know the feeling hurts given that this is not the result you worked for."

Consoling the numerous supporters of the ruling party who had been battered by the outcome of the elections, he said this was not desired outcome, stressing that "I say this is part of the democratic process. We put our best foot forward in the contest explaining our policies and programmes.

"However, it is sometimes the case that the voter would have other ideas. I am very proud of the efforts of our campaign team and I thank them very much," he added.

"I know you would feel there is darkness ahead. That is natural, especially when in all sincerity you gave the assignment your all. But I assure you that we will regroup and come back even stronger," the Vice President said.

Furthermore he said "We will take stock of events and pick lessons to guide us going forward. In the interim, I urge you all to look into the future with optimism and hope. We may have lost the battle but not the war."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed his gratitude to all MPs-elect with special emphasis on those from the NPP side, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his wife, Hajja Samira Bawumia and to his children.

Dr Bawumia also thanked his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and his wife Alma Prempeh for their strong support in this campaign as well as revered traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the generality of Ghanaians for their support.

He also singled out former President Kufuor, the Council of Elders, Executives, and the rank and file of the NPP for mention.