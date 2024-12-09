Nigeria: FG Alerts Nigerians to New Covid Variant Xec in 29 Countries

8 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

Following the circulation of the newly detected XEC COVID-19 variant in 29 countries globally, Federal Government has directed all Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of tertiary hospitals to immediately activate alert systems for high index of suspicion in patients with symptoms.

In a circular with reference number DHS/INSPDIV/017/VOL.1/46 and dated December 5, 2024, the Head of Teaching Hospital Division for Permanent Secretary, Dr. O. N. Anuma, said the new variant has shown a growth advantage over other circulating strains, raising concerns about its potential impact on public health.

The letter entitled: Letter of Conveyance in Respect of the Newly Detected XEC COVID-19 SRTAIN, reads: " I am directed to inform you of a newly detected XEC COVID-19 variant, which has been reported

d in Australia and has already, spread to 29 countries globally.

"You may wish to know that this variant has shown a growth advantage over other circulating strains, raising concerns about its potential impact on public health.

"Alert systems should be immediately activated throughout our hospitals for a high index of suspicion in patients with COVID-like symptoms.

"We request your committee to collaborate with all stakeholders to share critical data regarding this strain and implement enhanced monitoring protocols. Timely information sharing among relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health, will be vital for effective response strategies.

