Nigeria: It's the Season of Good News

Brethren to the glory of God, we are in the second week of the last month of year 2024. As you keep faith with the LORD, my prayer is that this year ends to your benefit in Jesus name.

The year has been quite eventful no doubt. Especially as people tend to worry about a leap year and a lot of unpleasant events associated with a leap year.

However, for those in Christ, a leap year could mean the year that you leap into celebration. It could mean a leap into freedom, a leap into amazing miracles.

Beloved, we only need to look back and with a deeper reflection and give thanks to God if not for anything but for life.

Ask yourself a simple question, " how much have I paid for oxygen to breath since January till now?

If you answer is, not a dime, then you are qualified to leap in praise and thanksgiving to God.

Brethren, some have had hopes dashed and some have had dreams realized but for those who put their total trust in God, a miracle delayed is not a miracle denied.

In a couple of days, we shall by the grace of God bid 2024 goodbye forever. However, for those who put their trust in God, the year will not roll away with our miracle in Jesus name.

Indeed the last few days of this year could produce amazing miracles.

How do I know? The Holy Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes7 vs. 8 ( KJV) " Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit.".

The New Living Translation puts it this way, " Finishing is better than starting. Patience is better than pride".

Beloved, it doesn't matter how a challenge started or how you have been coping with it, what is more important is the way it ends.

The story of the lame man at the Beautiful gate teaches us some lessons.

Acts 3 vs. 2 - 8 ( KJV) : " And a certain man lame from his mother's womb was carried , whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple which is called Beautiful, to ask alms of them that entered into the temple;

Who seeing Peter and John about to go into the temple asked alms.

And Peter, fastening his eyes upon him with John, said, Look on us.

And he gave heed unto them, expecting to receive something of them.

Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none: but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.

And he took him by the right hand, and lifted him up: and immediately his feet and anklebones received strength .

And he leaping up stood, and walked, and entered with them into the temple, walking, and leaping, and praising God".

This story may seem familiar but there are lessons for us that are still applicable to us.

Some forces of darkness, may have kept that man in perpetual bondage. They might have done so to make that child a source of sorrow for his parents or even to stop him from fulfilling his destiny.

You might have been dealing with a challenge that you may not even be aware of the source or you have done everything humanly possible to bring the challenge to an end without success and therefore resigned to fate.

Those who resign to fate are those who have lost faith in God. May you not lose faith in God .

In the story of the lame man at the Beautiful gate, we were not told that the man prayed . All we knew was that he begged for alms to keep his life going. He still appreciated the fact that he had life. In other words, he thought that begging for alms was the only source of improvement in his life.

He didn't commit suicide or give up on God. By remaining at the Beautiful Gate " at the hour of prayer" as stated in verse 1 of this chapter tells us that the man had hope .

Verse one state: " Now Peter and John went up together into the temple at the hour of prayer, being the ninth hour".

If the lame man had given up, he wouldn't be at the gate at that particular time begging for alms.

He was there to attract mercy from men and women but the Mercy of God showed up for him.

Beloved, you may have been married for years without biological children, you may have attained the age of marriage with no man ever asking you for marriage, don't give up.

Remain focused on God. Giving up on God is a sign of pride and the Bible tells us that God resists the proud.

You don't need to give up on God because childlessness. Don't template lesbianism because no man has asked for you hand in marriage. To do so is drift away from the presence of the LORD.

Those that give up on God, may never leap into joy. Be patient and do everything to keep your faith alive.

At a time like this that the year is coming to an end, God visits with amazing miracles.

The lame man went to look for alms to sustain himself even in his paralyzed state but God gave him what he never expected. A man who couldn't walk , received strength to walk and leap .

This yuletide season, may the Almighty God meet your needs beyond your expectation in Jesus name.

To human beings the year is running out. The calendar of God has no beginning and no end. God is ever present.

Concerning that issue that has troubled you, stop worrying. Hand it over to God. Shift your focus away from the challenge.

Many of us tend to focus on challenges and this has not been helpful and may never bring about solutions.

The more we focus on challenges, the more we give room for the devil and the forces of darkness to weigh us down.

Beloved, we are in the season of good tidings as we look forward to Christmas.

Good tidings of the LORD are always sudden.

The Holy Bible tells us about the gathering of shepherds who were just minding their sheep.

Luke 2 vs. 9&10: " And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord".

The shepherd weren't expecting the visitation of an angel but suddenly, God sent an angel to them to tell them the good news about the birth of Christ.

They received the news that Joy has come to the world.

In the same way, by the mercy of God, even before this year ends, good tidings that would make you your forget the years of sorrowful tears is coming your way in the name of Jesus.

Only be prepared to play your part.

Churches at a time like this organize programmes that provoke miracles. Prepare to attend and receive your miracle .

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has a weeklong programme, with the theme: " Onward Christian Soldier". December 9-15, 2024 at the Redemption City on Lagos- Ibadan. Leading other ministers, is the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye.

Also Laughter Foundation International Ministry, holds Laughter Day 2024 on December 15, 2024 at 8.30 a.m. The focus is 2025 : My twins by God's mercy, My marriage & Twins by God's mercy, My Godly Riches by God's Mercy. Ministering is Pastor Gbenga Oso ( aka Daddy of a million babies)

Whichever area you want the LORD to meet your needs, God is able.

Position yourself to receive good tidings and God would surprise you in Jesus name.

Enter into the season of Joy.