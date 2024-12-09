Nigeria: When You Have Good Woman Like Chioma, You Don't Want to Mess It Up - Davido

Popular singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has showered praises on his wife, Chioma.

During an appearance on The Morning Hustle podcast on Tuesday, the award-winning artist shared insights into his personal life and his relationship with Chioma.

Davido described Chioma as a calm and supportive partner despite the challenges of being in the spotlight.

"She's a calm lady, she's a good woman. When you have a good woman like that, you don't want to mess it up," he said.

Reflecting on their wedding day, Davido described it as "the happiest moment of my life." He revealed that he felt completely at ease during the celebration, even when it came to the presence of uninvited guests.

"My wife was more on the lookout. I was chilling. That was the happiest day of my life. I could see my enemy and give him a hug that day," he said.

When asked why he chose to marry Chioma, Davido explained, "She's been my girlfriend for like 12 to 13 years. She was the only one I could have chosen."

The Unavailable crooner went on to emphasize that he couldn't imagine marrying anyone else.

"She's my friend. If it's not her, I'm not getting married," he affirmed.

Davido also highlighted how Chioma stood by him in the early stages of his career when his earnings were modest compared to his current success.

"I was famous. I wasn't big, but I was kind of okay. Let me explain, now I'm making like $600,000 per show; on a good day, I make a million. So, she was with me when I was making about $2,000," he shared.