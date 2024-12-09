Nigeria: How to Address Nigeria's Leadership Challenges - Professor Harrison

analysis

Renowned leadership expert and scholar, Professor Christian Harrison, in this interview, shares insights on how ethical and transformational leadership can address Nigeria's leadership challenges, foster national development and drive sustainable change.

Leadership is a critical issue in Nigeria. How do your studies on leadership, particularly ethical and transformational leadership, address leadership challenges in Nigeria?

Leadership in Nigeria faces significant challenges, including corruption, weak governance, and inequality, which hinder development. As an academic specialising in leadership, I find this question compelling. My research on ethical and transformational leadership offers practical frameworks to address these challenges. Ethical leadership emphasises value-based decision-making, transparency and accountability, key elements in combating corruption and restoring public trust.

By promoting fairness and societal welfare, ethical leaders inspire a culture of integrity and set standards that influence emerging leaders across sectors. Transformational leadership, on the other hand, fosters progress through vision, motivation, and innovation. It promotes inclusivity by encouraging collaboration and bridging ethnic and regional divides. Transformational leaders focus on institutional reform and long-term goals, inspiring others to pursue shared national objectives.

These leadership approaches have tangible applications in Nigeria. Ethical leadership principles can guide education and training, cultivating leaders equipped to address systemic issues. Transformational leadership can inspire youth to embrace entrepreneurship and civic engagement, thereby tackling unemployment and driving socio-economic growth.

By integrating these approaches into governance, policymaking, and leadership development, Nigeria can nurture leaders who are ethical, visionary, and effective. My research provides actionable insights to foster leadership that promotes integrity, innovation, and sustainable development in the nation.

As the Director of the Centre for Leadership and Empowerment, how do you envision applying your work to foster leadership development in Nigeria?

I envision leveraging the Centre's work to address Nigeria's leadership challenges by fostering servant, entrepreneurial and inclusive leadership practices that can drive meaningful societal change. Leadership in Nigeria faces systemic issues requiring a strategic focus on developing leaders equipped to navigate these complexities. Our research on servant leadership emphasises a call to service, accountability, and fairness, values vital for rebuilding trust in institutions. By integrating these principles into leadership training programs, we can cultivate a generation of leaders committed to integrity and societal welfare. Entrepreneurial leadership, another cornerstone of our work, promotes visionary thinking, innovation, and opportunity recognition.

This approach inspires leaders to unite diverse groups, foster collaboration, and pursue long-term goals that benefit all Nigerians. Through tailored workshops, mentorship programs, and community engagement initiatives, we aim to instill these qualities in emerging leaders across sectors. The Centre also prioritises capacity building by fostering leadership education, facilitating partnerships with Nigerian institutions, and creating platforms for dialogue on governance and development. By bridging theory and practice, we contribute to cultivating leaders who champion sustainable development and drive positive change in Nigeria.

Given your work on the Research Excellence Framework in the United Kingdom, how can Nigerian universities improve their research output and global competitiveness?

Improving research output and global competitiveness in Nigerian universities requires a strategic focus on capacity building, resource optimization, and fostering a research-driven culture. Drawing from my experience with the Research Excellence Framework, REF, in the UK, several key strategies can help achieve these goals.

First, universities should prioritise strategic research areas that align with national and global challenges. Focusing on niche fields where Nigeria has unique opportunities or pressing needs can amplify their contributions to global knowledge. This targeted approach ensures that resources are concentrated where they can yield the most significant outcomes. Capacity building is critical. Nigerian universities must invest in faculty and researchers by providing training in advanced research methods, grant writing, and international collaboration. Postgraduate programs should emphasize producing high-quality, globally relevant research, equipping students and faculty with the skills to compete on a global stage.

Robust research infrastructure is essential. Enhancing laboratories, libraries, and digital resources will support cutting-edge research.

Diversifying funding sources by engaging industries, governments, and international donors can provide the necessary financial backbone for these advancements.

Collaboration and networking are vital for increasing visibility and fostering innovation. Nigerian universities should actively seek partnerships with international institutions to enable joint research projects, access to global publications, and participation in international conferences.

Governance and incentives play a crucial role. Clear structures that prioritise research quality and ethics, along with recognition and rewards for outstanding contributions, can motivate researchers and elevate institutional performance.

Lastly, translating research into practical solutions with societal impact will strengthen Nigeria's academic standing and address pressing local issues. By fostering excellence, Nigerian universities can establish themselves as key players in the global academic community while contributing meaningfully to development challenges. I also recommend reviewing for consistency in tone across all sections based on the intended audience.