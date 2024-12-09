Nigeria: Adekunle Gold, Fave, Others to Light Up Lagos Food Fest Today

Nigerian pop music star, Adekunle Gold will lead other popular musicians to will today, Sunday 8, spark up activities at the 2024 annual Lagos Food Festival, at Victoria Island.

This year festival, tagged: "A Taste of Culture," an initiative of Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, is slated to hold at Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual festival, is an exhibition bringing an array of a variety of mouth-watering seafood, local and African delicacies, fruit juices, drinks and more to the event.

Other artistes that would be on stage, performing live are: Fave, Femi Trinity, DJ SOSE, while Chef Tolani wil be culinary director and Ebunoluwa as host

Prominent Nigerians and Lagos indegenes, royal fathers, politicians, captains of industry, tourists , government officials, youths, market leaders, among others from walks of life are expected to be in attendance.

Various Continental and local foodstuffs, will be on display with musical flavours to serenade guests at the event.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Bisola Olusanya, speaking with Vanguard Media, said, "the 2024 edition promises to be fin and exciting for all."

According to Olusanya: "Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu led-administration is set to hold an exciting, but memorable Lagos Food Festival for residents and participants from across Africa in this year, 2024 edition.

"It is worthwhile to end the year on a joyous festive mood to thank God."

Speaking on the theme she assured would be bringing a host of culinary talents to the occasion from different countries in Africa, with participants displaying assorted indigenous foods as well as experiencing other culture at it's best.

"We are organising this more importantly for our stakeholders across the various value chains, considering the fact that Lagos has large marketplace in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We are using the platform to bring all value chain actors, particularly food producers to interact directly with the final consumer."

Olusanya stressed that the event, which would not only promote fun, would as well helped the producers to receive direct feedback from the consumers on how they can improve their products and increase their sales.

Olusanya expressed confidence that the economic gains of the state through the event would double as participants are expected from other African countries.