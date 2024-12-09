Nigeria: Honour Attah With Street Names

"No man was ever honoured for what he received, but for what he gave"-- Calvin Coolidge, 1872-1933, 30th US President.

It was twenty years ago, when the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, launched his book titled RESOURCE CONTROL. I was deeply honoured to have been asked to write the Foreword to that book which primarily advanced the co-joined principles of derivation and return to the federalism on which Nigeria was based in 1960. Akwa Ibom State was an oil producing state in 2004; Lagos was not. Why was I Lagos Boy standing side by side with the Governor of a state which stood to receive more revenue allocation from Abuja, if the agitation succeeded, while Lagos might receive a smaller slice of the national cake? The reason was simple. "There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells that it is right." (Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr, 1929-1968).

Attah was not the only Governor from the Niger Delta who advocated for the derivation principle and a larger share of the oil revenue for Niger Delta. He was joined by Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa State and James Ibori of Delta State in demanding that one and a half per cent derivation was unfair to the states; with onshore-offshore dichotomy also thrown in. The three set out to redress the situation while the cowards and traitors governing Abia, Cross River, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers either stood aloof or actually undermined their efforts.

Attah became the arrow-head of the movement because he wrote the book (copies are still available) and instantly became the number one enemy of President Obasanjo who was determined to continue with the rape of the Niger Delta. Nothing is more painful for me than watching governments and leaders of the Niger Delta giving Obasanjo the red carpet treatment each time he visits the area. With a friend like OBJ who needs enemies? He not only opposed the demand for derivation, he made sure that Ibori, Alamieyeseigha and Attah paid heavily for pushing the agenda to the successful end of getting the oil producing states 13.5 per cent derivation, without the obnoxious onshore-offshore dichotomy. I was very happy for the states.

"I hate ingratitude more in a man than lying, vainness, babbling drunkenness or any other taint of vice whose strong corruption inhabits our frail blood." William Shakespeare, 1564-1616.

There can be no doubt concerning the benefits derived by the states from that struggle. Just remove 13.5 per cent derivation from the revenue allocation to the states and it will be clear how much poorer they will all become. In any society wanting to create individuals who would promote the people's welfare one thing they do is to honour them for their contributions. They build monuments, name institutions and streets after them; declare days to express appreciation. With the exception of Akwa Ibom State, all the other Niger Delta states now collecting huge allocations have proved ungrateful. None has done anything to acknowledge his contribution to their progress. This is scandalous.

Granted, the current Governors and leaders of the States Houses of Assembly might not be aware of the debt of gratitude owed to Attah; and which had not been discharged by ill-mannered predecessors. But, henceforth, none can claim ignorance. Attah, who turned 86 on November 20, deserves at least a major road named for him in every state of the Niger Delta.

ATTAH REMEMBERED BY DR UDEME NNANA

Fortunately, not everybody forgot the great man's contributions to the development of the Niger Delta. Dr Udeme Nnana remains the only person appointed to office by Governor Attah, who had remained loyal till today.

He has been organising an annual Book Colloquium aiming to promote book reading in the state to mark Attah's birthday. This year was no exception. Below is a summary of what transpired this year.

The Keynote Speaker - Sunday Udo Akpan, The Chairman was Abom Tony Esu, a former Member of the House of Reps

Barr.Bassey Dan Abia, former Attorney General and Hon.Commissioner for Justice who also served as the Chairman of NDDC.

Professor Ebebe Ukpong, former Commissioner for Economic Development

Professor Trenchard Ibia, Former Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Eno Attah, Executive Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Primary Healthcare Development Commission,Dr Martin Akpan, Orator of the Book Club and Chairman, Governing Board, Akwa Ibom State Healthcare Development Commission

Barr. Dan Akai, former Chairman, Akwa Ibom Newspapers Corporation, Members of Bush House Academy and Members of the Book Club initiative in Akwa Ibom State.

My advocacy was on the need for Akwa Ibom State Government and indeed all the States in the Niger Delta Region to set aside November 20 every year as 'OBONG VICTOR ATTAH DAY' to honour a man who stood firmly to fight for the abrogation of the onshore - offshore dichotomy and full payment of 13 % Derivation fund. My argument is that, it was because Obong Attah won that fight, that is why these States and their Governors now have so much money from the Federation Account every month.??

That was the cake on the occasion.

Thanks and God bless you.

THE CURRENT WAR ABOUT VAT - I AM A LAGOSIAN

"I hold that man in the right who is most in league with the future." Henrik Ibsen, 1825-1906

Now that Nigerian politicians and their collaborators among the elite are at daggers drawn regarding the proposal on the Value Added Tax, VAT, in the new Tax Bill, I, as a Lagos state indigene can talk without fear about the matter. Based on the principle of derivation, the bill apparently will benefit three sub-national entities - Lagos, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory more than the other states. Lagos is expected to be the biggest winner; while all the other states lose. Governor Zulum of Borno State and Alhaji Kwakanso, Presidential candidate of the NNDP in the last election, among other Northern leaders, have made Lagos State the target of their rejection of the very complex Tax Bill.

Apart from the fact that singling out Lagos State for attack under the circumstances, is not exactly how to build national unity, I find the entire campaign highly ridiculous and hypocritical on the part of people I thought are more reasonable. Permit me to ask Zulum and Kwakanso the following questions. Was it by accident that most of the 35 per cent of VAT revenue going to Local governments are paid to Northern states? That Jigawa, with less than half the population of Lagos collects twice as much for its LGs than Lagos? Was it not a deliberate injustice by ALL the Northern Military Heads of State to allocate 20 LGs to Lagos and Kano State 44; despite the fact that Lagos State has a larger population and generates far more revenue?

Let nobody be under the impression that Lagosians can be made the scapegoats for their corrupt and inept leaders who turned Northerners to the Wretched of Nigeria - if not the Earth. For every true Lagosian you can find in most states of Nigeria, you will find hundreds of thousands of their own people in Lagos. We welcome their beggars and give them alms. How many Lagos beggars are in Borno? Enough is enough. Let us collectively solve this problem and stop this nonsense about isolating Lagos for attack. We are not helpless here!!!

As a sign in front of a bar in Kansas, USA during the days of the Wild Wild West read: "IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TROUBLE, YOU HAVE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE". Zulum, Kwakanso, beware!!!